IndyCar: Bourdais leads Practice 3, but crashes in the final minutes

Sebastien Bourdais went quickest again in Practice 3 for Sunday’s Grand Prix of Portland (2:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN), turning a lap of 57.4707 seconds, only to then spin off the track right after doing so.
Bourdais, who jumped ahead of Graham Rahal to take the top spot as the session neared its conclusion, lost control of his No. 18 Gorilla Automotive Products Honda in Turn 10 and backed into the tire barrier.
Bourdais’ was not the only incident of the session. James Hinchcliffe brought out a red flag with roughly 30 minutes remaining after nosing into the tire barriers exiting the Festival Curves. Hinchcliffe’s No. 5 Arrow Electronics Honda broke loose exiting Turn 2 and slid off the track approaching the exit of Turn 3. Hinchcliffe ranked 25th at the end of the session.
The incidents for Bourdais and Hinchcliffe brought out the only stoppages of the session.
Graham Rahal, Will Power, Alexander Rossi, and Takuma Sato rounded out the top five for Practice 3. Other notables include championship leader Scott Dixon in 11th, along with Spencer Pigot (sixth), Marco Andretti (eighth), and Carlos Munoz (15th).
Results are below. Qualifying begins at 6:20 p.m. ET (3:20 local time), and airs on NBCSN at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Follow@KyleMLavigne
Patricio O’Ward clinched the 2018 Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires championship on Saturday with a Race 1 victory following a hard-fought duel with Andretti Autosport teammate Colton Herta.
O’Ward led early on after starting on the pole, but Herta took the lead on Lap 5 after an aggressive inside pass entering Turn 1.
However, after regrouping and closing back in on Herta, O’Ward returned the favor on Lap 12, making the same move entering Turn 1 to retake the lead – Herta tried to defend, but was pushed out wide and bounded over the curbing in the Festival Curves.
O’Ward pulled away from there, leading Herta at the finish by 1.6 seconds.
The victory also comes after O’Ward crashed in qualifying for Race 2 earlier on Saturday. O’Ward drifted off the track approaching Turn 4, and slid all the way into the tire barrier, making hard contact with the left-front corner of his Dallara IL-15.
However, the Andretti Autosport team quickly repaired the car, allowing O’Ward to make the start for Race 1.
Herta finished second, with Victor Franzoni rounding out the podium.
Santi Urrutia, Ryan Norman, Aaron Telitz, Dalton Kellett, and Heamin Choi completed the running order.
Results are below. The 2018 season finishes on Sunday with Race 2 at 12:55 p.m. ET (9:55 a.m. local time).
Follow@KyleMLavigne