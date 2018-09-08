Photo courtesy of IMSA

IMSA: On heels of new BMW’s first win, Edwards looks for more Monterey magic in America’s Tire 250

By Kyle LavigneSep 8, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Courtesy: IMSA Wire Service

BMW Team RLL driver John Edwards can’t put his finger on why, but WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca has been a special place over the years for the co-driver of the No. 24 BMW M8 GTE machine.

In two of the last three years, including last year’s America’s Tire 250, Edwards has stood atop the victory podium at the end of hard-fought IMSAWeatherTech SportsCar Championship events. And while he hasn’t competed in the series in some time, Edwards also has three IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge race victories on the picturesque, 2.238-mile road course near Monterey, California.

It’s been very good to me and not just in my professional career, but also in junior formula coming up,” Edwards said. “I locked up the Star Mazda championship (in 2008) and the Atlantic Championship (in 2009) there in back-to-back years. My first podium with BMW Team RLL was also there (in 2013).

“We finished third in that race and then came back and had two wins out of the last three years. So, it’s definitely a place that’s treated me well. I can’t say why. I can’t say that there’s anything that I know that’s different about it, but it’s definitely got some good memories for me.”

Edwards is the common denominator in the victories, as his two WeatherTech Championship GTLM wins came with different co-drivers, Lucas Luhr in 2015 and Martin Tomczyk last year. Two of his three Continental Tire Challenge wins there came with Matt Bell as his co-driver, with the other one coming alongside Trent Hindman.

In Sunday’s two-hour and 40-minute race, he’ll have yet another different co-driver in Finnish racer Jesse Krohn. Edwards has enjoyed the partnership.

Jesse’s been great, and I actually have known Jesse for a number of years,” Edwards said. “When I went over for one of the races at the Nurburgring to get my license years ago, Jesse was driving the whole season in an M235i. I got to do that race with him to get the experience at the Nurburgring and at that stage, he wasn’t sure whether he was going to have a future with BMW or a future at all, and we had talked about that.

“I was actually thrilled when he got signed and was always very impressed with him as a driver. So when I found out he was going to be my co-driver, I had full confidence that he’d get the job done and he has. He’s definitely performed well in races. I mean, we haven’t had the results, but as teammates, it’s been a good year.”

The highlight of the year for the entire team came in the most recent race, when BMW Team RLL’s No. 25 machine shared by Alexander Sims and Connor De Phillippi took the first victory anywhere in the world in the new-for-2018 BMW M8 GTE race car. Edwards and Krohn came home third for the team’s first double podium.

That victory coupled with Edwards’ personal history at WeatherTech Raceway could add up to even more success this weekend.

“I think in general over the last few races, we can see that we’ve been more consistently competitive,” Edwards said. “Whereas in the beginning of the year, we were sort of up and down quite a bit. If you look back at the (previous generation) M6 (race car) as well, the first year was a big learning year. Even when we thought we had stuff figured out, we didn’t really come into our own with that car until, particularly, the last half of the second season.

“I think we’ve already started to do that with the M8. It’s encouraging to see the car’s first win, and more than that, to see us consistently being competitive. I think it gives us all a boost getting ready for going back to where we had our last win in the 24 car and getting ready for Petit and especially for 2019. It’s something we’d love to check off, and check off a win in the 24 car as well. But more importantly, we are working hard to be in the fight for the championship in 2019.”

IMSA: Strong finish to 2018 WeatherTech Championship key to future success for Turner Motorsport

Photo courtesy of IMSA
By Kyle LavigneSep 8, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
The 2018 IMSAWeatherTech SportsCar Championship has been a successful – albeit somewhat unorthodox – season in the GT Daytona (GTD) class for Turner Motorsport.

The longtime BMW program has a win this year – taking GTD honors in the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen with drivers Dillon Machavern, Markus Palttala and Don Yount in the familiar, yellow and blue No. 96 BMM M6 GT3. The team is currently seventh in the overall season standings and will field co-drivers Bill Auberlen and Robby Foley in this Sunday’s two-hour, 40-minute America’s Tire 250 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

That’s the unorthodox part. The team’s driver lineup has featured different drivers at different events this season. Foley and Auberlen have been teammates for most of the sprint races, with Palttala, Machavern and Yount focused mostly on the Tequila Patrón North American Endurance Cup rounds.

In fact, the team’s approach in 2018 somewhat resembles the way other teams might attack the 2019 season in GTD. Three different championships will be on the line next year, between the overall, 10-race WeatherTech Championship, the seven-race WeatherTech Sprint Cup that incorporates all GTD races two-hours and 40-minutes in length or shorter, and the four-race Michelin Endurance Cup.

“I’m all smiles and positive about the approach that’s being taken with the sprint series part of it,” said team owner Will Turner. “It definitely opens up some options for drivers that want to be in the series in GTD that don’t necessarily have the time to do all the races.

“That’s a big factor when people have jobs and families to balance. I think that those classes changes, the championship changes, are big.”

Before we get to next season, though, there’s the final two races of the 2018 WeatherTech Championship to contend with, starting with the America’s Tire 250 this weekend and wrapping up on Oct. 13 with the Motul Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta. And Turner can’t stress enough how important those two races will be for his program.

“As of today, I do not have my program filled for next year,” Turner said. “So, having strong results in the last couple of races does nothing but help me attract drivers who want to drive with the Turner Motorsport team or want to drive the BMW.

“My next year depends on some of these outcomes, not only is it the press you get from doing well, but it’s also just a sign of the car being competitive. I want to get out there and lead the race and win the next two races like everybody does.”

A win this weekend would be extra special because it would be Auberlen’s 59th in IMSA competition, putting him within one of all-time leader Scott Pruett’s total of 60. Helping Auberlen – whose long association with the Turner team was rekindled this year as he shifted from full-time status with the BMW Team RLL GT Le Mans (GTLM) team to Patrón Endurance Cup rounds only this season – break the all-time win record is a team goal.

“It’s interesting with Bill and the Turner Motorsport team because he started driving with us in 2000 or 2001 and he’s done a lot of races with us,” Turner said. “He knows all my crew, and my crew all knows him.

“It’s kind of like he never left. You get him back in the yellow and blue and back in the car and it’s the same old deal on the radio. It’s the same old Bill when he gets back to the transporter, always pushing the team for more. It’s good to have him back because we know what we’re dealing with.

“The crew actually works a little harder when he’s around because he wants to win races and we want to get him that record for sports car wins. It’s obviously a big deal for Bill, but I want to be a part of that. It would be great if we could be the team that he wins that and holds that record with.”

He’ll get another chance to do it this weekend at WeatherTech Raceway.

