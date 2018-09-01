Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography

MRTI: VeeKay clinches Pro Mazda title as Askew wins Race 1

By Kyle LavigneSep 1, 2018, 9:08 PM EDT
Race 1 for the Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires saw a new race winner in 2018 as Oliver Askew, who ranks third in the Pro Mazda championship, took his maiden Pro Mazda win while Rinus VeeKay finished second to clinch the 2018 Pro Mazda championship.

VeeKay started on the pole, but it was Askew who led coming out of the Festival Curves, with Parker Thompson sitting third.

Oliver Askew took his first win of 2018 in Race 1. Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography

Askew led the rest of the way, keeping VeeKay a safe distance behind him at all times, but VeeKay’s second-place effort was more than enough to secure the 2018 Pro Mazda championship.

VeeKay took the points lead from Parker Thompson after Race 1 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, and he increased the gap from there – he led Thompson by 47 points entering the weekend – to enter Portland needing only to start one of the races to clinch the title.

As such, VeeKay will move to the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires next year.

Thompson finished third, followed by David Malukas and Robert Megennis. Sting Ray Robb, Nikita Lastochkin, and Moises de la Vara rounded out the running order.

Results are below. Race 2 rolls off at 5:15 p.m. ET (2:15 local time).

USF2000: Kirkwood Extends Win Streak to 10 in a Row

Kyle Kirkwood took his 11th win of 2018, and 10th in a row, during USF2000 Race 1. Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography

Kyle Kirkwood continued his domination of the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda by winning Race 1 at Portland on Saturday.

Kirkwood, who started on the pole, rocketed away into the lead and went unchallenged most of the way. He needed to survive a restart with four laps remaining –  both Kaylen Frederick and Rasmus Lindh tried to get around him but overshot the Festival Curves in the process – but he held everyone at bay to take the his 11th win of the season and 10th in a row.

Igor Fraga and Calvin Ming finished second and third, with Kory Enders finishing fourth and Lindh rebounding to finish fifth. Frederick ended up finishing eighth.

Results are below. Race 2 rolls off at 6:20 p.m. ET (3:20 p.m. local time).

IndyCar: Power on pole as Penske sweeps the front row at Portland

Photo: IndyCar
By Kyle LavigneSep 1, 2018, 8:11 PM EDT
Will Power soared to the 54th pole of his Verizon IndyCar Series career during qualifying for Sunday’s Portland Grand Prix (2:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

Power’s best lap in the Firestone Fast Six came in at 57.3467 seconds, bettering Justin Wilson’s old track record (57.597 seconds) by over two tenths of a second.

Power’s Team Penske teammate Josef Newgarden made it a Penske front row lock-out by qualifying second, though his lap – a 57.6877 – was over three tenths of a second behind Power.

Power’s 54th pole put him clear of A.J. Foyt on the all-time list, putting second behind Mario Andretti, who has 67.

“Yeah, I mean, obviously to be up with names like Foyt, pretty special, humbling,” Power said in the post-qualifying press conference. “I need to catch Mario now. I don’t think that will happen, that’s a lot of poles. But, yeah, unbelievable. I would never have dreamed of being up there with names like A.J. Foyt.”

For Power, who trailed Dixon by 68 points entering the weekend, Sunday’s race is vital for his championship hopes, and he feels he is in a must-win situation.

“You know, the end of the day we have to win,” he asserted. “We have no shot at Sonoma if we don’t. We know that. We’ll take risks depending on the situation. But unpredictable. We’re aware that we have to finish not only ahead of Alex and Scott, but quite ahead. If they’re in the top three, it makes it very difficult for us.”

Alexander Rossi, who trails Scott Dixon by 26 points in the championship, qualified third, with Sebastien Bourdais rebounding from a crash in Practice 3 to qualify a strong fourth.

Ryan Hunter-Reay will start fifth, while Zach Veach advanced to his first Firestone Fast Six, qualifying sixth.

While Rossi enjoyed a strong outing in qualifying, Scott Dixon struggled somewhat, as he failed to advance to the Fast Six and settled for 11th on the grid.

Others who advanced to Round 2, but just missed the Fast Six are James Hinchcliffe (seventh), Ed Jones (eighth), Marco Andretti (ninth), Graham Rahal (tenth), and Jordan King (12th).

Results are below.

 

