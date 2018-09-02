IndyCar: Takuma Sato is surprise winner in Grand Prix of Portland

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

PORTLAND, Oregon – Using a combination of adept fuel mileage and sharp strategy, Takuma Sato was the surprise winner in IndyCar’s return to Portland on Sunday.

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver captured his third career IndyCar win, following up his previous win in the 2017 Indianapolis 500.

Prior to Sunday’s Grand Prix of Portland, Sato’s best finish this season was third at Iowa, followed by fourth at Road America and fifth in Belle Isle 1.

Sato held off Ryan Hunter-Reay, defending race winner Sebastien Bourdais (he won the last IndyCar race here in 2007), Spencer Pigot and Verizon IndyCar Series points leader Scott Dixon.

Dixon had fallen as much as 14 points behind top championship challenger Alexander Rossi early in the race, but battled back to not only regain the lead, he also finished higher in the race as Rossi finished eighth.

Things got off to a big bang on the opening lap when Zach Veach made contact with James Hinchcliffe, triggering a six-car wreck that left Marco Andretti’s car nearly upside down.

Rescue workers quickly righted Andretti’s car and he was uninjured. He even was able to get back into the race.

Graham Rahal and Ed Jones were also collected. Rahal and Hinchcliffe rejoined the fight to pick up positions, though Rahal soon pulled off after making up two spots and was credited with 23rd. Hinchcliffe ran the remainder of the race, though he finished 29 laps off the lead in 22nd.

However, Verizon IndyCar Series points leader Scott Dixon – while he did not make contact with any cars on that wreck, he wound up in the dirt after avoiding things – dropping him to 21st position.

Then, on Lap 8, pole sitter Will Power suffered a mechanical issue – he appeared to lose the use of first gear – dropping him from the front of the field to 12th. He later nosed into the Turn 11 tire barrier on Lap 43, but was able to return to the pits.

However, Power soon reported that he couldn’t shift gears at all in his No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, and he dropped as many as eight laps off the lead while the team made repairs.

Alexander Rossi and Josef Newgarden looked like they were headed for strong days in the first half of the race – Rossi led most of the opening stint after Power’s trouble, while Newgarden briefly led after passing Rossi on Lap 49.

However, a Lap 56 caution – Zach Veach spun off course in Turns 10 and 11 – ruined their strategy, as each was looking to to make three pit stops. The ill-timed caution forced them to pit, and they dropped to 16th (Newgarden) and 17th (Rossi) at the time.

At the checkered, Rossi could only work his way up to eighth, while Newgarden could do no better than 10th.

As a result, Dixon leads Rossi by 29 points entering the season-ending INDYCAR Grand Prix of Sonoma. Power and Newgarden and tied for third, 87 points back of Dixon, but long shots for the championship now.

Results are below.

We’ll have more information and quotes shortly. Please check back soon.

