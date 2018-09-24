Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography

MRTI: Norman, Askew top Chris Griffis test in Indy Lights

By Kyle LavigneSep 24, 2018, 7:10 PM EDT
The eighth annual Chris Griffis Memorial Mazda Road to Indy Open Test was held over the weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. And the two-day test saw a pair of Andretti Autosport drivers, one veteran and one newcomer, end each day on top in the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires sessions.

Saturday saw incumbent Ryan Norman turn the quick lap of the day at 1:14.9283, which also was the fastest lap of the weekend, in relatively cool conditions. Sunday, the warmer of the two days, saw Oliver Askew, who joined the Andretti camp to test their No. 27 Dallara IL-15, lead the way with a time of 1:15.0008 – Norman and Askew went 1-2 in the combined times for the weekend.

Oliver Askew piloted the No. 27 Indy Lights entry for Andretti Autosport, the same one Patricio O’Ward carried to the 2018 Indy Lights title, at the Chris Griffis test. Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography

Nine drivers participated in the Indy Lights session, and like Askew, it was the first time in an Indy Lights car for many of them. In fact, the entire top five from the 2018 Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires – Rinus VeeKay (Juncos Racing), Parker Thompson (Team Pelfrey), Askew (Andretti Autosport), David Malukas (Belardi Auto Racing), and Robert Megennis (Andretti Autosport) – all got to sample Indy Lights machinery over the weekend.

Behind Norman and Askew, Victor Franzoni, running with Belardi at the test, was third fastest at the end of the weekend, followed by Megennis and VeeKay. Malukas was sixth, followed by Thompson in seventh.

Lucas Kohl, who competed in the 2018 Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda , also got to sample an Indy Lights car as he ran with the Belardi squad, ending up eighth quickest of the nine drivers. Heamin Choi, with Juncos Racing, was ninth quickest.

Along with Indy Lights, Pro Mazda and USF2000 took to the IMS Road Course as well. Pro Mazda saw Darren Keane (RP Motorsport) better Danial Frost (Juncos Racing) to turn the best lap of the weekend. Rasmus Lindh (Juncos Racing) and Julian Van der Watt (BN Racing) were third and fourth.

Franzoni, meanwhile, pulled double duty and piloted the No. 92 Tatuus PM-18 for Turn 3 Racing – Franzoni works as a mechanic, driver coach, and test driver for the team. Franzoni was fifth on the Pro Mazda speed chart.

In USF2000, Hunter McElrea led the way with Pabst Racing, ahead of Keane – Keane also pulled double duty, in Pro Mazda and USF2000 – in a Cape Motorsports entry.

Alex Baron (Legacy Autosport), James Raven (DEForce Racing), and Yuven Sundaramoorthy (Pabst) rounded out the top five.

Results for all three series are below.

Billy Monger scores two poles and a podium in Donington return

Getty Images
By Kyle LavigneSep 24, 2018, 8:06 PM EDT
British teenager Billy Monger, who lost both of his legs in a savage crash at Donington Park last year, returned to the facility in a triple-header for the BRDC British Formula 3 Championship over the weekend.

And Monger, who competes with Carlin Racing in British F3, made quite the return. In the three races, he scored a pair of poles, his maiden pole positions in British F3, and finished fourth in the opening race of the weekend.

Although an unscheduled pit stop for a new front wing dropped him to 15th at the end of Race 2, he rebounded in Race 3 to finish third, a podium result at the track where he suffered the gruesome leg injuries.

“It’s great to be on the podium,” said Monger, in a story posted on BBC Sport, following Race 3. “This weekend I’ve had nothing else on my mind aside from driving as fast as I can and I think I’ve proved that with two pole positions and the speed I have carried throughout testing and the weekend.”

Monger added, “Earlier in the season my mentality was slightly clouded as I had no idea what to aim for, so getting podiums was an amazing achievement.”

However, Monger felt that race wins were left on the table, and that mistakes he made ultimately cost him a chance to fight for victories over the weekend.

“It’s been a tough weekend in terms of results for me, though,” he said in a statement posted on Carlin’s twitter page. “Mistakes I’ve made have cost us two wins this weekend, but it’s good to at least get a podium.”

Carlin, however, offered support for Monger, as highlighted in the aforementioned statement (shown below in full).

Monger currently ranks sixth in the British F3 championship.

