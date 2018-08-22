Leading Houston orthopedic surgeon explains Robert Wickens’ injuries and the road ahead

When he watched Robert Wickens’ vicious crash during Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway, Michael George looked at it from two very different perspectives.

First was Mike George, the longtime racing fan.

And then there’s the other perspective he looked at Wickens’ crash, namely his role as Dr. Michael S. George, a well-known Houston-area orthopedic surgeon.

“I had seen what happened with that wreck and it was awful,” George told NBC Sports. “It was obviously a very bad accident, and when you have a bad accident like that, all bets are off, any type of injury can happen, from minor injuries to very severe.”

NBC Sports reached out to George to get his perspective on Wickens’ injuries and likely treatment, as well as what still lays ahead for the injured 29-year-old IndyCar Series driver.

While George is not part of the medical team treating Wickens at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pennsylvania, he has extensive experience treating athletes, including race car drivers, rodeo riders, football players and numerous other athletes that have suffered traumatic injuries over the past 13 years.

George, 43, is one of the top orthopedic surgeons at the KSF Orthopedic Center, which has served the Houston, Texas, area since 1974.

George is also a team physician for several professional, collegiate, high school and elite level athletes in the Houston area, as well as a physician treating professional rodeo riders for the Justin Boots Sports Medicine Team.

While George’s specialty is shoulder and knee surgeries, he also has treated countless spine injuries, as well as hand, forearm and foot and leg injuries in the sports medicine realm.

Wickens suffered a thoracic spinal fracture, which he underwent surgery on Monday night, as well as injuries to his lower extremities and right forearm, all maladies that Dr. George is well-versed on addressing medically.

Dr. George has treated a number of race car drivers, primarily sportsman racers, both during his medical fellowship in Nashville at Vanderbilt University (which treated drivers injured at the nearby Nashville Superspeedway and other area local tracks), as well as for the last 15 years in Houston (and tracks in that area).

Sometimes, injuries to sportsman drivers are more challenging than those sustained by professional drivers because, for the most part, they don’t have the level of safety equipment that is found in IndyCar, NHRA and NASCAR.

Here are some excerpts from the interview with Dr. George:

Q. Can you speak to some of your experience treating injuries such as those Wickens sustained at Pocono?

George: “I see all sorts of injuries. I’m not a spine surgeon, I don’t do spine surgery, but I do everything else and I’m trained in spine surgery through my training. I’m very comfortable with trauma care of spine patients and spine injuries.

“In my fellowship (for his doctorate), we had all sorts of NASCAR athletes and all sorts of other athletes, motorsports for sure. And we’ve had races in Houston over the years where different guys have come through, not only on the professional level, but there’s all these tracks around for amateurs (sportsman racers), so there’s lots of injuries from them as well.

“(Wickens) had, according to the reports, a spine injury including a spinal cord injury and thoracic spine injury, and fractures of his lower extremities and his forearm.

“The first thing he needed was medical stabilization. When you have injuries like that, especially spinal cord injuries, a lot of different things can happen. There’s a thing called spinal shock – and I have no idea if he was in spinal shock or not – but when you have an injury to the spinal cord, spinal shock is where you lose your reflexes and you have what’s called ‘autonomic dysfunction.’ Your heart rate goes down, your blood pressure goes down, you lose your reflexes and it can be a very dangerous situation.

“The first thing they have to do is stabilize him from a medical standpoint. Then you determine what sort of injuries there are, including fractures and otherwise. When you have an acute injury, if you go into spinal shock – and again, I don’t know if he did or not – it’s difficult to tell what degree of spinal cord injury there is because you can’t do all the testing.

“So the reflexes aren’t accurate, your strength cannot be accurate. Spinal shock can take one to three days to recover, so often you don’t really know the severity of the spinal cord injury for a few days.

“When you have a spinal cord injury and fractures and ligamentous injuries that are associated with them, he had spinal stabilization. The reason to do that is for an unstable fracture. Presumably, he had some sort of unstable fracture in his thoracic spine. The surgery doesn’t reverse any injury to the spinal cord, but it stabilizes the fracture so then your spinal cord can then recover without an unstable fracture around it and then you don’t have any further damage that’s being caused.”

Q. What exactly is a thoracic fracture, which Wickens underwent surgery for Monday evening?

George: “Your spine goes from cervical in your neck to thoracic in your chest, like your 12 ribs that attach to it, and then lumbar (lower back) and then sacrum (lower back area situated between the hipbones of the pelvis). So, thoracic basically means upper back. It’s the upper spine. The spinal column is the bones, while the spinal cord is the big group of nerves that goes in-between the bones. So, a spinal cord injury means an injury to the nerves, while a spinal column injury means an injury to the bones.”

Q. Why were there titanium rods and screws surgically implanted in Wickens’ spinal column?

George: “Spinal stabilization with rods means there was an unstable fracture and it needed to be stabilized is with hardware. It doesn’t tell you exactly what type of fracture, it doesn’t tell you to what extent the spinal cord was damaged.

“It doesn’t even necessarily tell you if the fracture was still pushing on the spinal cord. All it tells you is that this is an unstable fracture that you can’t leave, or it will cause more damage, so you have to stabilize the fracture. And just for clarification, a fracture and a break are the same thing.”

Q. Given that Wickens did not undergo surgery for roughly 30 hours after the crash – he had to go through an MRI first to determine the extent of the damage – is it a situation where the medical team has to wait that long?

George: “No, the first priority is his medical health. So you first have to stabilize him, get his blood pressure normal, get all his vital signs normal, if there’s blood loss, you have to stabilize him. That’s number one.

“After stabilizing him, then you can wait – if there is not a worsening deficit or the fracture is putting him at immediate risk – then it’s okay to wait until you have the right resources to do surgery. That’s not a surgery you want to do, say, at 3 in the morning.

“It’s a surgery that as long as he’s stable, he’s doing okay, they’ve taken care of him medically and the fracture doesn’t put him at imminent risk, then you can wait until it’s a more appropriate team where the team is there, you have the right anesthesiologist and everything’s more comfortable, and then you can fix it at that time.”

Q. You are an admitted motorsports fan. When you saw that crash, as both a racing fan and surgeon, how did you react both ways?

George: “I’ve seen so many of those wrecks where people just walk away. As a sports medicine doctor, like when I see rodeo cowboys get stepped on by bulls, every time I still cringe, every single injury. But then a lot of people get up from car wrecks and they’re fine. I always am thinking, ‘Wow, that could be really bad, but I hope and pray it’s not.’ Unfortunately for him, he didn’t just walk away.’”

Q. What kind of gamut is Wickens facing both short- and long-term?

George: “You can always assume that there’s spinal shock or there’s a possibility of spinal shock. So even if somebody has a real severe injury, you can’t really make a statement on that, like I said, for at least three days.

“Just because he had stabilization of his fractures, that really doesn’t say anything about the extent of his spinal cord injury. It could be anywhere from a very minor injury, which he’ll heal and recover from fully, to complete paralysis that never recovers.

“You can’t really tell right now, certainly with the information they’ve released. It’s an evolving process. I suppose it’s always possible, but you just really don’t know.”

Q. Where does Wickens go from here after Monday night’s surgery on his spinal column?

George: “They’re going to want to treat his other injuries, and some of those may be treated right away, and some of those may need some time before they’re addressed.

“There are certain fractures – and I don’t know specifically what he has – but there are certain fractures that are better treated right away, and there’s others that are better treated after the swelling goes down after a week or so.

“They’ll come up with a plan for that, will continue to monitor him medically and there are some medications – and I don’t know if he’s getting these medications or not – specifically like steroids that can speed up the recovery of the spinal cord.

“But for the most part, spinal cord injuries are a long wait-and-see process. So now, you just have to wait and see how he progresses on a day-to-day basis. Some times it’s very rapid, some times it’s very slow, and some times it’s not at all.”

Q. How will doctors gauge day-to-day change in Wickens?

George: “He’ll be having his neurological status monitored very closely. They’ll check his feelings, his sensations, his reflexes and his strength. Those will all be measured on a day-to-day basis and, at least initially, multiple times per day. Partially because you want to make 100 percent sure that it’s not worsening, but you also want to check for any return of function.”

Q. When you have an athlete period, be it a race car driver, a rodeo rider, someone in the more extreme and physically dangerous sport, is the risk more compounded than a football player? Or are they all on the same level, but in different ways?

George: “I’d say they’re in different ways, and we’ve seen plenty of football players who have been paralyzed. Of course, the higher the risk (of the sport), the higher risk.

“If you’re in a risky sport, you’re putting yourself at a higher risk for injury. But any of these dangerous sports, including contact sports, anything can happen.”

Q. Where does Wickens go from here with his other injuries?

George: “We don’t know the extent of those other musculoskeletal injuries. We don’t know the extent of his lower extremity injuries or his forearm injury. Those can also be career-impacting. It’s not just his spine injury – of course, if he gets paralyzed, it’s a big deal – but these other things can impact his career.”

