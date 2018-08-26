F1: Vettel wins in Belgium to close the points gap to Hamilton

Sebastian Vettel used a slipstream off of Lewis Hamilton to take lead on Lap 1 of Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix, and he commanded the race from there to take his fifth victory of the 2018 Formula 1 season.
Vettel’s move came just before a Safety Car was deployed for a scary crash involving Nico Hulkenberg, Fernando Alonso, and Charles Leclerc entering La Source – Hulkenberg locked up the brakes and ran into the back of Alonso, which propelled him over Leclerc.
In fact, Vettel and Hamilton nearly went three and four-wide with the Racing Point Force India duo of Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez, but they fell back in line on corner entry, leaving Vettel in the lead over Hamilton.
Vettel took off away from the field when racing resumed and he never looked back, dominating the rest of the way. Hamilton came home in second, while Max Verstappen battled his way up to third at race’s end.
Valtteri Bottas worked his way up to fourth after starting last, passing Perez in the final laps to get the spot.
Perez and Ocon brought the new-look Force India team home in fifth and sixth, followed by the Haas duo of Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen.
Pierre Gasly and Marcus Ericsson rounded out the points scorers. Of note: Daniel Ricciardo and Kimi Raikkonen also suffered damage in the opening lap crash – Ricciardo suffered a broken rear wing while Raikkonen had a right-rear tire puncture.
Ricciardo was able to continue, but dropped out near the end of the race after being unable to make up ground. Raikkonen, too, retired, although much earlier due to damage to the car’s floor.
Results are below. The 2018 Formula 1 season continues next weekend with the Italian Grand Prix.
Zach Veach’s rookie season in the Verizon IndyCar Series has very much been a learning experience, especially considering that he only ran two races in 2017 – at Barber Motorsports Park (subbing for the injured JR Hildebrand at Ed Carpenter Racing) and the Indianapolis 500.
That learning curve was been highlighted by only one top ten finish in the first 11 races of 2018, a fourth at the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach, although he has been improving as the year went on – strong showings at Texas Motor Speedway and Iowa Speedway saw him run inside the top 10 before wall contact hamstrung his efforts in both races.
However, entering Saturday night’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at Gateway Motorsports Park, Veach was on a streak of three top 10s in a row – seventh at the Honda Indy Toronto, 10th at the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, and sixth at the ABC Supply 500.
And Saturday night at Gateway may have been his best race of the year. Starting 16th, Veach was immediately on the charge and worked his way up to 10th in the opening laps.
He continued to methodically work his way forward, cracking the top five in the second half of the race and battling with the lead group in the final stint. He also led his first laps in an IndyCar race during a cycle of pit stops.
Veach eventually finished fifth, his second top five of the year, to extend his top 10 streak to four in a row. And with momentum on his side now, Veach is eager to keep things going.
“I really wish we could go back to St. Petersburg right now and start this season over,” he quipped after the race while discussing his progress. “I’ve got to give credit to my Group 1001 guys and, of course, my Andretti Autosport teammates. Those guys have helped me so much this year, just teaching me little by little. It’s finally starting to come together and I’m just so thankful for that.”
Veach enters the final two races of the season ranked 15th in the standings.
