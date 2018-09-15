IndyCar

What Drivers Said after qualifying for Sunday’s Grand Prix of Sonoma

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 15, 2018, 10:23 PM EDT
Here’s What Drivers Said after Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday’s season-ending and championship-deciding Grand Prix of Sonoma at Sonoma Raceway:

JOSEF NEWGARDEN (No. 1 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet): “It’s disappointing it (the lap time) wasn’t enough. I thought our Verizon car was really quick and I was excited for the Firestone Fast Six. I thought that was where we would shine, and then when you get there and finish third, you’re a bit disappointed. We’re just going to try to work on our race car now and do well there. If (running fast all race) is what we get to do, that will be fun. I don’t know what we’re going to do yet, just because I haven’t fully looked at the strategy yet, but yes, if we are on the go-quick-all-day game, that’s a good day to be in the race car.”

MATHEUS “MATT” LEIST (No. 4 ABC Supply AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet): “It was a tough qualifying for the ABC Supply car No. 4, we just missed the pace today, the whole weekend, to be honest. We were trying a different setup for qualifying, but it didn’t work very well for us. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. We’re going to debrief with the team, see what Tony (Kanaan) tested, see what he likes, what he doesn’t and focus on tomorrow’s race. We might have a shot to have a great race tomorrow. It’s the last one of the year, so we’ll try to finish on a high note.”

JAMES HINCHCLIFFE (No. 5 Arrow Electronics SPM Honda): “We needed to improve with the wind going this direction, unfortunately. Yesterday, it was a complete 180 from the way it’s blowing – we just don’t have the car sorted for that. With the Firestone reds (alternate tires) the way they are, it’s kind of one and done on the laps and I made a couple small mistakes. With the field being this competitive, you just can’t afford to do that. I feel bad for the Arrow Electronics guys, we should be starting further up than that. It’s definitely been a struggle this weekend. We’ll put our thinking caps on and see what we can do to make it better tomorrow.”

CARLOS MUNOZ (No. 6 Lucas Oil SPM Honda): “I’m a little disappointed with my qualifying run. I made a mistake that cost me a few positions. This track is a really important track position kind of track, but we’ll do our best tomorrow. Hopefully with our strategy, we’ll have a little more pace on our long runs in the Lucas Oil car. We’ll fight it out tomorrow.”

 PATRICIO O’WARD (No. 8 Harding Group Chevrolet): “I think it’s pretty cool. I honestly don’t know what to think about it. When I saw that I moved into the Firestone Fast Six, I saw (Josef) Newgarden, (Scott) Dixon, (Ryan) Hunter-Reay, (Marco) Andretti, (Alexander) Rossi, such big names, you’ve been looking at them for years and years and years, since I was a kid. Scott has been racing for a long time. I think even before I started my open-wheel career, Josef was already in INDYCAR. Basically, everybody here was already in INDYCAR. It’s just something unique. It’s something that you have to start believing that you can be like them, that you can beat them, that you can give them a run for their money. It’s a new feeling. I really don’t know what to think about it. I couldn’t be more stoked for the team. I’m really happy I got to give them their first Firestone Fast Six. Harding and Team Chevy have given me an awesome opportunity so far. The focus this weekend has been, obviously, to do a good job. My objective was always just to be in the top 10, so it was an objective succeeded.

 SCOTT DIXON (No. 9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda): “I think we definitely had a shot to put the PNC Bank car on pole today, but we’ll have to chalk that up to driver error. I had a lap going that would have gotten the pole, but I just made a mistake and it cost us. Congrats to Ryan Hunter-Reay and Andretti (Autosport) on the pole, though. We’ve had a fast car all weekend here at Sonoma and we’ve stayed at the pointy end of the field since we unloaded. Hopefully, that will continue in the race tomorrow and we can finish the season strong.”

ED JONES (No. 10 NTT DATA Chip Ganassi Racing Honda): “I think we’ve had pace in the NTT DATA car all weekend to be in the top eight or so. And potentially, if things went our way, we could have been in the Firestone Fast Six. It’s just super frustrating. We had a car that was fast enough to progress and get through qualifying.”

WILL POWER (No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet): “It wasn’t the right call to do one lap in that session. We did two laps on the first set (of tires) and we were trying to do it in just one lap in the second session and the guys called me in. And, of course, we should have done two laps because the guys went faster behind me. It’s really no one’s fault because I was pushing to just do it in one lap, as well. It wasn’t just a good lap. It’s unfortunate. We will look ahead to the race and see what we can do from seventh.”

TONY KANAAN (No. 14 ABC Supply AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet): “It was the lap of my life. It’s a shame you do such a good lap with what you’ve got and you start where we are. I’m not saying I’m happy where we’re starting, but I’m happy that we found something that we can work on for tomorrow and during the offseason to make this car better. But, I’m also happy that I really put a good lap together, that is satisfying for me (personally). It’s nice when I can make the difference. That’s why we’re a team, if the car’s not there, I can make the car go there. It was my best lap of the weekend and one of my best qualifying (laps) ever. Not the (best) result, but putting a perfect lap together. That’s a shame because sometimes it doesn’t mean that the perfect lap that you put together will be the fastest lap on the racetrack, but it’s the fastest lap of your limits and what you had in your hands. We’ll keep fighting. I don’t give up, that’s not in my vocabulary. I’m not giving up.”

GRAHAM RAHAL (No. 15 TOTAL Honda): “I think we found some good improvements between Rounds 1 and 2 that helped the Total Honda. We still have a little bit of work to do. Tomorrow is going to be an interesting day. Without a morning warmup, I think there will be a lot of drivers and teams scratching their heads wondering what to do. We certainly didn’t have three-plus-tenths (of a second) to advance, but to be ninth was decent. I expect both tires (Firestone alternate reds and Firestone primary blacks) to fall off a lot, so we’ll see. I don’t know which one will be preferred. Actually, I thought the reds were going to be, but then in qualifying from lap to lap, you can feel the rear tire degradation a little bit whereas the blacks don’t seem as bad.”

SEBASTIEN BOURDAIS (No. 18 Team SealMaster Honda): “On the blacks (Firestone primary tires), the SealMaster Honda No. 18 is pretty solid in comparison to everybody else. On the red (Firestone alternate) tires, we simply don’t have it. The gap to the guys in front is big. We also got caught in traffic. There were just too many things wrong for us to make it today. We’ll take a look at the data and see what we can come with for tomorrow.”

PIETRO FITTIPALDI (No. 19 Paysafe Honda): “We had a test on Thursday and practice yesterday and our No. 19 Paysafe car was competitive on both days. The conditions are always changing here at Sonoma Raceway, especially the wind, it changes direction a lot. Coming into qualifying, we had a lot of tail wind, mostly in the heavy braking zones, which made it tricky for everyone. The track temperature was also a lot hotter than the morning, so we knew it was going to be tough. That said, I think we put in a decent qualifying effort, qualifying seventh in our group, so we’ll be starting 13th tomorrow. Our goal was to make it to Round 2 and we were very close in doing so, but it just wasn’t our day today. We’re always making progress and now we need to focus on tomorrow, and hopefully, we can come out of it with another solid top-10 finish.”

JORDAN KING (No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet): “It was quite tricky really. We seemed quite strong, but starting our run on reds (Firestone alternate tires), we had a problem somewhere. We’re just plugging into the car, trying to work out exactly what happened. We had to come into the pits, so I didn’t get to set a lap time on reds. I think we were going to be close to the cutoff time. It’s annoying when you can be inside the top 10, but you end up last. Tomorrow, it’s going to be a long race. I think it will be quite physical; the circuit seems quite demanding. It’s going to change a lot as the race goes on. Running both Firestone compounds, the black (Firestone primary tires) and reds, will be a balancing act on how you set up the car and how you drive. There are going to be a lot of variables.”

 SPENCER PIGOT (No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet): “We were trying to change the balance from this morning to get the car more where needed it to be, but we didn’t quite hit the nail on the head, unfortunately. We haven’t done more than a handful of laps each outing, so the race will be a bit of an unknown. Hopefully, we can keep the tires underneath us and have a good, consistent car. It will be a tough starting position for the Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet, but it’s a long race. We’ve got a great team here and we’ll try our best to make our way up tomorrow.”

SIMON PAGENAUD (No. 22 DXC Technology Team Penske Chevrolet): “We’ve made great progress this weekend and today, for sure. I’ve found my smile again. I haven’t been that happy on road courses all year long and we’ve made mega progress. I’m really happy with the car in general. Now, it’s just that last bit of time that is on the table. Now it is all about the little details to get just a little bit more and that is very satisfying. We are very strong in race pace as well, so I’m looking forward to tomorrow. There is going to be a lot of tire degradation and it’s going to be an interesting race.”

CHARLIE KIMBALL (No. 23 Tresiba Chevrolet): “We really struggled with grip there on the Firestone alternate (tires), so we’ll evaluate that. Tomorrow is going to be a very different beast the way the track grip and tire degradation is, so 85 laps and trying to make the fuel mileage work for the whole race is going to be quite interesting. The engineers will figure out what we need for the car tomorrow and we’ll go racing.”

 ZACH VEACH (No. 26 Group 1001 Honda): “I’m a little disappointed to be starting 10th. I think we definitely had a car to be starting a little further up. I didn’t get the clean lap we needed. That’s why Sonoma is so tough – you get one lap to really do it and that’s about it. I just made a small mistake going through Turn 2 on the fast lap and that’s what solidified our fate. But, I know we have a good car and we’ll keep pushing and move forward tomorrow. I think this season has really helped me understand how the whole process works a little better – getting timing, making sure you have the right gap and have the car set up properly for the reds (Firestone alternate tires). I think we were just a little too aggressive for the reds today. Comparing where we were in St. Pete to Portland and here, I’m really happy with the progress we’ve made this season.”

 ALEXANDER ROSSI (No. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS Honda): “I don’t think going out on the blacks (Firestone primary tires) was the right call, but we’re trying to stay aggressive and trying to capitalize in areas where we think we can. In the end of the day, I don’t think we had the pace for Ryan (Hunter-Reay), but we decided to try something different and see where it got us. This race is 85 laps. It’s pretty difficult to just do one lap around here, let alone 85, so we’ll make sure we build a good race car. I don’t see us starting behind (Scott) Dixon that big of an issue, we just need to make sure we build a good race car and make sure we do the best job that we can and extract the most out of the No. 27. It will be difficult without the warmup tomorrow. It’s a little bit of a guessing game, but my engineer, Jeremy (Milless), missed his daughter’s birthday for this, so happy birthday! We’ll make sure we make the right decisions to have a fast race car. We have really good teammates around us and in front of us, so we’ll lean on them to help build a fast car for tomorrow.”

RYAN HUNTER-REAY (No. 28 DHL Honda): “It was a shootout out there right to the last minute with trying to figure out which tires to go with, but the Firestone reds (alternate tires) were just awesome in the Firestone Fast Six. This No. 28 DHL Honda team did just such a good job putting a great car under me. It’s nice to finally get that pole at Sonoma because we’ve been knocking on the door for it for years, so definitely a good team effort.” (On helping his teammate’s championship efforts): “I’m certainly doing my part, as I just took away a point from (Scott Dixon), so we are doing everything we can do. Big group effort from all four Andretti Autosport cars. We just put our heads together and made a fast race car today. And yes, we would be in title contention today if we didn’t have five DNFs, but all in all, though, a pretty positive season. We’ve been in contention everywhere we go, so hats off to these guys putting a great car under me and I was able to put a lap together when it counted.”

TAKUMA SATO (No. 30 Mi-Jack / Panasonic Honda): “Qualifying provided a mixture of feelings. In Round 1, the car reacted how we expected, but when we put the red (Firestone alternate) tires on, the car was not quite there. In Round 2, we struggled with the balance. It was very close, but I just didn’t get good grip out of the tire. I wish we had a higher starting position, but I think tomorrow we will be strong for the race and hope we can gain back some positions.”

SANTINO FERRUCCI (No. 39 Cly-Del Honda): “We had a top-six car for qualifying. I was working a really good lap at the end, but the wind caught me a little off guard and I locked the rears and lost the car going into the last turn and it cost us a shot at (Round 2). There’s not much else to say. I want to say thanks to the crew and the team for providing me an awesome car. We will just have to pass a lot more cars than we were hoping to tomorrow. I think our Cly-Del Manufacturing car will be good in the race. It’s going to be about being smart and moving up the field, keeping our head down and making up spots and hopefully a few yellows (flags) go our way.”

MAX CHILTON (No. 59 Gallagher Chevrolet): “That was a really frustrating session because we felt like we’d made a step forward. I hit traffic on my first run which compromised our warmup lap, which meant I didn’t have the tire temperature I needed. On my second run, the car felt better, but it just didn’t quite come together. This really isn’t a reflection of where we should have been today.”

JACK HARVEY (No. 60 AutoNation SiriusXM MSR with SPM Honda): “That qualifying run was probably representative of where we were in practice. The competition is so high when you get to this level. At this track, you really have to produce when everything is good because when it’s not good it just makes it that extra bit harder. The guys are working really hard and continue to engineer the car well for me. We just haven’t quite stumbled upon that combination just yet. As always, we are working as hard to put our AutoNation / SiriusXM car up front. We have a lot of guests here, so we want to put on a great race for them.”

COLTON HERTA (No. 88 Harding Group Chevrolet): “I just finished up my first Verizon IndyCar Series qualifying session. I was kind of a nervous wreck beforehand.  Once I got in the car and got situated, I felt a lot more comfortable and just tried to progress each and every session. I had a fairly clean lap and didn’t make any mistakes, so I am happy with my lap on the reds (Firestone alternate tires), just missing a little bit. A tenth would have got us in the Firestone Fast Six, (or) fast 12. It’s just so close in Indy car racing, and if you make that slight little mistake, you are not going to do well. I think our pace on old tires has been good, so I can’t wait to get into the race and see how we do.”

MARCO ANDRETTI (No. 98 U.S. Concrete / Curb Honda): “I think this U.S. Concrete team did a really good job with staying with the track. We learned a really tough lesson on (Firestone alternate red tires) yesterday; we were 16th. We were able to get within a tenth-and-a-half, but that’s not good enough. When (Scott) Dixon sent it off (during the Firestone Fast Six), I thought that was my shot at pole because he would’ve lost his laps, but that wasn’t in the cards. Luckily Ryan (Hunter-Reay) stole the point from (Dixon).”

Rossi on IndyCar championship: ‘I’m going to win. … That’s our only responsibility.’

IndyCar
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 15, 2018, 8:15 PM EDT
Editor’s note: Starting Thursday and leading up to Sunday’s IndyCar championship-deciding Grand Prix of Sonoma, we will feature each of the four title contenders.

Today we focus on 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner Alex Rossi, who trails Scott Dixon by just 29 points heading into Sunday’s championship showdown.

We kicked things off Thursday with Joseph Newgarden and Friday with Will Power.

In a sense, Alexander Rossi can be considered as the next Scott Dixon in waiting for the IndyCar Series.

Dixon has a decade of age and tons more experience, wins and championships than Rossi, but the pair is very similar in several ways:

* Driving style: they’re both aggressive, but also calculating and intelligent. They are both outstanding at saving fuel, using push-to-pass when most optimal, and are among the drivers who get the most out of their race cars.

* Personality: They’re both very laid-back, modest and quiet. Dixon isn’t nicknamed the “Ice Man” for nothing. He never gets flustered, drives as if he’s playing chess – always thinking of his next two or three moves way ahead before he does them. It’s the same situation for Rossi. Like Dixon, Rossi is cool both on and off the racetrack. He doesn’t go looking for attention; he lets his driving do the attention getting for him.

* Fan friendly: Dixon has been a long-time fan favorite in the series, while Rossi has quickly gained a large fan base in his three seasons in the IndyCar Series.

* Coveted: There isn’t one team that wouldn’t want to have either driver behind the wheel for them. But Dixon is locked into a new multi-year agreement with Chip Ganassi Racing and Rossi likely isn’t going anywhere from Andretti Autosport anytime soon.

So, it’s not a far stretch to consider Rossi, driver of the No. 27 Andretti Autosport NAPA Auto Parts Honda, as, shall we say, Dixon 2.0 – or the coming of the next Ice Man in the series.

That’s why it should be exciting and an interesting study in styles as the two drivers battle it out for the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series championship in Sunday’s season-ending Grand Prix of Sonoma at Sonoma Raceway.

Rossi has obviously learned a lot of lessons from Dixon. While the New Zealand native may not exactly have been a direct mentor to Rossi, the young American, it’s fairly obvious that Rossi has patterned much of his career-to-date after Dixon.

The stats bear that out: Both drivers have three wins this season. Both have eight podium finishes. Both are almost identical in the number of laps they’ve completed this season (Dixon 2,279, Rossi 2,281). Rossi has led 415 laps, Dixon 357. Dixon has a better start/finish average (7.9 and 4.4) to Rossi (6.3 and 5.6). Neither has had a DNF in 2018.

And most importantly coming into Sunday: Both are 1-2 in the championship battle, with Rossi 29 points behind Dixon.

“It’s a privilege to be mentioned in the same sentence as Scott Dixon, to be able to race against someone of his caliber week in and week out, hopefully get the better of him,” Rossi said.

An interesting stat that some may not be aware of is through the course of the season, Dixon has been as far back as seventh position (after both Phoenix and Alabama), but Rossi has NEVER been ranked any lower than third after all of the first 16 races this season.

Dixon has been No. 1 in the standings for the entire second half of the season – that’s the last eight races – while Rossi has been ranked second for the last four races and no lower than third since Mid-Ohio.

Now it all comes down to one race, 85 laps around the 12-turn, 2.385-mile permanent road course that will host IndyCar for the 14th and final time on Sunday.

IndyCar has decided to shift the final race of the season in 2019 from Sonoma to Laguna Seca Raceway, about 100-plus miles south. While there’s a chance IndyCar could return to Sonoma in the future, there is no indication of when – or if – that may happen.

Getting back to Rossi, he’s looking forward to what is considered his home track, even though it’s a track he does not rank among his favorite on the circuit.

Rossi finished fifth in his first IndyCar race at Sonoma in 2016 and was 21st in last year’s race there.

Rossi tested at Sonoma on Thursday along with several other teams and feels confident that he can put on a strong performance and challenge for the championship with a large contingent of family and friends that will be in attendance.

“I think we found quite a bit of performance on road courses the second half of this year, really from Road America onwards,” Rossi said. “Hopefully that carries forward to Sonoma, we had a constructive test on Thursday, maximize that time, build a fast racecar.

“It’s no secret it’s pretty hard to pass around Sonoma. We need to make sure we have a car we can qualify up front with.”

Rossi has been on an upward route since his rookie season in 2016. He shocked the world by winning that season’s Indianapolis 500, and finished the season 11th.

Last season, Rossi finished seventh, due in part to a strong second half that laid a good foundation for the kind of season he’s had this year.

“Really, from the middle of 2017, I thought we can definitely do something, making the steps forward we needed to,” Rossi said. “I think that every time you get in a car, you learn something new.

“You’re trying to be better and learn from the people around you, your teammates, other drivers. I don’t know that there’s one area in specific. I mean, I just think you get better overall. The more time you have in the series with the car, the team, on track, you see upticks in performance.

“Really, I think the big thing for us this year is just going back to a spec aero kit. It’s really leveled the playing field and taken away advantages that teams have had in the past, just given us some opportunity to show the mechanical capabilities of our car, the strength of the Honda engine, all of that.

“I think it’s a lot of factors as to why we’ve been competitive in 2018. It’s not down to one thing by any means.”

But indeed, there is just one thing that is first and foremost in Rossi’s mind on Sunday.

“You don’t change your approach,” he said. “I mean, I’m going to win, I’m going to try to beat people, do exactly what we’ve been doing all year. That’s our only responsibility.

“If we win, we’ve done our job right. If it doesn’t happen, that doesn’t really matter. We have to go into the weekend and do all we can do to maximize ourselves, our potential. We have had a car in contention to win a race probably 90 percent of this year. There’s no reason to change that now.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski