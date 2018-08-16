The Toyota-sponsored Grand Prix of Long Beach is no more. The race itself, however, will continue.

IndyCar: Toyota ends 44-year sponsorship of Long Beach Grand Prix

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 16, 2018, 6:19 PM EDT
One of the most popular races on the IndyCar schedule, which has also held the longest-running event entitlement sponsorship in all major professional sports, will no longer have its title sponsor.

Toyota Motor North America on Thursday announced that after a 44-year run, it will no longer sponsor the Grand Prix of Long Beach – or to many, simply the Long Beach Grand Prix.

Jim Michaelian, president and CEO of the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach, issued the following statement:

“We have had a phenomenal relationship with Toyota for 44 years, a record in the racing world. In recent discussions, however, Toyota has elected not to renew as the title sponsor. This has now opened up an opportunity to identify a new title partner. Coming off a very successful 44th Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach, we’re excited about the future and are exploring all possible sponsorship opportunities that might exist in the market.

“Toyota came aboard our fledgling event in 1975 as Official Pace Car provider and in 1980, Toyota stepped up to become our entitlement sponsor and remained in that position for 39 years. In 1976, Toyota created the charitable Toyota ‘Race for Youth’ Match Race which would become the world-famous Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race starting in 1977, continuing for the next 40 years.

“Among the many beneficiaries of this race were the Children’s Hospitals of Long Beach and Orange County. Together, over the years, we were able to build the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach into America’s #1 Street Race.

“On behalf of the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach, I would like to thank Toyota for all that it did to help us grow our event and make it what it is today. We are proud to have had Toyota be the most prominent of our sponsor partners for so many years.”

Even though Toyota will no longer be sponsor, Michaelian assured racing fans that the 2019 Grand Prix of Long Beach will go on as scheduled April 12-14.

Toyota reportedly had told both race promoters and city officials back in April, at the conclusion of its most recent three-year contract, that it would not return. This despite drawing an event record 185,000-plus for this year’s event.

The company’s Twitter account — @ToyotaGPLB — was apparently deactivated earlier today, having had content on it as recently as two days ago.

“Toyota has had an incredibly successful 44 year-run as the entitlement sponsor of the Grand Prix of Long Beach,” Toyota said in a statement. “We value the relationship we’ve built over those years, but feel it is in the best interest of Toyota to no longer be the entitlement sponsor.”

Thursday’s announcement was “not a huge surprise,” Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia told The Orange County Register.

“Once (Toyota) made the decision to move of their operations out of Southern California and over to Texas, I think a lot of us wondered if that relationship would continue,” Garcia told The Register. “So it’s unfortunate, but we’re very grateful to them.

“They were here for a very long time, and I’m confident the Grand Prix will find another great sponsor.”

IndyCar officials have not released a statement about Toyota’s departure.

Reports: Fernando Alonso to test on September 5 at Barber Motorsports Park

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 16, 2018, 9:28 PM EDT
According to a number of media stories Thursday afternoon and evening, two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso will reportedly test an Indy car at Barber Motorsports Park on Wednesday, September 5.

The 2.38-mile permanent road course just outside Birmingham, Alabama, per those stories, will play host to Alonso as he reportedly tests with IndyCar’s Andretti Autosport team and Honda.

Honda Performance Development (HPD) President Art St. Cyr issued a statement late Thursday afternoon about Alonso’s reported upcoming test:

“Fernando Alonso is one of the premier racing drivers of this generation, and we very much enjoyed working with him at the 2017 Indianapolis 500.

“He has shown that he can be very competitive right off the bat, and it would be great for IndyCar if he were to decide to drive here full-time after his F1 career. Having Alonso as a driver would be an obvious benefit for any team or manufacturer.”

However, St. Cyr’s statement also included a reference to Honda potentially not being able to field a new engine for Alonso in the IndyCar series in 2019.

“Our engine lease agreements are made between HPD and specific teams,” St. Cyr’s statement said. “Several of our current IndyCar Series teams already have agreements in place with HPD for the 2019 season, and we have been operating near maximum capacity all year long to properly provide powerful, reliable engines for all of our teams.

“We have had discussions with several current and potential teams for 2019, and those discussions are ongoing.”

Rumors of Alonso potentially racing for a hybrid operation that would include Andretti Autosport, McLaren and Harding Racing have been picking up speed. But there’s one potential major hurdle: Harding’s Dallara’s are powered by Chevrolet engines.

Alonso announced earlier this week that he’d be retiring from Formula One at season’s end, saying he’s looking forward to new adventures.

Because of his loyalty to McLaren, it’s increasingly looking as if Alonso comes to IndyCar, McLaren will have some involvement – although perhaps not as much as it potentially could do if it went all-in with a full-time effort immediately in 2019.

There is no word whether Chevrolet or Harding Racing could potentially be on hand at the Sept. 5 test at BMP, even in just an observation role.

Since being part of the winning team at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June, Alonso’s desire to become only the second driver to win motorsport’s triple crown – the Monaco Grand Prix, Le Mans and the Indianapolis 500 – has increased exponentially.

He’s already won the first two; just a Indy 500 triumph remains on his bucket list.

The late Graham Hill is the only driver to have accomplished the triple crown feat to date.

Alonso, who turned 37 on July 29, has made just one prior IndyCar start, in the 2017 Indianapolis 500. He led 27 laps of the 200-lap event and appeared to have a car strong enough to win before it suffered engine failure with 21 laps remaining.

Instead of what likely could have been a top-five finish, if not a win, Alonso’s first foray into IndyCar racing ended disappointingly with a 24th-place finish.

In addition to being courted by IndyCar, NASCAR has also jumped into the Alonso sweepstakes, saying he’d be welcome to race in the 2019 Daytona 500.

