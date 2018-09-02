Indy Lights: O’Ward caps championship season with win in chaotic Race 2 at Portland

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patricio O’Ward capped off his 2018 Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires championship season by winning Race 2 at Portland International Raceway as chaos reigned behind him.

A chaotic start to Race 2 saw the field go seven-wide into Turn 1, but carnage ensued when Victor Franzoni bumped Ryan Norman into Colton Herta, tipping Herta into a spin and sparking a small pileup that forced Norman and Dalton Kellett into the runoff area. Kellett then tried to plow through the Verizon IndyCar Series signs in the chicane, but broke his front wing off in the process.

Norman, who started on the pole, dropped out with left-front suspension damage, while Kellett was able to rejoin after repairs, but two laps off the lead.

Aaron Teltiz led when racing resumed on Lap 5, but Santi Urrutia eventually got around him to take the lead in the ensuing laps.

On Lap 10, O’Ward made an outside pass on Telitz to take second as they approached Turn 1, and he then set his sights on Urrutia.

After the two battled for a handful of laps, O’Ward was finally able to slice his way inside of Urrutia entering Turn 1 to seize control of the lead on Lap 17.

With the championship decided, it's all about the wins for @PatricioOWard, as he makes the pass on Urrutia and takes the lead! #MRTI I #TeamCooperTire I #SoulRedFinale pic.twitter.com/gqQT2ql7ix — Indy Lights (@IndyLights) September 2, 2018

O’Ward held the lead from there and took the win by over seven seconds.

Behind him, Urrutia eventually overshot the Festival Curves on Lap 26 and surrendered second to Telitz.

Victor Franzoni and Colton Herta also got into it on the same lap, with Franzoni nudging Herta off the track in Turn 7 as they battled for fourth on Lap 26.

Franzoni and Herta do some off-roading, Franzoni required by officials to give the position back #MRTI I #TeamCooperTire I #SoulRedFinale pic.twitter.com/SfYrueo1bj — Indy Lights (@IndyLights) September 2, 2018

Franonzi was ordered to the spot up to Herta, who held on to fourth until the checkered flag.

Ultimately, Telitz and Urrutia came home second and third, followed by Herta and Franzoni in fourth and fifth. Heamin Choi was sixth, with Kellett and Norman rounding out the field in seventh and eighth.

Results from Race 2 are below.

