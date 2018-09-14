Getty Images

F1 Preview – 2018 Singapore Grand Prix

By Kyle LavigneSep 14, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The first of seven fly-away races to end the 2018 Formula 1 season awaits in this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.

Singapore also represents one of the most glitzy events of the calendar. With parties and concerts galore surrounding the weekend, the Singapore Grand Prix is highly reminiscent of the Monaco Grand Prix, at least in terms of its glamor.

And the race is a spectacle in and of itself. The first F1 race to run at night under flood lighting, and with the stunning backdrop of Singapore to boot, it immediately took its place as one of the most unique races of the year.

In fact, the event is so unique that it sees a peculiar scenario in which the teams, in order to maintain their usual European timezone sleeping habits, are often in bed and asleep around 6:00 a.m. local time and begin their day in the early afternoon.

Of course, all of the glitz, glamor, and pageantry of Singapore ultimately comes second to the race itself, especially given its place late in the season.

The championship battle is nearing critical mass for title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel. Hamilton enters Signapore leading Vettel by 30 points after winning the Italian Grand Prix, a victory that must have felt like a punch in the gut to Vettel and the Ferrari team.

Vettel and co. must rebound in Singapore in order to take back the momentum from Hamilton and Mercedes.

Talking points ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix are below.

Vettel Looks for Vengeance After 2017 Singapore Nightmare

SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 17: Sebastian Vettel of Germany driving the (5) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Kimi Raikkonen of Finland driving the (7) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H collide at the start during the Formula One Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 17, 2017 in Singapore. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Sebastian Vettel started on the pole last year in Singapore, only to suffer terminal damage following a Lap 1 collision involving Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen. Vettel and Raikkonen appeared to squeeze Verstappen off the start, and the three of them all dropped out on the spot – Vettel was able to briefly continue after the contact, but spun in his own radiator fluid and hit the wall with the front wing before the Ferrari team ordered him to stop the car to prevent further damage.

That wreck kicked the downfall of Vettel’s 2017 title chances into high gear. He finished fourth in the Malaysian Grand Prix after starting at the back, and then DNF’ed again in the Japanese Grand Prix, essentially ending his championship hopes.

This year, he enters Signapore again reeling, this time after a problematic Italian Grand Prix – Vettel spun on the opening lap after contact with Lewis Hamilton and could only climb as high as fourth. As a result, he now sits 30 points behind Hamilton.

The good news for Vettel is that the Singapore track is something of a weak spot for Mercedes. For example, in qualifying last year, Hamilton and teammate Valtteri Bottas qualified on the third row, behind the two Ferraris of Vettel and Raikkonen and the two Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo.

Indeed, Ferrari may enter Singapore with a pace advantage. And if Red Bull can be strong this weekend as well, it may create the needed buffer between Ferrari and Mercedes to allow Vettel to eat into a big chunk of Hamilton’s lead.

Red Bull’s Last Chance for a Win on Merit?

SPA, BELGIUM – AUGUST 26: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB14 TAG Heuer on track during the Formula One Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 26, 2018 in Spa, Belgium. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Singapore may be Red Bull’s last chance to challenge for a win on outright pace. On the streets of Monaco in May, they looked all but unbeatable, with Ricciardo soaring to pole and the race win. However, they failed to repeat this form at the Hungaroring, which is similar in nature to Monaco, in July – Ricciardo finished fourth, while Verstappen retired.

Signapore has historically been a strong circuit for Red Bull – Vettel won their three times for them between 2010 and 2013, and they’ve had at least one car on the podium every year since 2010.

Third-place in the constructor’s championship has all but been consolidated for Red Bull – they’re 162 points clear of Renault, but are 142 points behind Ferrari. So, they’re sitting in no man’s land of sorts, and they usually don’t have quite enough pace to challenge for wins without a little help.

However, Singapore might be their last chance to get one more win on merit.

Misc.

  • Romain Grosjean’s disqualification from the Italian Grand Prix boosted Sergey Sirotkin into tenth place, meaning every driver has now scored a point in the 2018 Formula 1 season. Sirotkin will look for a second consecutive points finish, while Grosjean will look to rebound from the DQ.
  • Racing Point Force India has two consecutive double points finishes since their restructuring – Sergio Perez has finishes of fifth and seventh, while Esteban Ocon has back-to-back sixth-place efforts. They’ll look for a third straight double points outing in Singapore.
  • Ten points separate Renault and Haas in the constructor’s championship. They may not be contenders to take the top spot in the title race, but their rivalry is no less combative. In fact, it was Renault’s protest after the Italian Grand Prix that saw Grosjean disqualified. There is no love lost between these two teams, so things could get dicey if they end up near each other on track this weekend.

Follow@KyleMLavigne

Newgarden still hopes to win second straight IndyCar title — but it won’t be easy

IndyCar
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 13, 2018, 8:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Editor’s note: For the next four days leading up to Sunday’s IndyCar championship-deciding Grand Prix of Sonoma, we will feature each of the four title contenders.

Today we focus on defending IndyCar champ Josef Newgarden. We’ll feature Will Power on Friday, Alexander Rossi on Saturday and Scott Dixon on Sunday.

SONOMA, California – Coming into last year’s season-ending IndyCar race at Sonoma Raceway, Josef Newgarden would ultimately not be denied the championship, his first as an IndyCar driver.

Newgarden clinched the title by finishing second in the race to Team Penske teammate Simon Pagenaud, who himself had won the IndyCar championship the season before.

Now, Newgarden is faced with a much different scenario heading into this Sunday’s season-ending and championship-deciding Grand Prix of Sonoma, in the final IndyCar appearance at Sonoma Raceway (for at least the near future).

Sitting 87 points (the same number Team Penske teammate Will Power is also in arrears) behind series points leader Scott Dixon and 58 points behind second-ranked Alexander Rossi, Newgarden has nothing to lose and everything to gain – in this case, a second consecutive IndyCar championship – but it won’t be easy.

It would take one of the greatest Hail Mary efforts ever seen in IndyCar history for Newgarden to overtake Dixon, Rossi and Power.

But Newgarden believes that with a little luck and if a few extra breaks go his way – and not in Dixon’s or Rossi’s direction – anything’s still possible.

Dixon and Rossi and their teams have to be mindful of every possible point they can each earn: 104 points per driver is available to be captured – 100 points for the win and a maximum of four bonus points for leading a lap (1 point), leading the most laps (2 points) and earning the pole position (1 point).

While those two drivers will likely have to play the numbers game more so than Newgarden, the Tennessee native is still in the same kind of position as he was when he first started racing more than 20 years ago: all that matters Sunday is a win.

“That’s it, just win” Newgarden told MotorSportsTalk. “All we really have to do is go out, hope we have a good strategy for the race and win and see what happens.”

But a win is only part of the equation, and Newgarden readily understands that. Even if he does take the checkered flag first, he’ll still need “help” from both Dixon and Rossi. Mechanical failure or a crash must befall both drivers, not just one, and would have to occur early in the race.

Dixon and Rossi would have to finish last and second-to-last — in either order — in the 25-driver field for Newgarden to have a chance for the championship if he also wins the race.

Otherwise, Newgarden will fall short of repeating as champion.

“We’re just going to try and win the race,” Newgarden told. “Even if we were in the points lead, we’d be trying to do the same thing, to win the race and let everything take care of itself.

“We’ve been trying to do that for the last three or four races, but it just hasn’t panned out. … I’m really just hoping this weekend that everything falls our way. Hopefully we have the right strategy for the day, get the right breaks with the yellows and we have a strong crew all day.

“I feel confident the team is going to have what we need to get it done. We just need to have everything fall into line for us.”

To use a well-worn phrase, Newgarden and his team can only control what they can control.

But there’s also seven rookies entered in the race and how they will react with an IndyCar championship battle going on around them on the twisting 2.52-mile, 12-turn permanent road course is something to be considered.

Included in that group of seven rookies are two drivers who are making their IndyCar debut Sunday: 2018 Indy Lights champ Pato O’Ward and series runner-up Colton Herta.

But Newgarden says he isn’t overly concerned that nearly one-third of the 25-driver field has never been in an IndyCar championship-deciding season finale.

“We always have rookies coming in and out and they can always play a factor into races, depending on how quickly or slowly they get up to speed,” Newgarden said. “But I don’t think it’s a big deal.

“I think it’s great when we have rookies to create some excitement for the race. It’s another element that people want to look at.”

Herta and O’Ward are going to be especially closely watched for several reasons.

First, they’ve never gone through pit stops before in Indy Lights. And then there’s the approach onto and exit from pit lane.

Second, an IndyCar race is significantly longer than what they were used to in Indy Lights.

And third, it’s very easy for a rookie to quickly get nervous if he suddenly has one or more of the four title contenders coming up and closing fast in his rearview mirror.

“They’re going to want to see what Herta or the champion Pato does,” Newgarden said of both fans attending the race or watching it on NBCSN (6:30 p.m. ET start). “I think it’s exciting, if anything. But I don’t worry too much about them.

“You just have to account for them, for sure. You know they’re in the race. If you’re around them, you’ll probably act a little differently just because it’s their first time. But it doesn’t worry or bother me. I always think it’s great when we have rookies coming up and it’s exciting to watch.”

Part of Newgarden’s perspective about rookies comes from the fact it wasn’t all that long ago – 2012 to be precise – that he himself was a first-timer on the IndyCar circuit.

“I was that guy that people probably looked at and said, ‘He doesn’t have a lot of experience, so we need to watch out for him,’” he said with a slight laugh.

“And that’s okay, you have your rookie stripes at that time in your life. So yeah, it’s not a big worry to me, but you will account for them, for sure.”

Since then, the Hendersonville, Tennessee native has gone on to win not only last year’s championship, but has also captured 10 victories – including three triumphs this season – plus 22 podiums and six poles in 116 career IndyCar starts.

He’d like to add another win – and championship – to that total on Sunday.

Follow @jerryBonkowski