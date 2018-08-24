Robert Wickens undergoes additional surgeries, spinal cord injury ‘remains indeterminate’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Verizon IndyCar Series driver Robert Wickens continues to be treated for injuries sustained last Sunday in a violent crash at Pocono Raceway.

The Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver remains in Lehigh Valley Hospital — Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

According to a statement by IndyCar released Friday morning, Wickens has undergone successful surgeries late this week on his right arm and lower extremities “without complication,” according to the IndyCar statement.

However, the injury to Wickens’ spinal cord “remains indeterminate,” according to the IndyCar statement.

In addition to the surgeries, Wickens has undergone a number “of precautionary tests that found no indication of further injury,” the statement added.

Wickens is expected to undergo additional surgeries as well as rehabilitation.

Wickens’ first surgery came this past Monday, with doctors inserting titanium rods and screws into his spinal column to stabilize a thoracic spinal fracture.

Schmidt Peterson Motorsports announced earlier this week that it will not field Wickens’ No. 6 Lucas Oil Honda in Saturday night’s race at Gateway Motorsports Park near St. Louis.

Here is the full IndyCar statement:

Medical update on Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver Robert Wickens

Wickens continues to receive strong support from the motorsports community, particularly on social media. Here are some of the most notable recent posts:

I was there for you then, I’m here for now, I’ll be there for whatever you need to get back! Missing my little bro big time, but he’s in good hands. Sorry I’ve been MIA but thank you so much for all the messages & support for @robertwickens. Gotta bring him home some hardware! pic.twitter.com/gPAMzCeuLv — James Hinchcliffe (@Hinchtown) August 23, 2018

Sending all of our positive thoughts and energy to our @robertwickens. You can be sure we will be fighting for the win at @GatewayMSP for him. #Bommarito500 // #INDYCAR //#GetWellWickens ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/PJlXGY8VfP — Schmidt Peterson (@SPMIndyCar) August 24, 2018