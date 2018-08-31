IndyCar: Trailblazers head coach Terry Stotts named Grand Marshal at Portland

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Portland Trailblazers head coach Terry Stotts was named as the honorary grand marshal for this weekend’s Grand Prix of Portland (Sunday, 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN) earlier on Friday.

Stotts, a native of Bloomington, Indiana, has been the head coach of the Trailblazers since 2012 and had led them to playoff appearances in each of the last five seasons.

We're pleased to announce Coach Terry Stotts of the @trailblazers will serve as the Grand Marshal for the Grand Prix of Portland#PortlandGP pic.twitter.com/2zpG02v9Kl — Portland GP (@Portland_GP) August 31, 2018

“I couldn’t be more excited or honored to serve as the grand marshal for the Grand Prix of Portland,” said Stotts. “It’s terrific to see the series returning to Rip City, which has a long IndyCar history. It promises to be an action-packed weekend, and I’m really looking forward to being a part of it.”

Jerry Jensen, general manager of the Grand Prix of Portland, echoed Stotts’ enthusiasm.

“It’s awesome to have Coach Stotts, the head of Portland’s most renowned pro sports team, involved in the event as IndyCars return to the Rose City,” said Jensen. “We’re expecting a great crowd, and can’t wait for his command for drivers to start their engines on Sunday.”

Practice for the Grand Prix of Portland continues Saturday, with Practice 3 set for 2:10 p.m. ET (11:10 a.m. local time). Qualifying begins at 6:20 p.m. ET, and begins airing on NBCSN at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Sunday’s race begins at 2:30 p.m. ET.

