IndyCar rallies together in wake of Robert Wickens’ accident

Associated PressAug 20, 2018, 4:02 PM EDT
LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Alexander Rossi and Robert Wickens have forged a bit of a rivalry this season. They’ve tangled on the track a few times, and exchanged the occasional verbal dart – some more playful than others, like when Wickens jokingly locked Rossi in a prison cell during a promotional event last month.

But animosity between IndyCar drivers tends to dissolve quickly amid grim reminders of the sport’s dangers.

Wickens was just a few laps into the race at Pocono Raceway on Sunday when he connected with Ryan Hunter-Reay and soared into the catchfence. The fencing was shredded, and Wickens’ car was reduced to just the tub, which came to a rest on the track along an interior wall.

The race was stopped – and IndyCar came together.

“All 22 of us, 33 of us, whatever it may be, are a family,” Rossi said. “We try our best to look after each other out there. You don’t want to see that happen to anyone. We’ll continue to think of him and pray for him, his family, his fiancee; all that they have to deal with.”

Wickens was being treated for injuries to his lower extremities, right arm and spine following an accident that led to him getting airlifted from the track to the hospital. IndyCar said the Canadian sustained a pulmonary contusion and will undergo an MRI and probable surgery at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest in Allentown.

IndyCar drivers were more concerned with his health and future than what the race meant to the championship picture.

“All we can hope for is that everybody is going to be OK,” points leader Scott Dixon said.

It was the latest chilling moment at Pocono: Justin Wilson died from a head injury in 2015 when a piece of debris from a crashed car bounced off the track and hit his helmet.

James Hinchcliffe, who was caught up in Wickens’ wreck, had survived his own life-threatening injury when a broken part from his car pierced an artery during a 2015 crash at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

But the series goes on – even on the oval tracks like Indy and Pocono where danger makes even veteran race fans tense up.

Once the green flag dropped for the final time Sunday, the drivers played nice. There wasn’t another caution the rest of the way, and Rossi closed the gap on Dixon in the points race with a dominant win.

Rossi led 180 of 200 laps to win his second straight race and third of the season, slicing Dixon’s lead to 29 points with three races left.

Will Power, who won the last two Pocono races, was second, and Dixon finished third.

“We’ve been a bit blah. They’ve been excelling,” Dixon said of Rossi.

Rossi also won for Andretti Autosport on the streets of Long Beach in April and the Mid-Ohio road course three weeks ago.

Wickens finished second at Mid-Ohio, what was the latest in a sensational string of races for the 29-year-old Canadian driver in his first season in IndyCar. Wickens had reeled off five straight top-five finishes and is sixth in the standings. Hinchcliffe, runner-up on ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” in 2017, helped lure Wickens to IndyCar and Schmidt Peterson Motorsports this season after a successful career in Europe.

“I know he is in good hands. Hopefully, we’ll see him back in the car soon,” Hinchcliffe said.

It surely won’t be next week at Gateway Motorsports Park or the rest of this season.

IndyCar drivers can steel their will to put any kind of bad news behind them once they get behind the wheel and hit 220 mph in an open cockpit. There’s a championship to race for and Dixon has a fifth title in sight.

He not only has to hold off Rossi, but former series champions Josef Newgarden and Power aren’t out of contention yet.

Rossi sprayed champagne and confetti flew on the podium.

The celebration may have seemed normal, but thoughts couldn’t help stray toward Wickens.

“It’s tough to really celebrate after what happened,” Rossi said.

Lapped traffic, late-race misfortune costs Power chance at Pocono win

By Kyle LavigneAug 20, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
Entering Sunday’s ABC Supply 500, Will Power was aiming for his third win in a row at Pocono Raceway. And while Alexander Rossi had the dominant car on the day, Power was keeping him in sight, even closing in as they encountered traffic.

Power also began conserving fuel to extend his stints in hopes of leapfrogging Rossi during an exchange of pit stops – that strategy saw him lead for a short period after a pit cycle on Lap 138.

However, he then got balked by lapped traffic, allowing Rossi to retake the lead on Lap 140.

And ahead of his final stop, Power, who again ran longer than Rossi in hopes of leapfrogging him, was balked again, this time in Turn 3 as he caught Max Chilton in the middle of the corner. Power nearly pushed out into the wall trying to avoid Chilton, which cost him precious time on track.

Things got worse on his out-lap when he experienced a bizarre shifting problem that saw his No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet shift only midway through second gear.

The combination of those incidents ultimately prevented Power from challenging Rossi and from taking his third victory in a row at Pocono.

“Just got a couple of bad runs out of (Turn 1), to be honest,” Power explained when asked how Rossi got back around on Lap 140. “(He got) beside me going into Turn 2. Yeah, that was that. Then in the last pit stop, we had a great shot at getting him again. I caught Max Chilton at the worst possible spot in Turn 3, washed right up into the marbles, almost got into the wall.”

Power continued “On the out lap (after the last stop), got a mid shift in second. Lost a second in that whole exchange. That was our only shot to close the gap to him. If we didn’t jump him in that exchange, it was going to be very difficult to get him.”

The second-place effort does make it three podiums in a row at Pocono for the 2014 Verizon IndyCar Series champion, and Power remains fourth in the championship. However, he is 81 points behind Dixon, and in need of some help if he is to get back into the championship picture.

