IMSA: JDC-Miller to run two Cadillac DPi entries in 2019

Earlier on Thursday, JDC-Miller Motorsports, winners of the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen this year with Stephen Simpson, Chris Miller, and Misha Goikhberg in the No. 99 Oreca 07 Gibson, revealed that they will be switching to the Cadillac DPi-V.R platform in 2019.
The announcement comes on the heels of IMSA revealing that next year’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will feature two separate Prototype categories, one for DPi entries and one for LMP2 entries.
“When we first started our IMSA WeatherTech program in 2014 we knew our goal was to work with a brand like Cadillac. We feel strongly that we have found the best possible partner and look forward to adding to the incredible success Cadillac has already enjoyed in IMSA,” said John Church, managing partner with JDC-Miller.
John Miller, co-partner at JDC-Miller, added, “We worked very hard to get to this point and I could not be more proud of my partner John Church and everyone in our group and company who has contributed to our success. These are exciting times for our team but I think we have proven last year and in this season that we are ready for this step.”
JDC-Miller will join Wayne Taylor Racing and Action Express, which have fielded Cadillac DPi entries since they were introduced last year. Spirit of Daytona Racing also races with a Cadillac, but a combination of crashes and financial woes have limited their efforts this year – they did not compete at last weekend’s Continental Tire Road Race Showcase from Road America.
Matt Russell, marketing manager at Cadillac Racing, is eager to add another team to the Cadillac lineup.
“We welcome the JDC-Miller team to the Cadillac V-Performance family,” Russell. “Their performance with the LMP2 cars has been impressive and we look forward to them joining the grid with their two new Cadillac DPi-V.R cars at Daytona in January.”
Further, John Church also confirmed that Stephen Simpson will return to the team next year as a driver of one of their DPi machines.
“We can confirm that Stephen Simpson for sure will remain with the team for 2019 since we had an option to continue with Stephen, and after his performance this year there was no question that he will be in the lineup in one of JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac DPi’s for next year,” Church detailed.
More details about their driver lineup will come at a later date.