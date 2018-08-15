Photo courtesy of Lincoln Tech

Twin sisters chosen for Lincoln Tech-Schmidt Peterson Mentorship Program

By Kyle LavigneAug 15, 2018, 8:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Lincoln Tech and Schmidt Peterson Motorsports announced a continuation of their long-time partnership earlier this year, and part of that partnership included a return of their mentorship program, which sees Lincoln Tech students join SPM’s team during select race weekends.

The ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway will add a new and interesting chapter to that program as the students selected happen to be twin sisters.

Jacqueline and Nathalie Mische, who are studying Automotive Technology at Lincoln Tech’s East Windsor, CT campus, will be part of James Hinchcliffe’s No. 5 Arrow Electronics Honda team during the Pocono weekend.

Jacqueline and Nathalie Mische will be part of James Hinchcliffe’s team at Pocono. Photo: IndyCar

What’s even more interesting is that Jacqueline and Nathalie previously worked in a hair salon as after graduating from beauty school. They explained that one of their Lincoln Tech instructors, Kristopher Fluckiger, put the idea of pursuing a career in the racing field in their heads.

“He was a Lincoln Tech graduate, and then he was actually a racer,” Natalie and Jacqueline said of Mr. Fluckiger in a video release by Lincoln Tech detailing their story. “When we had him for steering and suspension, he always told us about stagger and race cars. He integrated racing into everything he was teaching us.”

And the young women feel both humbled and surprised by the opportunity at hand.

“It’s still so surreal. When everyone told us that we got chosen – to be able to go, we feel honored that we get that opportunity,” Natalie revealed.

Jacqueline added, “Especially two of us from one campus, we kind of didn’t think we could (both get nominated).”

Kevin Clark, Director of Education at the East Windsor campus, spoke very highly of the Mische sisters and feels that they both earned the opportunity.

“(They) are truly deserving of this honor – being selected for the SPM Mentor program,” said Clark. “They are outstanding students with exceptional GPAs and near-perfect attendance. They are always upbeat, positive, and smiling while actively engaged in their education and helping others.”

Follow@KyleMLavigne

 

Harding confirms Daly for Pocono

Photo: IndyCar
By Kyle LavigneAug 15, 2018, 7:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Harding Racing confirmed earlier on Wednesday that Conor Daly will join the team as the driver of the No. 88 Chevrolet for Sunday’s ABC Supply 500 from Pocono Raceway (1:30 p.m., NBCSN).

Daly previously contested the Honda Indy Toronto and the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio with the Harding squad, and Pocono will be his third consecutive race with the team.

“Having the chance to race at Pocono is really exciting for me, because it means as a team we’ll have had a chance to race at a road course, street course and superspeedway together,” Daly expressed in a team announcement.

He added, “It’ll be a new challenge for us to work through, and I can’t wait for it. Thankfully, after competing at the Indy 500 this year, I have some experience with the superspeedway aero package which gives me some more confidence heading into the weekend. The Chevrolet engine was obviously very strong at Indy, so I look forward to working with them alongside the Harding Racing boys yet again this year.”

Team president Brian Barnhart echoed Daly’s sentiments, adding that the team has seen good progress in recent weeks as it continues to evaluate driver options for the 2019 Verizon IndyCar Series season.

“Harding Racing feels our second half of the season program has generated considerable benefits for us,” said Barnhart. “We’re going to continue that at Pocono Raceway in an effort to make sure that Conor had an opportunity to participate on all the disciplines that are included in the Verizon IndyCar Series schedule. We would have done a street circuit, a permanent road course, and now a superspeedway with Conor when he runs at Pocono, and getting the feedback from him with each of those types of tracks is important for our future.”

Daly is also slated to make his NASCAR debut next weekend, in the Xfinity Series Johnsonville 180 with Roush Fenway Racing – he’ll drive the No. 6 Ford Mustang in a third entry for the team.

Given that the event will conflict with the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 from Gateway Motorsports Park (August 25, 8:00 p.m. on NBCSN), Harding will need to draft in a new driver for Gateway. Details about who will drive for them that weekend and beyond will be revealed at a later date.

Follow@KyleMLavigne