IndyCar: Livestream the Sonoma season finale

The season-ending INDYCAR Grand Prix of Sonoma is set to decide the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series championship.

TV coverage on NBCSN begins following the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series’ playoff opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (**Note: The start of the is airing on CNBC while the NASCAR Cup Series race finishes**)

Scott Dixon, the points leader entering Sonoma, will start second. He leads Alexander Rossi by 29 points entering Sunday’s race. Rossi will start sixth.

Will Power and Josef Newgarden also still have a mathematical chance at the championship, with each driver entering the race 87 points behind Dixon. Newgarden starts third, with Power set to take the green flag in seventh.

Championship scenarios for Dixon and Rossi can be seen below.

You can sit there and do the math… or we can give you this shortcut. 🏆 4 drivers in contention. 1 race. Tune in to our Championship broadcast on @NBCSN or stream at https://t.co/3JvI2kDqpt or on the @NBCSports pic.twitter.com/5WmCoDxZoz — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) September 16, 2018

Here is the full starting order for the INDYCAR Grand Prix of Sonoma.

