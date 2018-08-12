Getty Images

Roger Penske says fielding Tony Stewart in Indy 500 would be ‘one of the biggest dreams of my life’

By Nate RyanAug 12, 2018, 4:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BROOKLYN, Mich. – Roger Penske’s desire to field a car for Tony Stewart in the Indianapolis 500 remains as strong as ever. But the offer that Penske made nearly six years ago to put the three-time NASCAR champion in one of his cars for May might be dependent on timing.

“One of the biggest dreams of my life would be to get Tony Stewart in one of our Indy 500 cars,” Penske said Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. “Obviously, we’ve got obligations now. We’ve got four cars running (next year) and to run a fifth would be pretty tough, but who knows over the next couple of years what happens.”

Last Thursday, Stewart said he wants to run the Indy 500 for the first time since 2001, and possibly as early as next season, but he might be unable to take advantage of Penske’s invitation at 2012 NASCAR Awards Ceremony (when he said during his championship speed that he wanted to help Stewart run the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 doubleheader).

Team Penske is slated to field Will Power, Simon Pagenaud, Josef Newgarden and Helio Castroneves in the race next year.

Stewart declined Penske’s offer in 2013, saying he didn’t have time to prepare adequately. The Columbus, Indiana, native said last week that he would want to run at least one IndyCar race before making his sixth start in the Indy 500.

Regardless of which team he is racing for, Penske said Stewart’s return to Indy would be big.

“Just the fact that he would say he’d like to get in one was a real honor for me,” he said. “He’s an icon in Indiana, an icon at Indianapolis, an icon in the sport. To have Stewart out there, it would be something tremendous impact to IndyCar.

“I’d love to have him in a car but he knows it better than I do that timing is everything. To me, if there was a time that we could fit it in and work for him and work for us, he’d be the first guy I’d call.”

Reporter tells inspiring story of man who overcame paralysis to drag race again

Photo: Gary Himes/Firebird Raceway
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 12, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If there’s one thing we at MotorSportsTalk love to read and write about, it’s drivers who overcome adversity, particularly those conquering physical challenges.

On Friday, Rachel Roberts of the Idaho Statesman had a great story about one such driver that we wanted to pass along.

Roberts tells the tale of Idaho drag racer Aaron Marcum, who was left a C6 quadriplegic after a fall off his cabin deck on August 21, 2016. Even though he fell just three feet off the deck, Marcum landed on his chin, which led to the paralysis and Marcum trading his car for a wheelchair.

According to Roberts’ story, fortunately Marcum did not sever his spinal cord and after months of grueling physical therapy that helped him regain some feeling and movement in his arms and legs, Marcum was able to regain some independence by being able to drive a van on the street specially outfitted with hand controls for acceleration and brakes.

But there was one thing Marcum missed greatly: going down the quarter-mile. So, after some adjustments to the van, he raced it down the quarter-mile at Idaho’s Firebird Raceway last October to see how he’d fare.

The results were encouraging, but more importantly, it was very clear the fire still burned greatly inside Marcum, 39, prompting the Meridian, Idaho resident to go all-in on his drag racing comeback, and for Roberts to tell the inspiring story.

“At one point I thought when I got injured that I would never race again,” Marcum told Roberts. “Then I just always kept very upbeat about my injury. Every little thing was motivating. My toes started to move, my foot started to move. Now my legs move.”

Marcum shifted from the van to a Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck near the end of last year’s racing season, then spent the winter tweaking it to be more competitive and win-worthy.

And win Marcum did in a big way this past Thursday at Firebird Raceway in Eagle, Idaho (near Boise). Roberts reported how he captured his first four elimination rounds and reached the quarterfinals in the Bracketeer class on the opening day of Firebird’s 47th annual Pepsi Nightfire Nationals.

“I’ve raced every points race that they’ve had out here since (the start of this season),” Marcum told Roberts about racing at Firebird Raceway. “So that’s every other weekend or every two weekends, which is perfect for me.”

Roberts’ story also includes a video of one of Marcum’s winning passes.

Prior to his accident, Marcum had success in several NHRA local and national events, including winning several Super Gas and Super Comp races on the national level.

He’s currently ninth of 22 drivers in Firebird Raceway’s Super Pro points standings.

As Roberts said in her story, “Not bad for someone who thought he’d never race again.”

We couldn’t have said it better – or agree more.

Click here to read Roberts’ full, inspiring story of Marcum and his return to drag racing.

Follow @JerryBonkowski