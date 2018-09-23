Photos and video courtesy NHRA

NHRA at Gateway: Torrence earns 2nd playoff win; Hight wins but explodes

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 23, 2018, 9:32 PM EDT
The Steve Torrence Express continues to roll on.

The Texas native captured his second consecutive win in as many races of the six-race NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoffs on Sunday at Gateway Motorsports Park near St. Louis.

By capturing the AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals, Torrence increases his points lead atop the Top Fuel standings from 50 to 70 points over Clay Millican.

It was a battle between Torrence and Millican in Sunday’s final round. Torrence and his Capco Contractors/Torrence Racing machine covered the 1,000-foot drag strip at 3.770 seconds at 323.66 mph, while Millican was a close second at 3.798 seconds at 320.28 mph.

The win is Torrence’s seventh win of the 2018 season in the first 20 races of the 24-race schedule. It was also the 23rd win of his NHRA career.

“This is going to be a really hard-fought war,” Torrence said after celebrating in victory circle. “I couldn’t have a better group of guys to be backing me up.

“I’m blessed and fortunate to be a part of that team right there and not drop the ball. I’m very confident going forward and this is all we could’ve asked for to start the Countdown.”

Torrence defeated Bill Litton, Mike Salinas and Leah Pritchett to reach the final round. Millican, meanwhile, defeated Shawn Reed, three-time world champion Antron Brown, and Pat Dakin.

In Funny Car, defending series champion Robert Hight continued moving forward in his bid to win two consecutive championships in a row and the third of his career.

But it was far from easy. After crossing the finish line in the final round to win the event, Hight suffered a massive engine explosion and then his Chevrolet Camaro made hard contact with the outside retaining wall.

Hight exited his car under his own power, but was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

“First, we are happy Robert is okay,” team owner John Force said. “He went to a local hospital to be checked out and after being x-rayed and evaluated he was schedule to be released tonight.

“I’m glad Robert has the points lead and now we are going to rest and get ready for Dallas (the next race on the schedule in two weeks).”

Hight, who came into Sunday as the No. 1 qualifier in Funny Car, earned his third win of the season with a pass of 4.036 seconds at 276.29 mph, defeating Tim Wilkerson (4.413 seconds at 201.91 mph).

It’s also Hight’s 10th career Countdown to the Championship victory and the 44th overall win of his NHRA Funny Car career.

Of note: While Hight continues to excel, his John Force Racing teammates struggled for the second consecutive playoff race in Sunday’s finals. In Funny Car, Courtney Force and John Force (lost to Hight) both exited in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, defending Top Fuel series champ Brittany Force lost in the first round for the second straight race, dropping into a tie for last among the 10 Countdown drivers in Top Fuel.

In Pro Stock, Tanner Gray earned his sixth win of the season and 11th of his career (6.567 seconds at 211.06 mph), defeating Drew Skillman (11.409 seconds at 78.68 mph).

Gray defeated Chris McGaha, two-time Pro Stock champ Erica Enders and Vincent Nobile to extend his points lead.

“During qualifying we didn’t run as well as we thought we should have,” Gray said. “We made nice runs, but we never got aggressive enough.

“It was cool to see everyone come in with their head on straight and fight back to get a win. I felt like all of us did a really good job of just going round-by-round.”

As for Skillman, he reached the final round for the second straight race, but remains winless for 2018. However, he moved up to third in the Pro Stock points after defeating Kenny Delco, defending Pro Stock world champ Bo Butner and No. 1 qualifier Jeg Coughlin Jr. before meeting Gray in the final round.

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Matt Smith earned his second win of the season and 20th of his career in a very close final round battle.

Smith took the advantage at the starting line and covered the track in 6.877 seconds at 198.44 mph to opponent LE Tonglet’s 6.876 second run at 196.10 mph.

Smith is the new Pro Stock Motorcycle points leader after his third career win at Gateway. Prior to defeating Tonglet, Smith was victorious over Scotty Pollacheck, Joey Gladstone and No. 1 qualifier Chip Ellis.

“We hurt our motor on Friday night,” Matt Smith said. “Angie (Smith, wife) and I stayed up all night last night rebuilding it.

“The Harley’s got three bikes out here trying to whoop up on us but we’re going to try and do our best to stay focused and do our job. As long as we don’t have any part failures we will be fine.”

Tonglet reached his 27th career final round by defeating Jim Underdahl, Angie Smith and teammate Jerry Savoie.

The NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series continues Oct. 4-7 with the third race in the Countdown to the Championship – and the 21st race of the 24-race season – the AAA Texas NHRA Fall Nationals at Texas Motorplex in Dallas.

FINAL FINISHING ORDER:

TOP FUEL: 1. Steve Torrence; 2. Clay Millican; 3. Leah Pritchett; 4. Pat Dakin; 5. Antron Brown; 6. Tony Schumacher; 7. Blake Alexander; 8. Mike Salinas; 9. Doug Kalitta; 10. Bill Litton; 11. Brittany Force; 12. Billy Torrence; 13. Shawn Reed; 14. Terry McMillen; 15. Richie Crampton; 16. Scott Palmer.

FUNNY CAR: 1. Robert Hight; 2. Tim Wilkerson; 3. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 4. J.R. Todd; 5. Cruz Pedregon; 6. John Force; 7. Courtney Force; 8. Bob Tasca III; 9. Jonnie Lindberg; 10. Ron Capps; 11. Shawn Langdon; 12. Del Worsham; 13. Dale Creasy Jr.; 14. Jack Beckman; 15. Matt Hagan; 16. Jim Campbell.

PRO STOCK: 1. Tanner Gray; 2. Drew Skillman; 3. Vincent Nobile; 4. Jeg Coughlin; 5. Greg Anderson; 6. Erica Enders; 7. Jason Line; 8. Bo Butner; 9. Chris McGaha; 10. Kenny Delco; 11. Val Smeland; 12. Charlie Westcott Jr.; 13. Mark Hogan; 14. Fernando Cuadra; 15. Alan Prusiensky; 16. Deric Kramer.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: 1. Matt Smith; 2. LE Tonglet; 3. Chip Ellis; 4. Jerry Savoie; 5. Joey Gladstone; 6. Angelle Sampey; 7. Andrew Hines; 8. Angie Smith; 9. Eddie Krawiec; 10. Steve Johnson; 11. Ryan Oehler; 12. Mark Paquette; 13. Jim Underdahl; 14. Scotty Pollacheck; 15. Hector Arana; 16. Hector Arana Jr.

FINAL RESULTS:

TOP FUEL: Steve Torrence, 3.770 seconds, 323.66 mph def. Clay Millican, 3.798 seconds, 320.28 mph.

FUNNY CAR: Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 4.036, 276.29 def. Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 4.413, 201.91.

PRO STOCK: Tanner Gray, Chevy Camaro, 6.567, 211.06 def. Drew Skillman, Camaro, 11.409, 78.68.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: Matt Smith, EBR, 6.877, 198.44 def. LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.867, 196.10.

FINAL ROUND-BY-ROUND RESULTS:

TOP FUEL: ROUND ONE — Antron Brown, 3.728, 328.86 def. Doug Kalitta, 3.792, 323.58; Blake Alexander, 3.730, 330.72 def. Terry McMillen, 5.158, 137.69; Clay Millican, 3.758, 325.61 def. Shawn Reed, 5.084, 138.39; Pat Dakin, 3.814, 322.58 def. Billy Torrence, 4.589, 170.49; Steve Torrence, 3.751, 327.19 def. Bill Litton, 4.245, 211.66; Leah Pritchett, 5.568, 125.37 def. Scott Palmer, Broke; Tony Schumacher, 4.067, 257.73 def. Richie Crampton, 5.641, 115.95; Mike Salinas, 3.758, 324.36 def. Brittany Force, 4.483, 186.56; QUARTERFINALS — Dakin, 3.946, 286.13 def. Schumacher, 4.115, 270.43; Pritchett, 3.802, 322.73 def. Alexander, 8.032, 80.82; S. Torrence, 3.771, 325.30 def. Salinas, 9.692, 74.79; Millican, 3.803, 323.04 def. Brown, 3.842, 323.66; SEMIFINALS — Millican, 3.857, 310.41 def. Dakin, 7.703, 70.54; S. Torrence, 3.772, 325.22 def. Pritchett, 3.809, 322.11; FINAL — S. Torrence, 3.770, 323.66 def. Millican, 3.798, 320.28.

FUNNY CAR: ROUND ONE — Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.999, 315.86 def. Jonnie Lindberg, Mustang, 3.952, 320.51; Tommy Johnson Jr., Dodge Charger, 3.925, 325.22 def. Del Worsham, Toyota Camry, 4.003, 321.50; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.938, 324.75 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Dodge Stratus, 4.124, 295.34; Cruz Pedregon, Camry, 3.992, 317.05 def. Ron Capps, Charger, 3.978, 316.23; Courtney Force, Camaro, 3.937, 329.02 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 13.179, 70.12; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.348, 251.67 def. Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.585, 201.19; J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.954, 318.69 def. Shawn Langdon, Camry, 3.997, 320.20; John Force, Camaro, 4.025, 322.96 def. Jack Beckman, Charger, 4.523, 185.28; QUARTERFINALS — Todd, 4.064, 307.58 def. Pedregon, Foul – Red Light; Johnson Jr., 3.950, 323.50 def. Tasca III, 9.014, 82.83; Hight, 4.017, 313.07 def. J. Force, 4.043, 310.34; Wilkerson, 4.000, 315.19 def. C. Force, 4.051, 310.70; SEMIFINALS — Wilkerson, 5.186, 175.23 def. Todd, 6.100, 152.28; Hight, 3.945, 323.04 def. Johnson Jr., 4.008, 320.13; FINAL — Hight, 4.036, 276.29 def. Wilkerson, 4.413, 201.91.

PRO STOCK: ROUND ONE — Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.579, 211.49 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 18.901, 42.36; Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.546, 211.49 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.554, 211.43; Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.544, 210.80 def. Fernando Cuadra, Camaro, 8.120, 122.07; Drew Skillman, Camaro, 6.545, 211.89 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.619, 209.46; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.546, 211.46 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 8.707, 109.64; Jason Line, Camaro, 6.536, 210.24 def. Val Smeland, Camaro, 6.744, 204.63; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.553, 211.00 def. Charlie Westcott Jr., Ford Mustang, 6.746, 204.48; Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.542, 210.60 def. Mark Hogan, Pontiac GXP, 6.943, 170.04; QUARTERFINALS — Gray, 6.568, 210.37 def. Enders, 6.599, 210.18; Skillman, 6.559, 211.66 def. Butner, 13.412, 63.70; Coughlin, 6.573, 210.54 def. Anderson, 6.591, 210.54; Nobile, 6.580, 210.57 def. Line, 10.660, 83.80; SEMIFINALS — Gray, 6.579, 210.54 def. Nobile, 6.597, 209.85; Skillman, 6.581, 211.63 def. Coughlin, 6.778, 207.62; FINAL — Gray, 6.567, 211.06 def. Skillman, 11.409, 78.68.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: ROUND ONE — Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 7.138, 163.28 def. Hector Arana, Foul – Red Light; Angelle Sampey, Buell, 6.925, 192.52 def. Hector Arana Jr, Broke; Chip Ellis, Harley-Davidson, 6.885, 194.77 def. Mark Paquette, Buell, 6.938, 190.86; LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.838, 195.90 def. Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, 6.953, 193.82; Joey Gladstone, Buell, 6.893, 194.58 def. Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, Foul – Red Light; Matt Smith, 6.889, 197.31 def. Scotty Pollacheck, Suzuki, 6.955, 193.07; Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.889, 194.86 def. Ryan Oehler, Buell, 6.915, 194.66; Angie Smith, Buell, 6.879, 193.21 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.849, 194.80; QUARTERFINALS — Ellis, 6.863, 190.27 def. Sampey, 6.941, 190.83; Savoie, 6.897, 195.62 def. Hines, 6.968, 192.82; Tonglet, 6.864, 195.34 def. A. Smith, 13.648, 57.27; M. Smith, 6.869, 197.45 def. Gladstone, 6.940, 192.80; SEMIFINALS — Tonglet, 6.890, 195.65 def. Savoie, 6.924, 194.86; M. Smith, 6.879, 198.03 def. Ellis, 6.901, 194.63; FINAL — M. Smith, 6.877, 198.44 def. Tonglet, 6.867, 196.10.

UPDATED POINT STANDINGS:

TOP FUEL: 1. Steve Torrence, 2,346; 2. Clay Millican, 2,276; 3. Tony Schumacher, 2,225; 4. Leah Pritchett, 2,192; 5. Antron Brown, 2,169; 6. Doug Kalitta, 2,135; 7. Mike Salinas, 2,119; 8. Terry McMillen, 2,093; 9. (tie) Brittany Force, 2,085; Scott Palmer, 2,085.

FUNNY CAR: 1. Robert Hight, 2,270; 2. J.R. Todd, 2,240; 3. Courtney Force, 2,200; 4. Tim Wilkerson, 2,196; 5. Ron Capps, 2,182; 6. Tommy Johnson Jr., 2,166; 7. Matt Hagan, 2,144; 8. John Force, 2,116; 9. Jack Beckman, 2,113; 10. Shawn Langdon, 2,086.

PRO STOCK: 1. Tanner Gray, 2,296; 2. Vincent Nobile, 2,244; 3. Drew Skillman, 2,222; 4. Jeg Coughlin, 2,215; 5. Greg Anderson, 2,206; 6. Erica Enders, 2,192; 7. Jason Line, 2,133; 8. Bo Butner, 2,120; 9. Deric Kramer, 2,104; 10. Chris McGaha, 2,064.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: 1. Matt Smith, 2,263; 2. LE Tonglet, 2,242; 3. Eddie Krawiec, 2,222; 4. Hector Arana Jr, 2,214; 5. Andrew Hines, 2,201; 6. Jerry Savoie, 2,154; 7. Angie Smith, 2,115; 8. Steve Johnson, 2,108; 9. Scotty Pollacheck, 2,094; 10. Angelle Sampey, 2,085.

IndyCar: Jack Harvey debuts clever new series ‘You Don’t Know Jack’

IndyCar
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 23, 2018, 5:15 PM EDT
There’s nothing wrong with self-promotion in motorsports, particularly if it brings greater awareness of and fan interest to a certain driver.

And the more creative the self-promotion, the more attention the driver hopes he will get from fans and media.

Such is the case with IndyCar driver Jack Harvey, who this past week debuted a new mini-series of sorts about himself as a driver, his personality and interests, and behind-the-scenes scenarios of his team, Meyer Shank Racing with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports.

Harvey is quickly becoming a fan favorite in IndyCar.

The new monthly get-to-know-me series of videos is cleverly dubbed, “You Don’t Know Jack.”

The goal of the videos is ultimately to get you to know a lot about Jack. The plan is to have a new video released on the third Thursday of every month throughout the off-season and into the 2019 season.

Harvey competed in six races for the Meyer Shank operation in 2018, with a top finish of 12th at Long Beach. He also was in contention for the Indianapolis 500 before falling back late in the race to a 16th-place showing.

But really, who is Jack Harvey? That’s where “You Don’t Know Jack” comes in. With Harvey and MSR set to do as many as 10 races next season – up from six in 2018 – and potentially a full-time effort in 2020, he’s hoping to attract more fans and interest to his team and himself.

Here’s the first video, followed by a Q&A with the 25-year-old Bassingham, England native on his thoughts behind the series.

Q) How did “You Don’t Know Jack” come about?

Harvey: It’s something my dad and I had been talking about for a while, like a website feature. It’s always been one of those things that has been on the back-burner, but we wanted to put something out there where people might not know or have easy access to – and give people a different insight – but it just never really happened.

But this year, our following is growing and it seems like people are always commenting or saying something might be a cool idea, or they’d like to learn more about something that we can’t always say. I thought that was a great idea, kind of like our old website idea. It kind of spiraled from there and into this. We kind of wanted something that would be funny and people would take it light-heartedly, but also informative and give people insight into what I have to do, what I want to do, all the people we work with, people you see at the track and don’t see at the track, the unsung heroes.

Q) The first video is very well done. It was the perfect balance of light-heartedness as well as informative-ness.

Harvey: That’s what we’re trying to strike. Some episodes may have a slightly heavier feel to them, but honestly, we just wanted to hopefully get a bit of traction, people might share it and retweet it. We felt that if we could just get it out there, hopefully it will go very well. It’s meant to be consistent every month, the third Thursday of every month. It’s one of those things where you want your personality to come through a little bit, and also know there’s a serious side to it. I was thrilled when I saw what was put together for Episode 1.

Harvey prepares for the 2018 Indianapolis 500

Q) How many episodes do you plan on doing? Will this just be during the off-season or will it continue into the season?

Harvey: Honestly, this is sort of a thing that we’d like to do every month (including into next season). With the (2018) season now finished, we don’t want to spank people with just rubbishing their time. We want to make sure we have something that’s worth looking at and it’s worth everyone’s time and the investment into to hope it goes well. Certainly, the goal is just to get the first video up and running. And we’re excited about the next one that will come out next month, and a different video every month after that. That kind of combination, if they start to fall the right way and get the traction we’d like to see, people will look at it.

It covers a lot of ground. It allows people to get inside the team and me, and also allows us to give back a little bit to our sponsors, to publicly acknowledge the support we get from them. It gives insight for people into me as a person. One of the things we might do in an upcoming episode is to do a shop tour of Meyer Shank Racing, as well as Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, to show both of our teams. People don’t always know those things, they don’t always see it.

So we may have someone follow me around the race weekend and see from when I get up in the morning until I go to sleep. Another one might be what I do across an average week. I mean, I like to go to the movies. Maybe we could have a section on that.

I’d like to give them more than just what we do at the track. I’d also like to maybe do something on my fitness trainers and the importance of training, or some of the things our sponsors are doing because some of those things are pretty cool.

Q) Any other clever ideas on the horizon?

Another idea may be, my manager bought me a guitar for my birthday this year. He said I have too much free time on my hands, especially during the off-season. So one of the things we might do in an episode is, ‘Jack learns how to play guitar.’

Q) Given Will Power plays drums and Mikhail Aleshin (sat out this past IndyCar season) plays guitar, maybe you guys could form a band? 

Who knows, Will could play drums, Mikhail could play guitar, I could play bass because it’s easier to play than guitar, and then all we’d need is a singer. So if you know anybody, let me know. I’m not a very good singer (he said with a laugh). I feel like Josef (Newgarden) should be the singer because he just has that look (another laugh).

But given Will was singing the Red Hot Chili Peppers and did part of a rap song at Sonoma, maybe we can have him on drums and lead vocals. That would be awesome.

Follow @JerryBonkowski