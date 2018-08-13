BREAKING NEWS: Scott Dixon signs new contract with Chip Ganassi Racing

Put all the rumors of leaving for Formula 1, McLaren (in either F1 or IndyCar), IMSA and even racing for Roger Penske to rest.

Four-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

Chip Ganassi Racing announced this morning that Dixon, who has been with the organization since 2002, has signed a new multi-year contract that will keep him with the Verizon IndyCar Series team for at least the next several seasons. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

“When you mention the name Scott Dixon, the numbers and the records start to speak for themselves,” Ganassi said in a statement. “We have achieved a lot together, but there are no signs of him slowing down.

“He’s still the guy the championship goes through, and you know you have to beat him to get on the top step. He’s a driver that’s always thinking about the next race and how he’s going to approach it, attack it and ultimately win it. I’m very happy that we have the opportunity to continue this relationship and look forward to many more successful years together.”

In pursuit of a fifth IndyCar championship, the 38-year-old Dixon, who is the current points leader in the Verizon IndyCar Series standings, is the third-winningest driver in IndyCar history with 44 victories, behind only A.J. Foyt (67 wins) and Mario Andretti (52 wins).

“I have always said I have a massive amount of respect for Chip and what he’s done in this sport,” Dixon said in a statement. “This is not an easy business. His resume speaks for itself, and he’s the type of team owner any driver would want to drive for. He gives you the tools you need to go out and get the job done, with the right group of people.

“This team has been like a family to me since way back in 2002, and I’m glad I’ll be here trying to fight for more wins, championships and Indianapolis 500s for years to come.”

The Auckland, New Zealand native’s career began in 2001 with PacWest Racing, but the team ran out of money three races into the 2002 season and Dixon was promptly picked up by Ganassi. The duo has been together ever since, making Dixon the longest-tenured driver in the CGR stable.

Dixon has three wins thus far in 2018 and leads Alexander Rossi by 46 points with four races remaining. The next race is this Sunday at Pocono Raceway (televised on NBCSN).

