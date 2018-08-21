Harding confirms Chaves for Gateway

Earlier on Tuesday, Harding Racing confirmed that Gabby Chaves will return to the team as a driver of the No. 88 Chevrolet for Saturday night’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 (August 25, 8:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Chaves, the team’s regular driver, had competed with them in the first half of the season before the team enlisted Conor Daly for the Honda Indy Toronto, Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, and the ABC Supply 500 as they evaluate driver options for 2019.

“Really enthused and ready to get behind the wheel of the 88 car and be back with my guys,” said Chaves in a team announcement. “We’re ready to speed up our development and progression, and we’re more driven than ever to get some of the results we know are possible based on our results from last season. I’m also very excited to race at Gateway for the Bommarito 500 for the first time.”

Team president Brian Barnhart expressed gratitude toward Daly for his time with them and highlighted his enthusiasm for having Chaves back for Gateway.

“I first want to thank Conor for his contributions over the last couple of months and giving another perspective and feedback. We’re excited and happy to have Gabby back in the car as we head to St. Louis. And we’re looking to improve on our performance on the short oval form earlier in the year,” Barnhart explained.

Barnhart finished, “Gabby has done a fantastic job being a team player through the process that had Conor in the car and Colton testing in Portland. Hopefully we can show Gabby some improvements from the team standpoint when he rejoins us for the St. Louis weekend.”

