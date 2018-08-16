Watch Gas Monkey Garage’s Richard Rawlings crash in match race vs. NHRA’s Leah Pritchett

In addition to all the series regulars she races on the NHRA Top Fuel drag racing circuit, Leah Pritchett is always game for a good match race.
While enjoying an off-weekend from the 24-race NHRA season, Pritchett and Don Schumacher Racing teammate Matt Hagan last Saturday took part in the fourth annual Roadkill Nights Celebrity Drag Race on a 1/8-mile temporary drag strip on famed Woodward Avenue in Pontiac, Michigan.
Pritchett reached the finals, but lost to famed WWE wrestler Bill Goldberg, who donated the $10,000 price to his charity, “Ahero”, which connects veterans with patriotic members of local communities by organizing outdoor events and social activities.
But Goldberg’s win wasn’t the most talked about event of the evening. That distinct “honor” went to Richard Rawlings, star of several car-related shows on the Discovery Network, including Gas Monkey Garage and Fast And Loud.
While racing Pritchett in the first round, Rawlings, driving a brand new 2018 Dodge Challenger Hellcat and after an impressive burnout … well, let’s just say he got the 707-horsepower muscle car out of the groove on the very narrow temporary dragstrip.
And before he could say “I spun my tires,” Rawlings lost control and plowed into the concrete lane barrier at an estimated 70 mph.
Pritchett had a great zinger to Rawlings after the incident: “It was pretty unique, Richard. I’ve never gone down the return road when the other competitor is still going down the racetrack. It’s a first for us all.”
While the driver’s side damage could have been a lot worse, the normally big-talking Rawlings admitted “I just got beat by the fastest woman in the world. I’m good with that.”
According to TheDrive.com, one fan had plenty to say to Rawlings.
“You showboated all the way into the wall!” the fan yelled at Rawlings. “That sucks big time.”
Check out the video of Rawlings’ faux pas: