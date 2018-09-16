IndyCar: Sato to return to RLL in 2019

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing announced on Sunday that Takuma Sato would return to the team for 2019 IndyCar Series season.

Sato re-joined the team in 2018 – he drove for them back in 2012 – and the combination of Sato and RLL scored a win at the Grand Prix of Portland. The 2019 season will be Sato’s third overall with RLL.

“I’m very pleased that we were able to come to terms to extend Takuma’s contract,” said team co-owner Bobby Rahal. “He has always been very popular around the team whether he was driving for us or not so therefore it makes it even more special to have him continue with us after this season. We have had some good success with Takuma and the potential was there for even more. The team has really gelled around him. His guys have done a great job as the season has progressed and of course Portland showed that. It allows us to keep the continuity and good spirit going at the team to try to get even more wins and strong results in 2019.”

Sato echoed Rahal’s sentiments, and similarly believes that he and teammate Graham Rahal can battle for more race wins in 2019.

“I am really pleased to be back with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for 2019,” added Takuma Sato. “Bobby, (team co-owner David Letterman) and Mike have done a fantastic job at putting together a great team and environment around me. I believe that Graham and I have everything we need to be consistent race winners and compete for the IndyCar championship. I could not be happier.”

Sato enters the season-ending INDYCAR Grand Prix of Sonoma 11th in the championship standings.

Follow@KyleMLavigne