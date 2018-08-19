UPDATED: IndyCar: Major crash at Pocono, Wickens awake and alert, flown to local hospital

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 19, 2018, 2:51 PM EDT
UPDATE (3:20 p.m. ET): Curt Cavin, IndyCar Vice President of Communications, has spoken to media and said this:

“Robert Wickens was awake and alert when he came here (infield medical center) and is being transported to Lehigh Valley Cedarcrest Hospital in Allentown (Pa.) for evaluation. We’ll have more updates later. That’s where we stand.”

A major crash involving Robert Wickens, Ryan Hunter-Reay, James Hinchcliffe, Takuma Sato and Pietro Fittipaldi has caused a stoppage of the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway.

Contact was made on Lap 8 of the scheduled 200 laps when, coming out of Turn 2, Wickens and Hunter-Reay touched wheels. Wickens’ car climbed and went up into the fence and spun several times in mid-air before coming to rest against the inside retaining wall.

Hinchcliffe then hit Wickens’ car as it came back onto the track.

It took safety crews about 12 minutes to extricate Wickens from his damaged vehicle. He was then taken by ambulance and transported into the paddock area, where he was put into a helicopter to take him to a local hospital.

The fence incurred major damage that will take a lengthy period of time — IndyCar officials said it will take at least an hour in duration — and rain is approaching the area, as well.

Hinchcliffe exited his car under his own power but was seen holding his wrists and walking gingerly to a safety vehicle.

Fittipaldi appeared uninjured, as did Hunter-Reay and Sato.

“I’m okay, just thinking about Robert,” Hunter-Reay told NBCSN. “It’s unfortunate but I just hope Robert is okay. I started pulling ahead and once we got to (Turn) 2 … I thought I had got past him.”

Added Sato to NBCSN, “It’s just unfortunate. My helmet was completely covered in oil and I couldn’t see anything. … It’s just a real pity.”

“He’s fine, he didn’t hit that hard,” team owner Michael Andretti said of Hunter-Reay to NBCSN. “I think Robert should have backed out of it. He was only halfway on Ryan’s side. … He was in Ryan’s blind spot so Ryan didn’t see him. It was

It was the second wreck of the race. Graham Rahal and Spencer Pigot tangled as the field was coming to the green flag start of the race.

NHRA: 86-year-old Chris Karamesines hits 305.01 mph in Brainerd qualifying

Photos: NHRA
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 19, 2018, 1:20 AM EDT
This weekend’s qualifying for the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd (Minnesota) International Raceway was one where some of the sport’s most veteran drivers really flexed their muscle — at over 10,000 horsepower.

The biggest and most pleasant surprise came Friday when veteran Top Fuel drag racer Chris Karamesines qualified No. 13 with a run of 4.003 seconds at 305.01 mph.

Now, that may not seem like a big deal until you realize Karamesines — colorfully nicknamed “the Golden Greek” because of his nationality — is 86 years old.

Chris Karamesines

At least that’s what the Karameines, who was inducted in 2006 into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of Amerca, and NHRA records say he is: reportedly born Nov. 11, 1931.

Others that know him say the Chicago native is actually 88 or even 89.

Karamesines, who is rumored to be retiring at the end of this season after nearly seven decades of racing, will face No. 4 qualifier Clay Millican (3.790 seconds at 323.04 mph) in Sunday’s first round of eliminations.

It’s the second time in five years that Karamesines — named to the 50 Greatest Drivers in NHRA history in 2001 — has exceeded 305 mph at Brainerd, having done so in 2014 (305.98 mph at 3.945 seconds).

His career-best speed, according to NHRA records, is 313.51 mph at the 2015 Gatornationals.

He also had a run of 3.979 seconds at 301.00 mph at St. Louis in 2016, and reached 300.06 mph this past June during eliminations at Norwalk, Ohio.

And then there’s Billy Torrence, the father of current Top Fuel points leader Steve Torrence. Having just turned 60 in April, Billy Torrence, earned the first No. 1 qualifying spot of his nearly three-decade drag racing career.

Billy Torrence

Billy Torrence ran 3.784 seconds at 326.32 mph to bump his son from the No. 1 qualifying spot in the final round of Saturday’s qualifying. Billy Torrence will face Terry Totten in Sunday’s first round of eliminations.

Steve Torrence, who is the current points leader, qualified second following his run of 3.786 at 325.37 and will race Bill Litton on Sunday.