Great news: Robert Wickens takes to social media to give update on condition

SONOMA, California – IndyCar driver Robert Wickens lifted a lot of spirits before Sunday’s season-ending Grand Prix of Sonoma, making his first public appearance in nearly a month since his violent crash at Pocono Raceway on August 19.

Wickens took to on social media, releasing a video on both his personal Twitter and Instagram accounts, and gave viewers an update on how his recovery is coming along.

Just a few words from Rehab, also good-luck to everyone in Sonoma this weekend! pic.twitter.com/7TD7pHnp4N — Robert Wickens (@robertwickens) September 16, 2018

Wickens lifted a lot of spirits – particularly among his fellow drivers who have shown great support of their comrade – by saying he’s looking forward to return to racing “as quickly as possible.”

Wickens’ video showed him sitting up in his bed wearing a protective rib vest, a neck brace and a wrist cast. He also has an Indianapolis Motor Speedway blanket on his lap.

Here’s what Wickens said in the 54 second video:

“It’s obviously been a long time since I’ve posted anything on social media. I just want to say that all your kind words and positivity have meant the world to me and my family.

“I’m in rehab now, trying to get back to 100 percent as quickly as possible. I don’t know what the future holds for me. It’s going to be a very long road to recovery.

“All I can say is I can promise you guys that I’m going to work as hard as possible, and train as hard as possible, to make sure I’m back in a race car as quickly as possible.

“That’s all I can say for now and I just want to say good luck to everybody in Sonoma this weekend. I’m going to be watching from my TV here, and just good luck to everybody.”

