Getty Images

Robert Wickens undergoes additional surgeries, spinal cord injury ‘remains indeterminate’

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 24, 2018, 11:34 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Verizon IndyCar Series driver Robert Wickens continues to be treated for injuries sustained last Sunday in a violent crash at Pocono Raceway.

The Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver remains in Lehigh Valley Hospital — Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

According to a statement by IndyCar released Friday morning, Wickens has undergone successful surgeries late this week on his right arm and lower extremities “without complication,” according to the IndyCar statement.

However, the injury to Wickens’ spinal cord “remains indeterminate,” according to the IndyCar statement.

In addition to the surgeries, Wickens has undergone a number “of precautionary tests that found no indication of further injury,” the statement added.

Wickens is expected to undergo additional surgeries as well as rehabilitation.

Wickens’ first surgery came this past Monday, with doctors inserting titanium rods and screws into his spinal column to stabilize a thoracic spinal fracture.

Schmidt Peterson Motorsports announced earlier this week that it will not field Wickens’ No. 6 Lucas Oil Honda in Saturday night’s race at Gateway Motorsports Park near St. Louis.

Here is the full IndyCar statement:

Medical update on Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver Robert Wickens

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (Friday, Aug. 24, 2018) — Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver Robert Wickens continues to be treated at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest for injuries sustained during the INDYCAR event at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 19.

Surgeries were performed late this week on his right arm and lower extremities without complication. The extent of the spinal cord injury remains indeterminate. Wickens also underwent a series of precautionary tests that found no indication of further injury.

Future treatment for Wickens includes more corrective surgery and rehabilitation. The thoughts of the entire INDYCAR community are with the Wickens family and SPM during this time.

**********************

Wickens continues to receive strong support from the motorsports community, particularly on social media. Here are some of the most notable recent posts:

 

First IndyCar practice session at Gateway is delayed due to rain

Image courtesy Gateway Motorsports Park
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 24, 2018, 1:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Friday has started out in a soggy fashion at Gateway Motorsports Park, just east of St. Louis.

The opening practice for the Verizon IndyCar Series, slated to begin at 1:15 p.m. ET, has been delayed due to rain.

However, efforts to dry the track have begun, according to IndyCar officials.

Qualifying for Saturday’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 is scheduled later this afternoon at 5:15 p.m. ET, while the second and final practice session of the weekend is slated to go off at 9 p.m. ET.

We’ll keep you up to date on the latest developments. Please check back regularly.