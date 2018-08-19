UPDATED: IndyCar: Major crash at Pocono, Wickens awake and alert, flown to local hospital

UPDATE (3:20 p.m. ET): Curt Cavin, IndyCar Vice President of Communications, has spoken to media and said this:
“Robert Wickens was awake and alert when he came here (infield medical center) and is being transported to Lehigh Valley Cedarcrest Hospital in Allentown (Pa.) for evaluation. We’ll have more updates later. That’s where we stand.”
A major crash involving Robert Wickens, Ryan Hunter-Reay, James Hinchcliffe, Takuma Sato and Pietro Fittipaldi has caused a stoppage of the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway.
Contact was made on Lap 8 of the scheduled 200 laps when, coming out of Turn 2, Wickens and Hunter-Reay touched wheels. Wickens’ car climbed and went up into the fence and spun several times in mid-air before coming to rest against the inside retaining wall.
Hinchcliffe then hit Wickens’ car as it came back onto the track.
It took safety crews about 12 minutes to extricate Wickens from his damaged vehicle. He was then taken by ambulance and transported into the paddock area, where he was put into a helicopter to take him to a local hospital.
The fence incurred major damage that will take a lengthy period of time — IndyCar officials said it will take at least an hour in duration — and rain is approaching the area, as well.
Hinchcliffe exited his car under his own power but was seen holding his wrists and walking gingerly to a safety vehicle.
Fittipaldi appeared uninjured, as did Hunter-Reay and Sato.
“I’m okay, just thinking about Robert,” Hunter-Reay told NBCSN. “It’s unfortunate but I just hope Robert is okay. I started pulling ahead and once we got to (Turn) 2 … I thought I had got past him.”
Added Sato to NBCSN, “It’s just unfortunate. My helmet was completely covered in oil and I couldn’t see anything. … It’s just a real pity.”
“He’s fine, he didn’t hit that hard,” team owner Michael Andretti said of Hunter-Reay to NBCSN. “I think Robert should have backed out of it. He was only halfway on Ryan’s side. … He was in Ryan’s blind spot so Ryan didn’t see him. It was
It was the second wreck of the race. Graham Rahal and Spencer Pigot tangled as the field was coming to the green flag start of the race.
Several fellow race car drivers and fans took to social media out of concern for Wickens:
We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.