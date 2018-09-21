Matthew Thacker

Will Power ‘in the flesh’ as he’ll appear on Indy 500-winning Borg-Warner Trophy

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 21, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
Will Power has had thousands of photos taken of him during his racing career by media, fans, family and friends.

But Power has never undergone the type of photos – and the sitting/modeling he took part in, posing for the image of him that will adorn the Borg-Warner Trophy, symbolic of Power’s win in this year’s Indianapolis 500.

Power on Thursday was at the Tryon, North Carolina studio of noted artist and sculptor William Behrends to complete the finishing touches on the clay model of his face and head.

From there, Behrends will create a miniature version of Power’s likeness to be placed on the Borg-Warner Trophy, which is set to be unveiled December 5 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.

“It’s actually really cool to come in the first time and see your face there,” Power told MotorSportsTalk. “All the experiences that goes with the Indy 500 are just all great, and it’s amazing I’m sitting there getting my face sculpted to go on the Borg Warner.”

Power discussed the procedure Behrends went through with him.

“He took photos the day after the race, multiple ones, all the way around my face, the whole periphery of it,” he said. “And then he started sculpting the clay face we see right now, my head.

“And then he had me sit there to get it closer. It’s pretty good as it is, but yeah, he sits there and works on it until he thinks it’s right-on. That’s why he had me there in-person.”

Does it look like you, Will?

“Yes, yes. It was funny, because you’re always looking in the mirror and it’s a reverse of your face,” he said. “No one’s face is completely symmetrical.

“It is funny seeing yourself for the first time like you can almost say in the flesh, an actual model of your face and it looks different from what you expect.”

Power was a perfect subject, Behrends said.

“Oh, he’s a wonderful subject, just a very affable, easy-going guy,” Behrends said. “He was very good company during the sittings.

“These sittings I think, are rather difficult for the subject just because he’s just sitting there. I’m working, but the subject has to sit there for long periods of time.

Will Power watches as sculptor William Behrends puts the finishing touches on the clay molding of Power’s face and head. Photo: Matthew Thacker.

“But Will’s very, very cooperative and very easy-going and we had some very nice conversations.”

Power will be the 29th image that Behrends has created for the Borg-Warner Trophy, dating back to his first effort in 1990 with Arie Luyendyk.

“It doesn’t seem like it, but it’s that many years,” Behrends said. “This is the only thing I do that I’ve done more than once. All of my pieces are one-of-a-kind. But it becomes a regular thing on my calendar of the Fall.”

Behrends explained how the process has worked for nearly the last three decades. It starts with taking photos the day after the Indy 500 to rough drafting and sculpting the model, to having the winning driver come to his studio to do some final touches (as Power did Thursday), and then taking the completed clay model and replicating it to be placed on the trophy.

“There’s really three different parts of the process for my work. I’ll spend 3-4 days here, and then two weeks later, I’ll spend a couple more days, so it’s broken up. I guess if I stacked it all together, it’d be about 2-3 (full-time) weeks’ work of different types.”

After Thursday, seeing the finished product that will eventually be placed on the trophy, Power now has yet another bit of inspiration and motivation to win the Indy 500 again.

“You understand everything that goes into winning that race,” Power said. “(To be on the trophy) will be a lot of great satisfaction and gives you a lot of motivation because you want to go through this process again because it’s such a cool process.”

Here are some more tweets from Thursday’s session at Behrends’ studio for Power:

Force-power problem: John, Brittany, Courtney hope to bounce back at St. Louis

NHRA
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 21, 2018, 5:53 PM EDT
Heading into this weekend’s second round of the six-race NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoffs, one well-known team has a horsepower problem.

Or maybe it would be better to say the team has a Force-power problem.

As they prepare for this weekend’s AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals near St. Louis, 16-time Funny Car champ John Force and his daughters – Funny Car driver Courtney Force and defending NHRA Top Fuel champ Brittany Force – are looking for big rebounds from the tough times they experienced in the Countdown opener last weekend at Maple Grove Raceway near Reading, Pennsylvania.

Let’s break it all down:

* Brittany Force suffered the biggest loss at Maple Grove, losing in the first round. That dropped her to 10th – last in the 10-driver Countdown field for Top Fuel.

Not only was that race rough, so has been the overall season. Brittany has just one win and one No. 1 qualifier in the first 17 races of the 24-race season.

If she has another bad run this weekend, trying to retain last season’s championship is going to be extremely difficult in the four remaining races.

“We’re struggling and we’re really trying to figure this car out,” Brittany Force said in a media release. “All my guys are right there with me. I know they are putting their heart into this car, trying to figure it out.

“Our hard work hasn’t paid off yet, but I know there are five races left and I know we can turn the corner. We’re going after wins and want to move up that ladder.”

* Courtney Force has led the Funny Car standings for most of the season. But after losing in the first round at Maple Grove – despite earning her 11th No. 1 qualifier position – she has dropped to third heading into this weekend’s race at Gateway Motorsports Park.

“We are looking for a fresh start in St. Louis,” Courtney Force said. “We lost some ground in the points but we are still right in the mix in the top three. We are going to go after those bonus points in qualifying and hopefully get the win on Sunday so we can get that No. 1 position back.”

The first priority for John Force’s youngest daughter and IndyCar driver Graham Rahal’s wife is to have a strong qualifying effort during sessions on Friday and Saturday.

Courtney’s 11 No. 1 qualifiers is third-most in a season for Funny Car drivers behind father John Force’s 13 in 1996 and Cruz Pedregon’s 12 in 1998. Courtney’s No. 1 streak is also the most by a Funny Car driver since John Force had 11 in 2000.

Thus far this season, Courtney has four wins, two runner-up finishes and five semi-final showings in the first 17 races.

* John Force Racing team patriarch John Force isn’t giving up on earning his 17th NHRA Funny Car championship. John Force reached the second round at Maple Grove before losing to Tim Wilkerson.

Now he returns to Gateway Motorsports Park, where he has enjoyed success in the past, including three wins (the last being in 2013).

The elder Force will need a good weekend, as he is in ninth place in the Funny Car standings, 102 points behind J.R. Todd, who has won the last two races (Indianapolis and Maple Grove).

“What I have to look at is the consistency,” said John Force, who has just one win this season (Denver). “Even when I got beat by (Tim) Wilkerson, my car still went A to B, and that made it six (competitive runs) in-a-row.

“Plus, we had top speed (of the entire race at 331.12 miles per hour) so we’ve got good power. It’s been a long year but, bottom line, I ain’t dead yet.”

* About the only person in the John Force Racing family who didn’t struggle at Maple Grove is team president (and John Force’s son-in-law) Robert Hight.

Hight, last season’s NHRA Funny Car world champion, reached the semifinals at Maple Grove. He potentially could have made it to the final round if it had not been due to a rare red light starting line foul by Hight.

“Obviously, that was not the way we wanted to end the weekend,” Hight said. “This AAA Camaro was running great, and we would have had that round win and probably won the race.

“Turning it around like that gives me all the more confidence in this AAA team. I believe we have the car to beat. We’re ready to head to St. Louis, we moved up in the points (he’s currently 2nd) and we’re going to keep it going.”

Hight won at Gateway back in 2010, along with three additional semifinal finishes. He’s been the No. 1 qualifier the last two years at the track just east of St. Louis.

“This is a big race for the AAA Funny Car team,” said Hight. “We love racing in St Louis and this is the first of three sponsor races in the Countdown for us.

“We would love to sweep the Auto Club races which I think would put us in a great position to win the championship. It won’t be easy but I learned a lot about myself racing for the championship last season. I am a much better driver and I want to show that this weekend at Gateway.”

