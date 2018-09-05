IndyCar

Robert Wickens named Sunoco IndyCar Rookie of the Year

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 5, 2018, 5:40 PM EDT
Robert Wickens received a great present to lift his spirits Wednesday when he was named 2018 Sunoco IndyCar Rookie of the Year.

Wickens remains in IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, recovering from serious injuries suffered in a crash at Pocono Raceway on August 19. He has undergone surgeries to his spinal column, right arm and both lower legs and is still being treated for a spinal cord injury.

Despite the fact he will ultimately wind up missing the last three races of the season (plus did not finish Pocono due to being flown by helicopter to a hospital for treatment of his injuries), the Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver received ROY honors because he leads fellow rookie Zach Veach by 110 points, with a maximum of 104 points available for the Sept. 16 season finale at Sonoma Raceway.

The driver of the No. 6 Lucas Oil Honda, Wickens had an outstanding season prior to his accident. The 29-year-old native of Toronto, Canada, made 14 starts and amassed seven top-five finishes including four podiums (runner-up finishes at Phoenix and Mid-Ohio, and third-place showings in the Indianapolis Grand Prix and in his native Toronto). He also earned the pole in his IndyCar debut at St. Petersburg in the season opener.

He also received Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors for finishing ninth in his first-ever Indianapolis 500.

“When Robert joined this team, we had the highest expectations set for him to achieve,” SPM co-owners Sam Schmidt and Ric Peterson said in a joint statement released Wednesday. “Having Robert clinch the Sunoco Rookie of the Year with one race left on the 2018 calendar after missing the last three races, it’s just a testament to how hard he’s worked this season to set him up for a strong finish.

“The dedication, effort and energy he puts into his race craft, working with the team and his teammates, and all the above-and-beyond work he’s put in with our partners and the fans, we couldn’t ask for a better addition.

“We are proud of all that Robert has achieved this season, and we look forward to welcoming him back upon his full recovery. The No. 6 entry will be there waiting for him whenever he’s ready.”

Wickens is best friends with SPM teammate James Hinchcliffe. The two have known each other since they started racing go-karts together at around the age of 10 in their native Canada.

Even with having missed most of Pocono, as well as Gateway and Portland, Wickens remains fifth among all series drivers in laps led (187). He led 69 laps and almost won at St. Pete before being involved in a late-race crash with Alexander Rossi.

Fernando Alonso moves one step closer to race in IndyCar with successful test

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 5, 2018, 6:26 PM EDT
One race in IndyCar was apparently not enough for Fernando Alonso.

The 2017 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year and former two-time Formula 1 champion spent much of Wednesday testing another Indy car at Barber Motorsports Park near Birmingham, Alabama.

The 37-year-old Spaniard took part in the test driving for Andretti Autosport, the same team he drove for in the Indy 500, when he was in contention for winning until late-race engine problems knocked him out with 21 laps remaining.

Wednesday marked the first time Alonso has driven an IndyCar on a track other than Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Alonso has already announced he will end his F1 career after this season and is leaving his motorsports options open in the future. He is heavily rumored to race in IndyCar next season, further bolstered obviously by Wednesday’s test, which worked out scheduling wise because the next F1 race is not until the Singapore Grand Prix on Sept. 16.

It has not been revealed whether Alonso will have any additional Indy car tests in the next few months.

Courtesy of IndyCar.com, here is a brief question-and-answer session with Alonso during the test:

Q: Talk a little bit about your experience today. You kind of got experience with two things in the car: wet, a little bit wet and dry, right?

“Yeah, it was a good day, a fun day. I love to test new cars and to test the Indy car on a road course is something special. I’ve been lucky enough to test it in wet conditions, in intermediate conditions and in dry conditions, so overall I had a good feeling on every type of track. The weather was good for us today – a little bit of wind in the afternoon but overall a positive day.”

Q: You’ve now driven on a superspeedway and a road course. Which one do you prefer?

“Probably my instinct will tell me road course because it’s what I’ve been used to doing all my life, but the Indy 500 was an amazing experience, so 50/50. I think I love the way the car feels on a road course, but I love the way you compete on ovals, timing the tows, traffic and all the overtaking maneuvers I think are a little bit easy on the ovals, so in terms of track action, I loved the Indy 500.”

Q: Do you call this kind of a bucket list item for you just getting to drive different things and new experiences?

“Yeah, definitely. It was something that I was looking for last year already. I had some options to test the car on a road course after the Indy 500. We didn’t find the time but this year it’s definitely happened now and I’m happy for this. I love being behind a steering wheel, and definitely a new car, a new experience, learning a lot of things from the team, the engineers, everyone, so a happy day.”

 

