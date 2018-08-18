IndyCar

Will Power ties A.J. Foyt with 53rd IndyCar pole, eyes third straight win at Pocono

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 18, 2018, 3:11 PM EDT
Will Power made a huge statement towards winning a third consecutive race at Pocono Raceway, capturing the pole for Sunday’s ABC Supply 500 with a monster qualifying run.

Power roared to a 219.511 mph effort during the Saturday afternoon qualifying session. It’s his third pole of the season (also was No. 1 in the Indianapolis Grand Prix and Iowa) and, incredibly, the 53rd pole of his career (in 201 starts in the series).

“Very happy with that, just nailed it perfectly as far as lines, the car and all that,” Power told the IndyCar Radio Network. “We trimmed out because I figured we’d be lifting anyway, and to have a shot at the pole, that’s what I figured we’d have to do.”

Power’s 53rd pole also tied legendary driver A.J. Foyt for second-most IndyCar poles. Mario Andretti holds the all-time IndyCar poles record with 67.

“Very cool to be up there with A.J. Foyt, a legend like that,” Power said. “I couldn’t have imagined that starting my career. So, it’s over the moon. It’s great to start at the front here. I think it will be a bit of a track position race and that’s what we need to get our championship back on track.”

Power, who is fourth in the standings, 87 points behind series leader Scott Dixon, will be joined on the front row by Team Penske teammate and defending Verizon IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden (218.802 mph).

“I think we did a good job with the set up, it’s just that’s about what we had, speed-wise,” Newgarden said. “The guys did a good job. We get a one-two lock-out on the front row. That’s good. We can’t be disappointed. We’ll have the Verizon car and the Hitachi car up there. I think that’s what we had. I’m pretty happy with our run. That was our speed.”

Ryan Hunter-Reay (217.806 mph) looked like he’d be fastest until Power pulled that dramatic qualifying run late in the session. Hunter-Reay will start from the fourth position, alongside Andretti Autosport teammate Alexander Rossi (218.758 mph), who starts third, also after a late qualifying run.

“It was a disjointed first practice for us, so to do that is great, and to have Ryan next to me, we’ll take it,” Rossi told the IndyCar Radio Network.

Team Penske wrapped up with three drivers in the top five with 2016 IndyCar champ Simon Pagenaud (217.769 mph), who will start fifth, good for the inside spot of Row 3.

Sixth through 10th were Robert Wickens (217.612 mph), Zach Veach (217.587), Sebastien Bourdais (217.296), James Hinchcliffe (217.009) and Takuma Sato (216.863).

Marco Andretti qualified 11th (216.658), with Ed Jones (216.547) alongside.

Fellow Chip Ganassi Racing driver and Verizon IndyCar Series points leader Dixon (216.410 mph) did not have a good qualifying effort, ending up on the inside of Row 7, alongside Tony Kanaan (216.328).

“We were a little surprised with the understeer,” Dixon told the IndyCar Radio Network. “Turn 3 was easy but we bottomed out in Turn 1. It is what it is. The car feels comfortable. We’ll just have to see how it feels in traffic. It’s a long race tomorrow, so we’ll see what we can do to move up.”

Rounding out the rest of the field were Ed Carpenter (216.025 mph) in 15th and teammate Spencer Pigot (215.177), Pietro Fittipaldi (214.336), Graham Rahal (214.225) in 18th, Charlie Kimball (211.919), Matheus Leist (211.696), Max Chilton in 21st (209.599) and Conor Daly (208.951).

Speaking of Daly, he was involved in the only incident of the session, slightly scraping the Turn 2 wall, but damage was minimal.

There will be one more practice session this afternoon (one hour in length at 4:45 p.m. ET). However, rain is forecast for the area, which could put a damper on things, no pun intended. In fact, it began to drizzle slightly just moments after the completion of qualifying.

Here’s the full qualifying grid:

IMSA: Westbrook battles through wet conditions to put Ford GT on pole at VIR

Photo courtesy of IMSA
By Kyle LavigneAug 18, 2018, 8:30 PM EDT
Courtesy: IMSA Wire Service

DANVILLE, Va. – Ford Chip Gannasi Racing’s Ford GT teams have been dominant in the middle part of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship schedule. That run continued Saturday as Richard Westbrook battled the elements to place his No. 67 Ford GT on the pole for Sunday’s Michelin GT Challenge at VIRginia International Raceway.

The rain started during GT Daytona (GTD) qualifying, and while it let up before the start of the GT Le Mans (GTLM) session, teams still needed to use wet weather tires. At the beginning of the session, the teams were running laps that were just over two minutes, but toward the end of the session, the pace quickened, and times dropped by 4-5 seconds.

Westbrook took advantage of the drying conditions and posted a time of 1:55.580 seconds (101.851 mph) to earn the No. 67’s second pole of the season. He enters the weekend with three wins and leads the GTLM points along with co-driver Ryan Briscoe.

Richard Westbrook came out on top in a very wet GTLM qualifying. Photo courtesy of Ford Chip Ganassi Racing.

“We just thought there was no need to panic,” Westbrook said. “We went out on wets and the tires were good at the end because we hadn’t been pounding round and round. I think we got it just right. I love the wet. It’s my first time around here in the wet. It’s a lot of fun. It’s pretty tricky because there are so many different sealants on the tarmac so you’ve got grip and then you don’t have grip. So, it’s difficult to judge but thoroughly enjoyable. At this stage in the season I’m going to say this is an important pole.”

Patrick Pilet in the No. 911 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR was second with a time of 1:56.170 (101.333 mph) while John Edwards was third in his No. 24 BMW Team RLL M8 GTE 1:56.185 (101.320 mph).

Antonio Garcia and Jan Magnussen, co-drivers of the two-time defending winner of the Michelin GT Challenge in the No. 3 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R, qualified fourth as Garcia posted a time of 1:56.760 (100.821 mph).

The Michelin GT Challenge will start at 1 p.m. EDT with live television coverage beginning on FS1 for the first hour before moving to FS2 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET IMSA Radio also will offer live coverage on IMSA.com, RadioLeMans.com and Sirius XM Radio (Sirius 138/XM 202/App 972). Tickets are available now on VIRNow.com.

Hawksworth Earns Series-High Fourth Motul Pole Award In GTD Qualifying

Jack Hawksworth put 3GT Racing on the pole in GT Daytona. Photo courtesy of IMSA

Jack Hawksworth became the first IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship driver to win four Motul Pole Awards this season as he put his No. 15 3GT Racing Lexus RC F GT3 on the pole in the GT Daytona (GTD) class for tomorrow’s Michelin GT Challenge at VIRginia International Raceway.

Hawksworth earlier won poles this year at Mid-Ohio and then on consecutive weekends at Watkins Glen and Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

Rain started to fall halfway through the session, and it turned into a downpour with about two minutes remaining. Hawksworth was able to post his time of 1:44.107 seconds (113.075 mph) before the heavy rain fell.

“In these conditions anything can happen,” Hawksworth said. “In the rain it’s a little bit of a lottery. Maybe it’s good, maybe it’s not. I’d rather it be dry to be honest with you. When it started to sprinkle then I thought I should push a little bit more. I managed to get a good lap in there and then it started raining halfway through my next lap, luckily enough it was fast enough for the pole.”

Jeroen Bleekemolen, in the No. 33 Mercedes-AMG GT3 was second at 1:44.323 (112.841 mph) while Bill Auberlen was third posting a time of 1:44.360 (112.801 mph) in his No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3.

Madison Snow, who along with co-driver Bryan Sellers, lead the GTD points, quailified fifth in their No. 48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 with a time of 1:44.626 (112.541 mph).

