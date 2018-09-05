RTI: BN Racing to move up to Indy Lights in 2019

BN Racing, which fielded entries in the Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and the USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda in 2018, is set to add an Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires program in 2019.
The Chicago-based team, owned by Bryn Nuttall, will field at least one Dallara IL-15 in the 2019 Indy Lights season in addition its efforts in the Pro Mazda and USF2000 ranks.
After contesting a partial USF2000 campaign in 2017, in which driver David Malukas scored a pole in his second ever start (on the streets of Toronto), BN Racing brought Malukas up to Pro Mazda for 2018, and the combination were front runners for most of the season, winning three races and ending the season fourth in the championship.
“I’m delighted to be able to announce we will enter the 2019 Indy Lights championship and complete the team’s ability to offer all three categories of these outstanding racing series operated by Andersen Promotions,” said Nuttall in an announcement. “Not only is this a key step in moving forward as a racing team but with the extra personnel coming in, this will also strengthen my already established USF2000 and Pro Mazda teams, which is a very critical point for me. My aim is to have the capability of winning in every series we enter.”
Nuttal added, “I’m under no illusions on how tough 2019 in Indy Lights is going to be, but we’ve shown many times over the last 18 months what we are capable of, so let’s see what happens when March arrives.”
Further details regarding drivers will come at a later date.