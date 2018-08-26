Photo: Getty Images

F1: Halo on car protects Charles Leclerc after crash with Fernando Alonso in Belgian GP

Associated PressAug 26, 2018, 10:00 PM EDT
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) Fernando Alonso’s McLaren car spiraled into the air and bounced – yes, bounced – on top of Charles Leclerc’s Sauber during a dramatic first-lap crash at Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.

Both Formula One drivers walked away unscathed, with the halo protective device surrounding Leclerc’s cockpit appearing to save him from a serious head injury.

“I don’t know how it would have ended up without it. I am happy it was there,” said Leclerc, a 20-year-old driver from Monaco. “It all happened very quickly. At the time, I knew there was an orange car, I thought it was Fernando. I felt the impact, but it wasn’t that big in the car. I was lucky.”

Motorsport governing body FIA made the head protective device mandatory in F1 this year in order to protect drivers from potentially fatal impacts such as loose tires barreling at high speed, other flying debris and – in this case – one car landing on another.

“What is clear is the significant tire marks on the chassis and the halo,” FIA race director Charlie Whiting said. “It doesn’t take much imagination to think the tire marks could have actually been on Charles’ head.”

The FIA has been looking at ways to improve cockpit protection and limit the risk of head injuries, after French F1 driver Jules Bianchi – who was a close friend of Leclerc’s – died in July 2015 and British IndyCar driver Justin Wilson died a month later.

In Sunday’s crash, Leclerc’s head would most likely have been hit, if not for the halo.

“(Alonso’s car) would probably have made contact with his head,” Whiting said.

Last Sunday, Verizon IndyCar Series driver Robert Wickens suffered a spinal cord injury in a crash at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania.

Wickens’ car flew into a fence and darted back toward the exposed head of another driver, Ryan Hunter-Reay, who ducked down and escaped unharmed.

IndyCar has also been testing a windscreen to improve protection around a driver’s head.

Whiting says the FIA is sharing all of its halo information with IndyCar.

“We are talking to them,” he said.

Alonso, who was sent airborne by Nico Hulkenberg’s Renault ploughing into the back of his car, was thankful no one was harmed.

“On the positive side we are all OK, with Charles, with the halo. It’s good news all three of us are OK,” Alonso told television broadcaster Sky. “It’s good proof (for the halo). We didn’t need any proof, but it’s a good thing.”

The halo forms a semi-circular barrier around the driver’s helmet in the front half of the cockpit, protecting the head without completely closing the cockpit. When first tested ahead of 2016, drivers were split as to whether they liked it with some – such as four-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton – criticizing it on aesthetic grounds.

Others, like two-time F1 champion Alonso and four-time champion Sebastian Vettel were outspoken in backing its usage.

Former F1 champion Nico Rosberg tweeted: “We can end the HALO discussion now. It will save lives.”

Tricks of the trade? Hamilton worried by Ferrari extra speed


Associated PressAug 26, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) Moments after the end of Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton walked alongside the Ferrari of winning driver Sebastian Vettel and peered inside the car.

It was only a quick glance, but comments made by Hamilton shortly afterward revealed his concern at where Formula One rival Ferrari’s extra speed on the straights is coming from.

“They have got a few trick things going on in the car,” the British driver said in a trackside interview.

Asked later to clarify his comments, Hamilton was keen to distance himself from sounding suspicious, or suggesting Ferrari has infringed the rules in any way.

“I’m not saying it’s anything illegal. Trick is just something that helps you bring that extra performance … Please don’t twist my words,” Hamilton said. “We all have trick things on our cars. Trick is just a word for something special, I guess. I don’t know what’s on their car, so I couldn’t say (if it is illegal or legal) either way.”

Although Hamilton finished 12 seconds behind Vettel in second place, that margin was made larger by the fact Hamilton eased up in the closing laps because he knew he could not catch Vettel and was saving the engine for races ahead, starting next weekend at the Italian GP in Monza. Following that, Ferrari has another fast track well suited to it at Singapore.

“We might struggle to match them there (in Singapore),” said Hamilton, who leads Vettel by 17 points with eight races left. They are both chasing a fifth F1 title to move level with Argentine great Juan Manuel Fangio.

Heading into this weekend’s race at Spa, nestled in the Ardennes Forest, both Ferrari and Mercedes had brought upgrades to their cars. But Hamilton sounded confused why Mercedes is slower than Ferrari.

“We came here with a pretty good upgrade, and I mean generally every time we do bring an upgrade they bring a bigger one,” Hamilton said. “We knew they were quicker on the straights. We’ve known for the last four races so they’ve had some things in their car to enable them to be quicker on the straights. We’ve got to work harder, I guess.”

Although Hamilton seemed to distance himself from his initial “trick” comment, he continued to query where the power comes from.

“In both stints he had a little more pace than me,” Hamilton said. “They deploy (more) power somehow than us. Not really sure how, but that’s how they are.”

Vettel, who was sat next to Hamilton in the post-race news conference, responded calmly when asked if his car has extra power.

“I hope so. I hope we have more power. That’s what we’re working for. We’ve been making progress the last two years (so that’s) good news,” the German driver said. “I wouldn’t disagree in terms of power this year we are closer (than last year) … It’s good to see we are making progress.”