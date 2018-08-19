UPDATED: IndyCar: Major crash at Pocono, Wickens awake and alert, flown to local hospital

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UPDATE (3:20 p.m. ET): Curt Cavin, IndyCar Vice President of Communications, has spoken to media and said this:

“Robert Wickens was awake and alert when he came here (infield medical center) and is being transported to Lehigh Valley Cedarcrest Hospital in Allentown (Pa.) for evaluation. We’ll have more updates later. That’s where we stand.”

A major crash involving Robert Wickens, Ryan Hunter-Reay, James Hinchcliffe, Takuma Sato and Pietro Fittipaldi has caused a stoppage of the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway.

Contact was made on Lap 8 of the scheduled 200 laps when, coming out of Turn 2, Wickens and Hunter-Reay touched wheels. Wickens’ car climbed and went up into the fence and spun several times in mid-air before coming to rest against the inside retaining wall.

Hinchcliffe then hit Wickens’ car as it came back onto the track.

Scary moment at the @IndyCar race at @poconoraceway. Robert Wickens has been taken by helicopter to local hospital after major crash: https://t.co/6ECg9lnQcl pic.twitter.com/qyCnwcurGX — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 19, 2018

It took safety crews about 12 minutes to extricate Wickens from his damaged vehicle. He was then taken by ambulance and transported into the paddock area, where he was put into a helicopter to take him to a local hospital.

Chopper lifting off. Keep @robertwickens in your prayers. Now we just wait for hopefully good news. #IndyCar #ABCSupply500 pic.twitter.com/ZZji2Lk1oW — Matt Archuleta (@indy44) August 19, 2018

The fence incurred major damage that will take a lengthy period of time — IndyCar officials said it will take at least an hour in duration — and rain is approaching the area, as well.

Hinchcliffe exited his car under his own power but was seen holding his wrists and walking gingerly to a safety vehicle.

Fittipaldi appeared uninjured, as did Hunter-Reay and Sato.

“I’m okay, just thinking about Robert,” Hunter-Reay told NBCSN. “It’s unfortunate but I just hope Robert is okay. I started pulling ahead and once we got to (Turn) 2 … I thought I had got past him.”

Added Sato to NBCSN, “It’s just unfortunate. My helmet was completely covered in oil and I couldn’t see anything. … It’s just a real pity.”

“He’s fine, he didn’t hit that hard,” team owner Michael Andretti said of Hunter-Reay to NBCSN. “I think Robert should have backed out of it. He was only halfway on Ryan’s side. … He was in Ryan’s blind spot so Ryan didn’t see him. It was

It was the second wreck of the race. Graham Rahal and Spencer Pigot tangled as the field was coming to the green flag start of the race.

Several fellow race car drivers and fans took to social media out of concern for Wickens:

Stop what your doing and send positive thoughts to Pocono – that was terrifying. #IndyCar pic.twitter.com/5U6ppxUMAJ — nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) August 19, 2018

Prayers for @robertwickens that IndyCar crash was not good — Matt DiBenedetto (@mattdracing) August 19, 2018

Ohh man!! @IndyCar race in Pocono is CRAZY! Hope everyone is OK after this one. — Daniel Suárez (@Daniel_SuarezG) August 19, 2018

Hope everyone is alright in that wreck. That was big😳 @IndyCar — John Hunter Nemechek (@JHNemechek) August 19, 2018

Indycar safety team is one of the best in the business. Everything crossed for @robertwickens. — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) August 19, 2018

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

