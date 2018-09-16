Photo courtesy Robert Wickens official Twitter account

Great news: Robert Wickens takes to social media to give update on condition

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 16, 2018, 6:34 PM EDT
SONOMA, California – IndyCar driver Robert Wickens lifted a lot of spirits before Sunday’s season-ending Grand Prix of Sonoma, making his first public appearance in nearly a month since his violent crash at Pocono Raceway on August 19.

Wickens took to on social media, releasing a video on both his personal Twitter and Instagram accounts, and gave viewers an update on how his recovery is coming along.

Wickens lifted a lot of spirits – particularly among his fellow drivers who have shown great support of their comrade – by saying he’s looking forward to return to racing “as quickly as possible.”

Wickens’ video showed him sitting up in his bed wearing a protective rib vest, a neck brace and a wrist cast. He also has an Indianapolis Motor Speedway blanket on his lap.

Here’s what Wickens said in the 54 second video:

“It’s obviously been a long time since I’ve posted anything on social media. I just want to say that all your kind words and positivity have meant the world to me and my family.

“I’m in rehab now, trying to get back to 100 percent as quickly as possible. I don’t know what the future holds for me. It’s going to be a very long road to recovery.

“All I can say is I can promise you guys that I’m going to work as hard as possible, and train as hard as possible, to make sure I’m back in a race car as quickly as possible.

“That’s all I can say for now and I just want to say good luck to everybody in Sonoma this weekend. I’m going to be watching from my TV here, and just good luck to everybody.”

IndyCar: Sonoma championship update

Photo: IndyCar
By Kyle LavigneSep 16, 2018, 7:31 PM EDT
The INDYCAR Grand Prix of Sonoma has seen a wild shakeup in the championship picture in the opening laps.

Alexander Rossi suffered opening lap trouble in the form of contact with teammate Marco Andretti as they took the green flag – Rossi suffered front wing damage in the incident and headed to the pits for repairs.

Rossi sits 23rd in the running order as of writing. Of note: Takuma was an early retiree after suffering an engine failure on Lap 16.

Meanwhile, Josef Newgarden, who came into Sunday’s race 87 points behind Dixon and still with a mathematical chance at catching him, saw his already small title chances take a big blow as he stalled trying to exit the pits. Newgarden quickly got refired, but dropped to ninth in the running order.

Further, Sato’s engine failure means Newgarden’s title hopes, and those of teammate Will Power – he was also 87 points back of Dixon – are even slimmer than when the race began.

Dixon, meanwhile, runs solidly in second behind pole sitter and early race leader Ryan Hunter-Reay. Will Power sits fifth at the time of writing.

As it stands (on Lap 30), Dixon leads Rossi by 95 points as they run. Power is 110 points back in third, while Hunter-Reay has leapfrogged Newgarden and sits fourth in the standings as they run.

