IndyCar: Newgarden overcomes food poisoning to top Sonoma practice 2; Dixon second, Rossi sixth

By Kyle LavigneSep 14, 2018, 7:41 PM EDT
Josef Newgarden overcame a bout with food poisoning to top Practice 2 for Sunday’s INDYCAR Grand Prix of Sonoma (6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Newgarden’s best lap around the 12-turn, 2.52-mile Sonoma Raceway came in at 1:17.8156, almost three tenths of a second slower than Ryan Hunter-Reay’s quick lap (1:17.5742) from opening practice earlier on Friday.

Championship leader Scott Dixon was second quickest with a best lap of 1:17.8992, just under one tenth of a second behind Newgarden. Of note: Newgarden, who sits 87 points behind Dixon entering Sonoma, and Dixon were the only two drivers in the 1:17 bracket in second practice.

Patricio O’Ward, making his Verizon IndyCar Series debut with Harding Racing, was an impressive third at the end of the session, and even led briefly early on.

Will Power (third in the championship, 87 points behind Dixon) and James Hinchcliffe rounded out the top five.

Alexander Rossi, who trails Dixon by 29 points entering the weekend, was just outside the top five in sixth, ahead of Ed Jones, Santino Ferrucci (making his third IndyCar start with Dale Coyne Racing), Pietro Fittipaldi, and Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Practice 2 ran without any stoppages, though several drivers had off-course excursions. Practice 2 was held at the same time of day that Saturday qualifying will be held. With the Firestone alternate red tires also available for the session, drivers began pushing the limits of car and track.

Notables who went off course were Newgarden (in Turn 4), Dixon, and Sebastien Bourdais, both in Turn 2. Bourdais in particular got dangerously close to the barriers, but continued on without incident. Bourdais ended the session 18th on the speed charts.

Results are below. Practice 3 rolls off at 2:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. local time) on Saturday. Qualifying will be held at 6:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. local time), and will air on NBCSN at 8:00 p.m. ET.

 

U can’t touch this: MC Hammer to serve as Sonoma IndyCar grand marshal

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 14, 2018, 7:28 PM EDT
It’s pretty much a certainty that hip-hop legend MC Hammer will be bragging “U Can’t Touch This” to all his friends after Sunday’s Grand Prix of Sonoma.

Hammer will serve both as Grand Marshal for the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season-ending and championship-deciding event. Not only will he give the command to drivers to start their engines, he’ll also be sitting behind another legend – Mario Andretti – in the special two-seat Honda Indy car as they bring the field to the green flag start.

“I’m looking forward to an exciting day at IndyCar’s championship race at Sonoma Raceway,” Hammer said in a Sonoma Raceway media release. Hammer was also a celebrity guest during June’s NASCAR race at the racetrack located about 30 miles north of San Francisco.

The San Francisco Bay area native has sold more than 50 million records worldwide and has won three Grammy Awards, as well as eight American Music Awards, a People’s Choice Award and is the first hip-hop artist to win the Billboard Diamond Award.

 

Hammer, who was born Stanley Burrell and was a former batboy for Major League Baseball’s Oakland A’s in the early 1970s before beginning his music career, is a big sports fan and regularly attends A’s, Golden State Warriors and Oakland Raiders games.

It’s likely he’ll add being a new IndyCar fan to that list after Sunday.

