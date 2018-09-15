IndyCar

Ganassi keeps IndyCar championship in perspective: It’s just another race

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 15, 2018, 11:40 PM EDT
SONOMA, California – You don’t win 11 IndyCar championships without learning a few lessons along the way.

At 60 years old, Chip Ganassi has not only learned a lot in more than 40 years in motorsports, he’s also taught quite a few lessons to others, as well.

Like winning tons of races and championships across multiple racing series.

But perhaps the biggest lesson of all that the 60-year-old Pittsburgh native has learned over the years is don’t get flustered, don’t get riled and control only what you can control.

To use a well-worn baseball cliché, Ganassi believes in taking things one game at a time – or in his case, one race at a time.

That’s why, while so many reporters and fans are talking so much about all the pressure his driver, Scott Dixon, is under, Ganassi is completely relaxed heading into Sunday’s season-ending Grand Prix of Sonoma, the final IndyCar race for the foreseeable future at Sonoma Raceway.

Dixon is going for his fifth career IndyCar championship. He enters Sunday’s race with a decent – but far from a comfortable – 29-point lead over Alexander Rossi.

But Dixon is just like his boss. They both are ignoring the pressure of what Sunday holds. To them, it truly is just another race.

As long as they continue to maintain that attitude from green flag to checkered flag, Dixon and Ganassi will emerge if not victorious in the race, but potentially with a grasp on the bigger picture: winning Dixon’s fifth and Ganassi’s 12th respective IndyCar championships.

“Never, never,” Ganassi replied when asked by MotorSportsTalk if winning races and championships ever gets old for him. “I don’t look at it in terms of going for the championship.

“(Chip Ganassi Racing team manager) Mike Hull says it best: ‘We show up every week, we just want to win the race, and that’s what we try to do every week.’

“Some day, we’ll sit around and talk about those kind of things, but right now, I’m just focused on Sunday. I’ll focus on Monday on Monday, focus on Tuesday on Tuesday and so on.”

Growing up in and having spent his entire life in his native Steel Town, growing up Ganassi was surrounded by the likes of Robert Clemente and Willie Stargell of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Mean Joe Greene and Terry Bradshaw of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But while Ganassi certainly liked those teams and their players and sports as a kid – he once was a minority investor in the Steelers in adulthood – it was an experience when he was just out of his toddler years that would shape him for the rest of his life.

Simply, if it had a motor and wheels, Ganassi was right there through all stages of his existence, graduating from one motorized toy of sorts to the next.

“I got my first motorsports experience when I was three or four years old,” Ganassi said. “A kid across the street from me had a go-kart.

“We had driveways that lined up straight across the street. I’d stand in the street and watch for cars and he’d go back and forth. That was in the early 60s.

“And then there was the birth of the muscle car in the mid-to-late 60s, a lot of the kids in the neighborhood had Camaro’s and Chevelle’s.

“I got started there then started fooling around with ATVs, dirt bikes and snowmobiles.”

Ganassi then laughed when he tried to capsulize his youth and early adulthood.

“I was lucky, I had a fossil fuel-fired youth,” he chuckled. “I don’t know how popular that would be today among the electric crowd, but in the 60s and 70s, all I was worried about was where I was going to get the next tank of gas for my dirt bike.”

While he enjoyed a somewhat privileged childhood, Ganassi has never forgotten the town that he came from. That’s why he has long been involved in countless charitable activities and groups in his hometown.

Seeing the less fortunate side of the world was another element that helped shape Ganassi’s life and helped make him the competitive racer and then team owner he has been for nearly five decades.

“I’m the luckiest guy in the world in some sense,” he said. “I grew up in a steel town. I guess I had it a little bit better off growing up as a kid, but I saw a lot of things in my life, a lot of change, a lot of people with a lot of challenges.

“I had dreams when I was a kid just like any other kid. But I’ve never stopped dreaming and have never stopped wanting to do well in this business. All I want to do is just win and be at the front.”

One of Ganassi’s favorite axioms is that he would never have become the success he has been if it were not for the people that work for him.

Ganassi commands loyalty and respect within his entire motorsports organization, which has tentacles in IndyCar, IMSA, NASCAR and other series. That’s why so many of his employees have been with him for 15, 20, 25 or more years.

“For me, it’s being around a great team of people, really smart people, people with new ideas and are breaking new ground in some area every single week,” Ganassi said. “That’s what’s exciting to me. These are people who have opportunities to work at Apple or Google or Uber, and they want to work on racing cars instead.

“I guess it’s that weekly scorecard you get on Sunday afternoon. You get your scorecard every week in this business.”

One example of loyalty is Hull, who has been with Chip Ganassi Racing for nearly 27 years.

Another example of loyalty to Ganassi is Dixon, the man the entire IndyCar world will be focused upon Sunday as he tries to hold off Rossi, Will Power and Josef Newgarden for the championship.

“We’ve been together, what, 16, 17 years?” Ganassi said. “We’ve been together a lot.

“I don’t know what the dynamic is, but it works, it works. I wish I knew. I wish I had more of it. I wish I had 10 more like him, but unfortunately they don’t make ‘em every day like that.”

That’s so true.

If Dixon is IndyCar’s “Ice Man” for being so cool, calm and collected, Ganassi is “Mr. Freeze,” because he’s not going to let any pressure of Sunday’s race invade his space or get in his head.

To him, Ganassi says, “It’s Sunday, just another race in Sonoma. We just have to execute what we do week-in and week-out and we’ll be fine.”

IndyCar: Dixon cites driver error for missing the pole, Rossi laments tire gamble in qualifying

Photo: IndyCar
By Kyle LavigneSep 15, 2018, 10:45 PM EDT
Qualifying for Sunday’s INDYCAR Grand Prix of Sonoma was always going to be critical, with a championship point on the line and all four championship contenders – Scott Dixon, Alexander Rossi, Will Power, and Josef Newgarden – desperately wanting it for themselves, or at least hoping their title rivals didn’t secure it.

As the seconds ticked down, it appeared a certainty that Dixon would secure the pole and the point that goes along with it, which would have increased his lead over Rossi to 30 points, and 88 over Power and Newgarden.

And even though he made a mistake on his final run – he had to shortcut the Turn 9/9a chicane after braking loose on entry – he remained in P1 due to his lap from earlier in the Firestone Fast Six, and he still looked good to take the pole.

That is, until Ryan Hunter-Reay, the last man on track, came through to snatch it away.

Dixon was his usual gracious self afterward, admitting his mistake and offering congratulations to Hunter-Reay.

“I think we definitely had a shot to put the PNC Bank car on pole today, but we’ll have to chalk that up to driver error,” Dixon explained. “I had a lap going that would have gotten the pole, but I just made a mistake and it cost us. Congrats to Ryan Hunter-Reay and Andretti (Autosport) on the pole, though. We’ve had a fast car all weekend here at Sonoma and we’ve stayed at the pointy end of the field since we unloaded. Hopefully, that will continue in the race tomorrow and we can finish the season strong.”

Alexander Rossi, meanwhile, lamented a qualifying gamble that saw him only use the Firestone primary blacks in the Firestone Fast Six while everyone else used the alternate reds.

Rossi explained that he and the No. 27 Napa Auto Parts Andretti Autosport team wanted to stay aggressive, as has been their habit in the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season, but that it simply backfired.

Alexander Rossi gambled on using the Firestone primary blacks in the Fast Six, but it ultimately backfired. Photo: IndyCar

“I don’t think going out on the blacks (Firestone primary tires) was the right call, but we’re trying to stay aggressive and trying to capitalize in areas where we think we can,” Rossi lamented. “In the end of the day, I don’t think we had the pace for Ryan (Hunter-Reay), but we decided to try something different and see where it got us. This race is 85 laps. It’s pretty difficult to just do one lap around here, let alone 85, so we’ll make sure we build a good race car.”

Still, Rossi is not bothered by starting behind Dixon in Sunday’s race – Dixon qualified second, while Rossi will start sixth.

“I don’t see us starting behind Dixon as that big of an issue, we just need to make sure we build a good race car and make sure we do the best job that we can and extract the most out of the No. 27,” he asserted.

Power and O’Ward Surprise During Qualifying, but for Very Different Reasons

Perhaps the two biggest surprises from Saturday qualifying were Will Power and Patricio O’Ward. However, they were for vastly different reasons.

For Power, who has won at Sonoma Raceway three times, expectations were that he would battle for the pole. Indeed, he advanced out of Round 1 with relative ease, but things did not go according to plan after that.

In Round 2, Power tried to advance to the Fast Six by doing a one-lap run at the end. However, things did not go according to plan and he just missed the Fast Six as a result.

Power admitted afterward that he and the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet team simply made a mistake.

Will Power failed to make the Fast Six after trying a one-lap run late in Round 2. Photo: IndyCar

“It wasn’t the right call to do one lap in that session. We did two laps on the first set (of tires) and we were trying to do it in just one lap in the second session and the guys called me in. And, of course, we should have done two laps because the guys went faster behind me,” Power explained. “It’s really no one’s fault because I was pushing to just do it in one lap, as well. It just wasn’t a good lap. It’s unfortunate. We will look ahead to the race and see what we can do from seventh.”

O’Ward, meanwhile, created a very different kind of surprise.

The 2018 Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires champion, making his IndyCar debut with Harding Racing, impressed everyone on Friday by going third quickest in Practice 2. And he continued to shine during qualifying, advancing not only out of Round 1 but then making the Fast Six, all in his very first start.

An elated O’Ward, who will start fifth, was beside himself to be alongside some of the biggest names in IndyCar in advancing to the Fast Six.

Patricio O'Ward and Harding Racing had a lot to smile about after qualifying fifth. Photo: IndyCar

“When I saw that I moved into the Firestone Fast Six, I saw (Josef) Newgarden, (Scott) Dixon, (Ryan) Hunter-Reay, (Marco) Andretti, (Alexander) Rossi – such big names – you’ve been looking at them for years and years and years, since I was a kid. Scott has been racing for a long time. I think even before I started my open-wheel career, Josef was already in INDYCAR. Basically, everybody here was already in INDYCAR. It’s just something unique,” O’Ward expressed.

O’Ward, who also gave Harding Racing its first appearance in the Firestone Fast Six, added that, while he definitely took everyone by surprise with his performance, he coached himself into believing it was possible.

“It’s something that you have to start believing that you can be like them, that you can beat them, that you can give them a run for their money. It’s a new feeling. I really don’t know what to think about it. I couldn’t be more stoked for the team. I’m really happy I got to give them their first Firestone Fast Six.”

Power will start seventh for Sunday’s race, while O’Ward will take the green flag from fifth.

