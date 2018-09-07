Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Harding confirms O’Ward, Herta in two-car effort for Sonoma

By Kyle LavigneSep 7, 2018, 5:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Harding Racing confirmed on Friday that Patricio O’Ward and Colton Herta, who battled for this year’s Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires championship, will make their Verizon IndyCar Series debuts with the team at the season-ending INDYCAR Grand Prix of Sonoma.

O’Ward, the newly crowned Indy Lights champion, will pilot the No. 8 Chevrolet, while Herta will take over the team’s usual No. 88 entry.

Both O’Ward and Herta have tested with the team previously – Herta back in July, while O’Ward tested with them at Sonoma Raceway earlier this week.

“We’re really happy with how Patricio did in the car at Sonoma. Coupling that with the excellent job that Colton did in Portland earlier in August, Harding Racing is really excited about being able to provide their Verizon IndyCar Series race day debuts next week at Sonoma,” said team president Brian Barnhart.

Both Herta and O’Ward are equally as excited to make their IndyCar debuts.

“I’m super happy to get my start in IndyCar next weekend for the Sonoma Grand Prix,” said Herta, who won four Indy Lights races, including the Freedom 100, in 2018. “Mike Harding and Brian Barnhart have been very supportive in this effort and I can’t think of a better place to get my start in IndyCar. There are too many people to thank for this opportunity, but I’m very thankful for Harding Racing.”

O’Ward highlighted that the differences between the Indy Lights Dallara IL-15 and the DW-12 IndyCar definitely got his attention during the aforementioned test, but he also emphasized that he adapted quickly and was quite happy with how things went.

“Really happy how the (test) ended. We were very quick, and the car felt very good,” O’Ward explained.

He added, “The differences between the Lights and these cars are insanely different. The amount of grip and the amount of power that these cars have is just something different, I’ve never driven something is fast. Around Sonoma the difference in this aero makes the car so much heavier and the braking capabilities of these type of brakes are amazing. They’re very strong. The car is extremely difficult, so I’m going to have to go to the gym. I’m just super happy with how the day ended and I honestly could not have imagined the car being better. It is a monster. It is a beast. I’m really looking forward to the race weekend, I know we’re going to be pretty strong.”

O’Ward and Herta finished first and second in the Indy Lights championship, and will be the third and fourth drivers to compete with Harding in 2018. Gabby Chaves competed in 13 races for the team in 2018 – he was also the team’s driver in the three races they contested in 2017 – with Conor Daly taking over for three races between July and August.

Follow@KyleMLavigne

F1: Recapping the past week’s news

Getty Images
By Kyle LavigneSep 7, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Romain Grosjean DQ’ed from Italian Grand, but Haas F1 to File an Appeal

Although he finished sixth in last Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix, Romain Grosjean was subsequently disqualified when it was found that the floor of his Haas F1 VF-18 did not meet the proper specs, outlined in article 3.7.1 d of the Technical Regulations.

The discovery was unearthed following a protest from Renault, which sits fourth in the constructor’s championship, just ahead of Haas.

Per Formula 1.com, the FIA issued a declaration clarifying the rule and requiring teams to be compliant with it by the Italian Grand Prix. Haas requested flexibility, citing the August break – teams are required to completely shut down for two weeks – and limited time as hampering their ability to have adjustments made on their cars by the time of the Italian Grand Prix.

However, while Haas did not receive a formal response, the stewards issued a statement following the race weekend, as outlined in the aforementioned Formula1.com story: “While the Stewards are also sympathetic to the difficulties of producing these parts, the Stewards noted that at least one other competitor was able to comply in the time provided.”

“Further, it was made clear to the competitor from the outset that the FIA Technical Department did not consider their car to be in compliance, and further that they left themselves open to the circumstances they now find. It was therefore the obligation of the competitor to be in compliance, which they did not do.”

Haas is planning to appeal the ruling.

Said Team Principal Guenther Steiner, “We do not agree with the Stewards’ decision to penalize our race team and we feel strongly that our sixth-place finish in the Italian Grand Prix should stand. We are appealing the Stewards’ decision.”

Hamilton Endorses Ocon

SPA, BELGIUM – AUGUST 25: Pole position qualifier Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP congratulates third place qualifier Esteban Ocon of France and Force India in parc ferme during qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 25, 2018 in Spa, Belgium. (Photo by Will Taylor-Medhurst/Getty Images)

The new-look Racing Point Force India outfit was brought out of administration by a group of investors headed by Lawrence Stroll, father of Williams driver Lance Stroll.

Consequently, a hot rumor is that Lance Stroll could move to Force India as soon as this year. With Sergio Perez bringing sponsorship of his own into the team, Stroll’s potential move would come at the expense of Esteban Ocon, a Mercedes junior driver who has been with Force India since 2017.

As a result, Ocon’s F1 prospects are unknown at this point, and his future is somewhat in doubt.

MARSEILLE, FRANCE – JUNE 23: Esteban Ocon of France and Force India smiles during the F1 Festival Marseille 2018 on June 23, 2018 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for F1)

Four-time champion Lewis Hamilton jumped to Ocon’s defense recently, saying that he rates Ocon very highly.

“I’ve always been a supporter of Esteban. I think how he conducts himself and how he performs on track is exceptional,” Hamilton said in a story posted on Formula1.com.

Hamilton also added that Ocon deserves a spot on the F1 grid, and a strong spot at that.

“I’ve not read of who’s signed where and what seats are available, but he needs to be in a great car because he’s one of the top drivers here, so I hope that opportunity is there for him,” he asserted.

Follow@KyleMLavigne