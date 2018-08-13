Getty Images

BREAKING NEWS: Scott Dixon signs new contract with Chip Ganassi Racing

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 13, 2018, 10:18 AM EDT
Put all the rumors of leaving for Formula 1, McLaren (in either F1 or IndyCar), IMSA and even racing for Roger Penske to rest.

Four-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

Chip Ganassi Racing announced this morning that Dixon, who has been with the organization since 2002, has signed a new multi-year contract that will keep him with the Verizon IndyCar Series team for at least the next several seasons. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

“When you mention the name Scott Dixon, the numbers and the records start to speak for themselves,” Ganassi said in a statement. “We have achieved a lot together, but there are no signs of him slowing down.

“He’s still the guy the championship goes through, and you know you have to beat him to get on the top step. He’s a driver that’s always thinking about the next race and how he’s going to approach it, attack it and ultimately win it. I’m very happy that we have the opportunity to continue this relationship and look forward to many more successful years together.”

In pursuit of a fifth IndyCar championship, the 38-year-old Dixon, who is the current points leader in the Verizon IndyCar Series standings, is the third-winningest driver in IndyCar history with 44 victories, behind only A.J. Foyt (67 wins) and Mario Andretti (52 wins).

“I have always said I have a massive amount of respect for Chip and what he’s done in this sport,” Dixon said in a statement. “This is not an easy business. His resume speaks for itself, and he’s the type of team owner any driver would want to drive for. He gives you the tools you need to go out and get the job done, with the right group of people.

“This team has been like a family to me since way back in 2002, and I’m glad I’ll be here trying to fight for more wins, championships and Indianapolis 500s for years to come.”

The Auckland, New Zealand native’s career began in 2001 with PacWest Racing, but the team ran out of money three races into the 2002 season and Dixon was promptly picked up by Ganassi. The duo has been together ever since, making Dixon the longest-tenured driver in the CGR stable.

Dixon has three wins thus far in 2018 and leads Alexander Rossi by 46 points with four races remaining. The next race is this Sunday at Pocono Raceway (televised on NBCSN).

Roger Penske says fielding Tony Stewart in Indy 500 would be ‘one of the biggest dreams of my life’

By Nate RyanAug 12, 2018, 4:08 PM EDT
BROOKLYN, Mich. – Roger Penske’s desire to field a car for Tony Stewart in the Indianapolis 500 remains as strong as ever. But the offer that Penske made nearly six years ago to put the three-time NASCAR champion in one of his cars for May might be dependent on timing.

“One of the biggest dreams of my life would be to get Tony Stewart in one of our Indy 500 cars,” Penske said Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. “Obviously, we’ve got obligations now. We’ve got four cars running (next year) and to run a fifth would be pretty tough, but who knows over the next couple of years what happens.”

Last Thursday, Stewart said he wants to run the Indy 500 for the first time since 2001, and possibly as early as next season, but he might be unable to take advantage of Penske’s invitation at 2012 NASCAR Awards Ceremony (when he said during his championship speed that he wanted to help Stewart run the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 doubleheader).

Team Penske is slated to field Will Power, Simon Pagenaud, Josef Newgarden and Helio Castroneves in the race next year.

Stewart declined Penske’s offer in 2013, saying he didn’t have time to prepare adequately. The Columbus, Indiana, native said last week that he would want to run at least one IndyCar race before making his sixth start in the Indy 500.

Regardless of which team he is racing for, Penske said Stewart’s return to Indy would be big.

“Just the fact that he would say he’d like to get in one was a real honor for me,” he said. “He’s an icon in Indiana, an icon at Indianapolis, an icon in the sport. To have Stewart out there, it would be something tremendous impact to IndyCar.

“I’d love to have him in a car but he knows it better than I do that timing is everything. To me, if there was a time that we could fit it in and work for him and work for us, he’d be the first guy I’d call.”