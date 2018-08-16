Photo: Getty Images

Watch Gas Monkey Garage’s Richard Rawlings crash in match race vs. NHRA’s Leah Pritchett

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 16, 2018, 7:58 PM EDT
In addition to all the series regulars she races on the NHRA Top Fuel drag racing circuit, Leah Pritchett is always game for a good match race.

While enjoying an off-weekend from the 24-race NHRA season, Pritchett and Don Schumacher Racing teammate Matt Hagan last Saturday took part in the fourth annual Roadkill Nights Celebrity Drag Race on a 1/8-mile temporary drag strip on famed Woodward Avenue in Pontiac, Michigan.

Pritchett reached the finals, but lost to famed WWE wrestler Bill Goldberg, who donated the $10,000 price to his charity, “Ahero”, which connects veterans with patriotic members of local communities by organizing outdoor events and social activities.

But Goldberg’s win wasn’t the most talked about event of the evening. That distinct “honor” went to Richard Rawlings, star of several car-related shows on the Discovery Network, including Gas Monkey Garage and Fast And Loud.

While racing Pritchett in the first round, Rawlings, driving a brand new 2018 Dodge Challenger Hellcat and after an impressive burnout … well, let’s just say he got the 707-horsepower muscle car out of the groove on the very narrow temporary dragstrip.

And before he could say “I spun my tires,” Rawlings lost control and plowed into the concrete lane barrier at an estimated 70 mph.

Pritchett had a great zinger to Rawlings after the incident: “It was pretty unique, Richard. I’ve never gone down the return road when the other competitor is still going down the racetrack. It’s a first for us all.”

While the driver’s side damage could have been a lot worse, the normally big-talking Rawlings admitted “I just got beat by the fastest woman in the world. I’m good with that.”

According to TheDrive.com, one fan had plenty to say to Rawlings.

“You showboated all the way into the wall!” the fan yelled at Rawlings. “That sucks big time.”

Check out the video of Rawlings’ faux pas:

Reports: Fernando Alonso to test on September 5 at Barber Motorsports Park

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 16, 2018, 9:28 PM EDT
According to a number of media stories Thursday afternoon and evening, two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso will reportedly test an Indy car at Barber Motorsports Park on Wednesday, September 5.

The 2.38-mile permanent road course just outside Birmingham, Alabama, per those stories, will play host to Alonso as he reportedly tests with IndyCar’s Andretti Autosport team and Honda.

Honda Performance Development (HPD) President Art St. Cyr issued a statement late Thursday afternoon about Alonso’s reported upcoming test:

“Fernando Alonso is one of the premier racing drivers of this generation, and we very much enjoyed working with him at the 2017 Indianapolis 500.

“He has shown that he can be very competitive right off the bat, and it would be great for IndyCar if he were to decide to drive here full-time after his F1 career. Having Alonso as a driver would be an obvious benefit for any team or manufacturer.”

However, St. Cyr’s statement also included a reference to Honda potentially not being able to field a new engine for Alonso in the IndyCar series in 2019.

“Our engine lease agreements are made between HPD and specific teams,” St. Cyr’s statement said. “Several of our current IndyCar Series teams already have agreements in place with HPD for the 2019 season, and we have been operating near maximum capacity all year long to properly provide powerful, reliable engines for all of our teams.

“We have had discussions with several current and potential teams for 2019, and those discussions are ongoing.”

Rumors of Alonso potentially racing for a hybrid operation that would include Andretti Autosport, McLaren and Harding Racing have been picking up speed. But there’s one potential major hurdle: Harding’s Dallara’s are powered by Chevrolet engines.

Alonso announced earlier this week that he’d be retiring from Formula One at season’s end, saying he’s looking forward to new adventures.

Because of his loyalty to McLaren, it’s increasingly looking as if Alonso comes to IndyCar, McLaren will have some involvement – although perhaps not as much as it potentially could do if it went all-in with a full-time effort immediately in 2019.

There is no word whether Chevrolet or Harding Racing could potentially be on hand at the Sept. 5 test at BMP, even in just an observation role.

Since being part of the winning team at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June, Alonso’s desire to become only the second driver to win motorsport’s triple crown – the Monaco Grand Prix, Le Mans and the Indianapolis 500 – has increased exponentially.

He’s already won the first two; just a Indy 500 triumph remains on his bucket list.

The late Graham Hill is the only driver to have accomplished the triple crown feat to date.

Alonso, who turned 37 on July 29, has made just one prior IndyCar start, in the 2017 Indianapolis 500. He led 27 laps of the 200-lap event and appeared to have a car strong enough to win before it suffered engine failure with 21 laps remaining.

Instead of what likely could have been a top-five finish, if not a win, Alonso’s first foray into IndyCar racing ended disappointingly with a 24th-place finish.

In addition to being courted by IndyCar, NASCAR has also jumped into the Alonso sweepstakes, saying he’d be welcome to race in the 2019 Daytona 500.

