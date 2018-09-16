IndyCar: Tough season ends on a high note for Ryan Hunter-Reay

By Dan BeaverSep 16, 2018, 11:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

As easy as Ryan Hunter-Reay made winning Sunday’s Grand Prix of Sonoma look, his season was anything but.

He won the pole at Sonoma Raceway, ran a mistake-free race, led 80 of the 85 laps and crossed under the checkers 2.75 seconds ahead of Scott Dixon – who earned his fifth IndyCar championship with his second-place finish.

The win was special, because Hunter-Reay’s season was less than smooth.

Back-to-back fifth-place finishes at St. Petersburg and Phoenix in the first two races of the season landed him fifth in the standings. But an accident 13 laps from the end of the Long Beach Grand Prix would put Hunter-Reay on a seesaw that lasted all the way to the final race of the year at Sonoma.

Hunter-Reay was running at the end of Long Beach, but four laps off the pace in 20th. Two weeks later, he finished 18th in the Indianapolis Grand Prix. Poor finishes in those two races, dropped him all the way to ninth in the standings.

Hunter-Reay had a big hill to climb – and he started that ascent the next week with a fifth-place finish in the Indy 500. That kicked off a five-race streak of top-fives that included a second-place finish and a win at Belle Isle. Before he was done, he could see the top of the hill – landing second in the points after a runner-up finish at Elkhart Lake.

“Whom the gods would destroy they first make mad,” Henry Wadsworth Longfellow once wrote – and Hunter-Reay’s sanity was put to the test in the subsequent five races with three DNFs and four results outside the top 15.

The seesaw ended on the high side, however. Hunter-Reay led 19 laps and finished second in the penultimate race of the year two weeks ago at Portland, Oregon.

Ending the season with back-to-back podiums resurrected Hunter-Reay’s year. The season that began fifth in the points ended in fourth.

“This team is just awesome to end this way.” Hunter-Reay said from victory lane on NBCSN.

He couldn’t have said it better.

What NBCSN IndyCar announcers said about Dixon crown, last race at Sonoma

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 16, 2018, 10:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Here’s what NBCSN’s IndyCar announcers had to say about Scott Dixon’s championship and how the season-ending Grand Prix of Sonoma played out on Sunday:

STAMFORD, Conn. – September 16, 2018 Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing) won his fifth career Verizon IndyCar Series championship today on NBCSN, earning a second-place finish at the IndyCar Grand Prix of Sonoma at Sonoma Raceway to clinch the title. Dixon’s five series wins now rank second only behind A.J. Foyt (7) for the most IndyCar championships in history.

Dixon won the championship by 57 points over Alexander Rossi (Andretti Autosport), who battled back to finish seventh in Sunday’s race after suffering damage to his front wing and tire on the first lap. Ryan Hunter-Reay (Andretti Autosport) took the checkered flag at Sonoma to win his second race of the 2018 campaign.

NBC Sports’ lead IndyCar play-by-play commentator Leigh Diffey called the Grand Prix of Sonoma from Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, Calif., on NBCSN, alongside analysts and former drivers Paul Tracy and Townsend Bell. Robin Miller, Jon Beekhuis, Kevin Lee, and Katie Hargitt reported from the pits.

NBC Sports is now the exclusive home of IndyCar, and will present all IndyCar races, qualifying, practices, and Indy Lights races across its platforms beginning in 2019, including the Indianapolis 500 and an additional seven races on NBC.

Following are notes and quotes from NBC Sports’ IndyCar Grand Prix of Sonoma coverage on NBCSN:

Diffey on Dixon: “We witness something that hasn’t been done in more than half a century – Scott Dixon is a five-time IndyCar champion!”

Dixon during his post-race interview with Beekhuis after winning the title: “We had a lot of things that could have gone wrong today…this is so awesome. I can’t believe that it’s actually happened. You always doubt these situations so much, that it’s never going to happen. I can’t thank everyone enough.”

Rossi during his post-race interview with Lee, discussing contact on the first lap: “I got a good start. I don’t know if he lifted, or if I misjudged…it is what it is. It was going to be a tough day to beat Scott anyway…it’s unfortunate for it to go out like that. I wish I could replay that a million more times…at the end of the day, we have to look at 2018 and be pretty happy.”

Tracy on Dixon: “We call him the ‘Ice Man’ – you will not meet a driver on or off the track who is as cool as Scott Dixon.”

Bell on Dixon: “He’s still at the top of his game in every measurable category with no signs of slowing down any time soon.”

Diffey on Rossi: “He borders on fearless…when he’s chasing and in attack mode, it’s pretty special to watch. The way he has not given up today – this kid just doesn’t give up.”

Bell on Rossi’s aggressive driving style: “It’s worked out remarkably well everywhere – except today. We kept saying it all season long, that Rossi makes these moves and he comes out looking like a champ every time. Unfortunately…it was a little too much and a little ill-timed. He’s done a brilliant job to come back, but I know in a long offseason, he’ll definitely be analyzing that opening lap move.”

Tracy on Rossi on lap 20: “He’s had a very messy weekend. He’s had a lot of offs. He’s been in the dirt a lot. He made a mistake at the start. I think the nervous anticipation was super high. He made a small mistake and now he’s got to fight to come back.”

Tracy on Hunter-Reay: “He’s been so unlucky all year. He’s been at the front all year and in position to do really well at a lot of races and had mechanical problems…there’s no one that’s had worse luck than Hunter-Reay this year.”

Bell on Hunter-Reay: “He always bounces back. He can come off a horrendous weekend, show up at Sonoma – and he’s been dominant in practice, qualifying, and now the race. It’s ironic that he’s having a totally uneventful, quiet day at the front, and reminding everyone why he’s an IndyCar champion.”

***********

NBC SPORTS BECOMES EXCLUSIVE HOME OF VERIZON INDYCAR SERIES BEGINNING IN 2019

On March 21, NBC Sports and INDYCAR announced a new, multi-year media rights agreement in which NBC Sports acquired the rights to present all INDYCAR races, qualifying, practices, and Indy Lights races across its platforms beginning in 2019.

The Indianapolis 500 and seven additional Verizon IndyCar Series races will be broadcast annually on NBC, with all remaining races televised on NBCSN. All races will be live streamed to authenticated subscribers on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Details of NBC Sports’ 2019 INDYCAR schedule will be announced at a later date.

NBC Sports Gold – NBC Sports Group’s direct-to-consumer product – will offer a package to INDYCAR fans that features all qualifying and practices not televised live, all Indy Lights races, and full-event replays. Additional details, including the cost of the Gold offering, will be announced at a later date. Click here for more information.