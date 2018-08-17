Photo: IndyCar

IndyCar preview – ABC Supply 500

By Kyle LavigneAug 17, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
After two weeks off following a busy stretch that started in May and ran all the way to the end of July, the Verizon IndyCar Series begins its final four races of 2018 with this weekend’s ABC Supply 500 from Pocono Raceway (August 19, 1:30 p.m. NBCSN).

Last year, Will Power overcame damage to both his rear bumper pod and front wing – repairs for the latter also saw him fall off the lead lap – to become the first repeat winner at Pocono since IndyCar’s return.

Power looks for his third win in a row at the facility on Sunday – a win would also be his third in a row on a 2.5-mile super speedway.

However, outside of Power’s repeat triumph last year, unpredictability has been the name of the game at Pocono. In five races, there have been five different pole winners: Marco Andretti (2013), Juan Pablo Montoya (2014), Helio Castroneves (2015), Mikhail Aleshin (2016), and Takuma Sato (2017).

There have also been four different winners: Scott Dixon (2013), Montoya (2014; also the only driver to win from the pole since Pocono’s return), Ryan Hunter-Reay (2015), and the aforementioned Power (2016 and 2017).

This race even saw a fox run across the track back in 2015 – the irony here is that the track’s mascot, Tricky, is a fox – so literally anything can happen on the 2.5-mile triangle in the Pocono mountains.

Talking points ahead of the ABC Supply 500 are below.

Aero Tweaks to the Super Speedway Package

Slight changes to the super speedway front wings will be introduced at Pocono. Photo: IndyCar

The 2018 universal aero kit has been a massive hit on short ovals and road/street circuits – Iowa Speedway had nearly 1,000 on-track passes while the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, notoriously difficult to pass on, saw almost 200.

However, the super speedways have left a little to be desired in the on-track action front, at least in comparison to the 2012-2017 years of the DW-12 era.

The Indianapolis 500 was not quite the slipstreaming shootout we’ve seen since 2012 – Will Power and Ed Carpenter led a combined 124 laps and were the dominant drivers on the day – while Texas Motor Speedway saw Scott Dixon go basically unchallenged in the second half of the race.

In response, IndyCar and Dallara detailed that front wing extensions would be introduced and available for teams to use at Pocono in hopes of increasing front downforce – the prominent complaint involved understeer when around other cars.

Although Pocono is somewhat of an outlier in terms of oval racing because of its unique configuration, it will nonetheless serve as a litmus test to see if the front wing tweaks have the desired impact.

Ryan Hunter-Reay, who won at Pocono in 2015, relayed that, even though a handful of teams tested at Pocono recently, the new changes are a variable they won’t fully grasp until they hit the track for practice on Saturday.

“Even with the few cars that tested at Pocono last week, we don’t really have an understanding yet of what these cars are going to do in a group, because nobody ran together,” Hunter-Reay explained in a teleconference on Tuesday. “The first session will really tell us a lot. It will the first time we get this aero package and with add-ons, that IndyCar has opened up. It will be the first time that gets into a pack in actual racing on track.”

However, he highlighted that indications are the front wing changes should make a difference.

“The data says it should help, shift the balance towards the forward. Hopefully we can make that happen and also make for a better race,” he added.

However, regardless of the aero tweaks, the wide front straight away at Pocono should produce plenty of drama on starts and restarts. Last year’s start, for example, saw the field go four-wide into Turn 1 from second place on back.

And we all remember what people like Alexander Rossi did on restarts at the Indianapolis 500.

In short, while the aero changes are an unknown entering the weekend, Pocono is plenty wide enough to create more than its share of action.

Super Speedway Rubber Match for Chevrolet, Honda

Chevrolet dominated the Indy 500, with seven Chevy drivers qualifying in the top nine and leading 150 of 200 laps.

However, Honda rose to the fore at Texas, with Dixon leading 119 laps on his way to victory. Honda driver Robert Wickens also looked set to battle for a win, leading 31 laps before crashing out on Lap 171.

Therefore, Chevrolet and Honda are tied at 1-1 on the super speedways in 2018, with Pocono serving as the rubber match. Given that Pocono is much more similar to Indianapolis than Texas, one might assume that Chevy will have the upperhand.

If that comes to fruition, the driver who could be in the catbird seat is Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden. Last year’s IndyCar champion has appeared dominant at times on ovals – he started on the pole at Texas Motor Speedway and led 59 laps, and he was out front for 229 laps at Iowa Speedway, but missed out on wins at both tracks. He finished 13th at Texas and fourth at Iowa, though he did win at ISM Raceway back in April.

Josef Newgarden has been fast on the ovals in 2018, but he has only one oval win to show for it. Photo: IndyCar

Newgarden and Penske clearly have speed in hand on the ovals, but will need to put everything together at Pocono to stay in the title picture. He sits 60 points behind Scott Dixon in the championship standings, and a win at Pocono would do him a world of good.

“Pocono is a difficult track and, with a lot of really strong competition, it’s not an easy place to win. Team Penske tends to perform strong there and I know we have all the right people in place to give us the best car possible to make a run for the win. Every lap really counts between now and the end of the season. We need to be consistent and not make mistakes,” Newgarden said of his Pocono prospects.

Misc.

  • A.J. Foyt Racing’s best event of 2018 came at the Indy 500. With Pocono similar in nature to Indy, it could be their best chance in the final four races to steal a podium, or even a win.
  • Pietro Fittipaldi makes his speedway debut at Pocono. He was due to contest the Indianapolis 500 before he suffered his injuries, meaning Pocono will be his first time competing on a big oval. He finished 23rd in his only other oval start, at ISM Raceway.
  • Several notable drivers remain winless in 2018, and will look to win in these final four races. Among them are Robert Wickens, Graham Rahal, Takuma Sato, Simon Pagenaud, and Marco Andretti.

The Final Word…

From defending Pocono winner Will Power:

“I’m definitely ready to race this weekend at Pocono. It was awesome to spend time with my family this past weekend, but I’m ready to get back on track. We learned a few things at the Indianapolis tire test (on Aug. 6) and I’m really excited to apply those to the race at Pocono in the No. 12 Verizon Chevy. The last two times we’ve raced there, we’ve had a really strong performance, but with three very different turns, it’s always a challenge to race there. Everyone is hungry for wins at this point in the season. Being in the championship hunt, we need a really strong run there to keep running toward the championship and we’re ready to do just that.”

Here’s the IndyCar Weekend Schedule:

At-track schedule (all times local):

Saturday August 18

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET – Verizon IndyCar Series practice #1, Livestreamed on RaceControl.IndyCar.Com
1:30 p.m. – Qualifying for the Verizon P1 Award (single-car format, two laps each), airs LIVE on NBCSN
4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series practice #2, Livestreamed on RaceControl.IndyCar.Com

Sunday August 20

1:30 p.m..ET  – NBCSN on air
2:05 p.m. ET – ABC Supply 500 (200 laps/500 miles), NBCSN (Live)

Here’s last year’s top 10

1. Will Power
2. Josef Newgarden
3. Alexander Rossi
4. Simon Pagenaud
5. Tony Kanaan
6. Scott Dixon
7. Helio Castroneves
8. Ryan Hunter-Reay
9. Graham Rahal
10. Carlos Munoz

Reports: Fernando Alonso to test on September 5 at Barber Motorsports Park

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 16, 2018, 11:45 PM EDT
According to a number of media stories Thursday afternoon and evening, two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso will reportedly test an Indy car at Barber Motorsports Park on Wednesday, September 5.

The 2.38-mile permanent road course just outside Birmingham, Alabama, per those stories, will play host to Alonso as he reportedly tests with IndyCar’s Andretti Autosport team and Honda.

Honda Performance Development (HPD) President Art St. Cyr issued a statement late Thursday afternoon about Alonso’s reported upcoming test:

“Fernando Alonso is one of the premier racing drivers of this generation, and we very much enjoyed working with him at the 2017 Indianapolis 500.

“He has shown that he can be very competitive right off the bat, and it would be great for IndyCar if he were to decide to drive here full-time after his F1 career. Having Alonso as a driver would be an obvious benefit for any team or manufacturer.”

However, St. Cyr’s statement also included a reference to Honda potentially not being able to field a new engine for Alonso in the IndyCar series in 2019.

“Our engine lease agreements are made between HPD and specific teams,” St. Cyr’s statement said. “Several of our current IndyCar Series teams already have agreements in place with HPD for the 2019 season, and we have been operating near maximum capacity all year long to properly provide powerful, reliable engines for all of our teams.

“We have had discussions with several current and potential teams for 2019, and those discussions are ongoing.”

Rumors of Alonso potentially racing for a hybrid operation that would include Andretti Autosport, McLaren and Harding Racing have been picking up speed. But there’s one potential major hurdle: Harding’s Dallara’s are powered by Chevrolet engines.

Alonso announced earlier this week that he’d be retiring from Formula One at season’s end, saying he’s looking forward to new adventures.

Because of his loyalty to McLaren, it’s increasingly looking as if Alonso comes to IndyCar, McLaren will have some involvement – although perhaps not as much as it potentially could do if it went all-in with a full-time effort immediately in 2019.

There is no word whether Chevrolet or Harding Racing could potentially be on hand at the Sept. 5 test at BMP, even in just an observation role.

Since being part of the winning team at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June, Alonso’s desire to become only the second driver to win motorsport’s triple crown – the Monaco Grand Prix, Le Mans and the Indianapolis 500 – has increased exponentially.

He’s already won the first two; just a Indy 500 triumph remains on his bucket list.

The late Graham Hill is the only driver to have accomplished the triple crown feat to date.

Alonso, who turned 37 on July 29, has made just one prior IndyCar start, in the 2017 Indianapolis 500. He led 27 laps of the 200-lap event and appeared to have a car strong enough to win before it suffered engine failure with 21 laps remaining.

Instead of what likely could have been a top-five finish, if not a win, Alonso’s first foray into IndyCar racing ended disappointingly with a 24th-place finish.

In addition to being courted by IndyCar, NASCAR has also jumped into the Alonso sweepstakes, saying he’d be welcome to race in the 2019 Daytona 500.

