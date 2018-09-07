Getty Images

F1: Recapping the past week’s news

By Kyle LavigneSep 7, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Romain Grosjean DQ’ed from Italian Grand, but Haas F1 to File an Appeal

Although he finished sixth in last Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix, Romain Grosjean was subsequently disqualified when it was found that the floor of his Haas F1 VF-18 did not meet the proper specs, outlined in article 3.7.1 d of the Technical Regulations.

The discovery was unearthed following a protest from Renault, which sits fourth in the constructor’s championship, just ahead of Haas.

Per Formula 1.com, the FIA issued a declaration clarifying the rule and requiring teams to be compliant with it by the Italian Grand Prix. Haas requested flexibility, citing the August break – teams are required to completely shut down for two weeks – and limited time as hampering their ability to have adjustments made on their cars by the time of the Italian Grand Prix.

However, while Haas did not receive a formal response, the stewards issued a statement following the race weekend, as outlined in the aforementioned Formula1.com story: “While the Stewards are also sympathetic to the difficulties of producing these parts, the Stewards noted that at least one other competitor was able to comply in the time provided.”

“Further, it was made clear to the competitor from the outset that the FIA Technical Department did not consider their car to be in compliance, and further that they left themselves open to the circumstances they now find. It was therefore the obligation of the competitor to be in compliance, which they did not do.”

Haas is planning to appeal the ruling.

Said Team Principal Guenther Steiner, “We do not agree with the Stewards’ decision to penalize our race team and we feel strongly that our sixth-place finish in the Italian Grand Prix should stand. We are appealing the Stewards’ decision.”

Hamilton Endorses Ocon

SPA, BELGIUM – AUGUST 25: Pole position qualifier Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP congratulates third place qualifier Esteban Ocon of France and Force India in parc ferme during qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 25, 2018 in Spa, Belgium. (Photo by Will Taylor-Medhurst/Getty Images)

The new-look Racing Point Force India outfit was brought out of administration by a group of investors headed by Lawrence Stroll, father of Williams driver Lance Stroll.

Consequently, a hot rumor is that Lance Stroll could move to Force India as soon as this year. With Sergio Perez bringing sponsorship of his own into the team, Stroll’s potential move would come at the expense of Esteban Ocon, a Mercedes junior driver who has been with Force India since 2017.

As a result, Ocon’s F1 prospects are unknown at this point, and his future is somewhat in doubt.

MARSEILLE, FRANCE – JUNE 23: Esteban Ocon of France and Force India smiles during the F1 Festival Marseille 2018 on June 23, 2018 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for F1)

Four-time champion Lewis Hamilton jumped to Ocon’s defense recently, saying that he rates Ocon very highly.

“I’ve always been a supporter of Esteban. I think how he conducts himself and how he performs on track is exceptional,” Hamilton said in a story posted on Formula1.com.

Hamilton also added that Ocon deserves a spot on the F1 grid, and a strong spot at that.

“I’ve not read of who’s signed where and what seats are available, but he needs to be in a great car because he’s one of the top drivers here, so I hope that opportunity is there for him,” he asserted.

Six drivers go through paces in Sonoma Raceway test on Thursday

Will Power was one of three Team Penske drivers that took part in Thursday's test at Sonoma Raceway. Photos courtesy Sonoma Raceway.
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 6, 2018, 11:45 PM EDT
Sonoma Raceway media release

SONOMA, Calif. (Sept. 6, 2018) – Six drivers from three Verizon IndyCar Series teams took part in a one-day test session at Sonoma Raceway on Thursday, Sept. 6.  The series returns to Sonoma for the season finale at the IndyCar Grand Prix of Sonoma, Sept. 14-16.

Will Power and Josef Newgarden, who both remain in the championship hunt, took part in the seven-hour test session alongside Team Penske teammate Simon Pagenaud, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Graham Rahal and Takuma Sato, who won last weekend in Portland, as well as Harding Racing’s Patricio O’Ward, the 2018 Indy Lights Series champion who made his first laps in a Verizon IndyCar Series car.

This marked an important test session for Team Penske. The team boasts seven wins in 13 races in wine country as they head into the final race of the season.

Josef Newgarden takes laps during Thursday’s test at Sonoma Raceway.

“We’ve always tried to prioritize the finale for a test that’s big for us,” said reigning series champion Josef Newgarden, who sits fourth in points. “The race is double points, which is two races essentially, so it’s important to be strong at the finale. Penske cars have always been good here traditionally, so we’re hoping we keep that tradition alive, but you can never be too comfortable. I don’t think you can underestimate anyone now. You’ve got to be on the lookout for people improving.”

Heading into the finale in Sonoma, four drivers remain mathematically eligible to win the championship. Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing) holds a slim 29-point lead over Nevada City native Alexander Rossi (Andretti Autosport). Power and Newgarden sit in third and fourth, respectively. Dixon, Rossi, Power and Newgarden have each posted three wins so far this season, and with double points on the line in Sonoma the championship will likely come down to the final lap.

“Having a full test day before race weekend is always handy, hopefully the conditions are similar and we can get some good information to go over for next week,” said Power, who has three Sonoma wins. “It’s important to get in a good window and understand what makes the car fast around this place. It’s a track I’ve always enjoyed, so I’d love to finish it out with a win.”

Four IndyCar teams are slated to take part in a final test session next Thursday, Sept. 13, prior to race weekend, including Andretti Autosport, Chip Ganassi Racing, Carlin and Harding Racing. The IndyCar Grand Prix of Sonoma weekend kicks off with two practice sessions on Friday, practice and qualifying on Saturday and the championship race beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.