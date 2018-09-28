Getty Images

F1 Preview – 2018 Russian Grand Prix

By Kyle LavigneSep 28, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Six races remain in the 2018 Formula 1 season, and the back half of 2018 is starting to feel like the back half of 2017.

Last year, Mercedes and Ferrari traded blows in the first half, only for Mercedes, and Lewis Hamilton, to pull away in the latter half as the wheels came off of Ferrari’s title challenge (see the races in Singapore, Malaysia, and Japan for reference).

Similarly, 2018 saw both teams, and main title threats Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, exchange blows in the first half of the season and they appeared fairly even. However, from the German Grand Prix onward, Hamilton has had the upperhand.

SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 16: Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates on the podium during the Formula One Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 16, 2018 in Singapore. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

He has won four of the last five races, with Vettel’s lone triumph coming at the Belgian Grand Prix.

As a result, Hamilton enters Russia with a stout 40-point lead over Vettel. And with six races remaining, Vettel must outscore Hamilton by an average of just under seven points per race if he is to take this year’s championship.

The point differential between finishing first and second happens to be exactly seven points – 25 to 18 – so if Vettel wins out, he can win the title irrespective of what Hamilton does.

However, if he fails to outscore Hamilton in any of the remaining six races, the task may become too tall to tackle.

Talking points ahead of the Russian Grand Prix are below.

Vettel, Ferrari on the Ropes Heading Into Mercedes’ Russian “Playground”

SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 16: Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari prepares to drive on the grid before the Formula One Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 16, 2018 in Singapore. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

For Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari, it’s bad enough that they’re 40 and 37 points behind Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes in the driver’s and constructor’s championships entering the Russian Grand Prix.

Yet, to make matters worse, Mercedes is undefeated in the four prior races at the Sochi Autodrom – Lewis Hamilton won twice (2014 and 2015) with Nico Rosberg (2016) and Valtteri Bottas (2017) adding wins of their own in the last two years.

Conversely, Ferrari’s best result is second (twice, with Vettel). Kimi Raikkonen also has two podiums of his own at Sochi, with a pair of third-place efforts in each of the last two years.

However, there is hope for Ferrari in that Vettel nearly won this race last year – he chased Bottas all the way to the checkered flag. Plus, the 2018 season has shown that momentum can change even more quickly than you can imagine.

Case and point, a Mercedes double DNF in the Austrian Grand Prix appeared to give Ferrari and Vettel the advantage. Two races later in Germany, Vettel’s unforced error combined with Hamilton’s win to tip the scales back in Mercedes’ favor.

So, it remains very possible that Ferrari could turn the tables on Mercedes. However, if they fail to do so this weekend and lose ground to Mercedes and Hamilton, then Ferrari may yet again miss out on both championships.

Battle in the Midfield

SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JULY 01: Kevin Magnussen of Denmark driving the (20) Haas F1 Team VF-18 Ferrari leads Nico Hulkenberg of Germany driving the (27) Renault Sport Formula One Team RS18 on track during the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 1, 2018 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Mercedes and Ferrari are well clear of Red Bull – Red Bull is 141 points off Ferrari and 188 off Mercedes – though Red Bull is also well clear of everyone else. They sit nearly 200 points up on Haas F1 and have third place in the constructor’s championship essentially locked down.

However, fourth-place Renault is only 15 points ahead of Haas, and they forced a DQ of Romain Grosjean in the Italian Grand Prix after protesting Haas’ car. In other words, things are hardly amicable between them.

McLaren is also in the midfield hunt, though their form has been lacking, while Force India has shown impressive speed since their restructuring. However, an inability to manage their drivers surfaced again in the Singapore Grand Prix after Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez had contact on the opening lap.

The battle for “best of the rest” is an intense one at the moment, and there are a lot of teams in play.

Misc.

  • Sochi is the track where Bottas scored his debut win in Formula 1. Though he has been playing “wing man” of sorts to Hamilton, a victory could be in the cards under the right circumstances.
  • Sergey Sirotkin, the lone Russian driver in the field, will look for his second points scoring effort at his home race.
  • The long run down to Turn 2 saw Bottas slipstream from third on the grid to lead entering the second turn. Keep an eye out for whoever qualifies third to do the same thing on race day.

Sebastian Vettel fighting to keep F1 title challenge alive in Russia

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 27, 2018, 8:32 PM EDT
SOCHI, Russia — Have Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari blown their title chance?

That’s the key question ahead of the Russian Grand Prix as Vettel enters with a 40-point disadvantage to Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton even though his Ferrari has often seemed the faster car.

Now Vettel comes to Russia, where the long straights should in theory favor Ferrari. Then again, Ferrari was widely expected to dominate the last two races in Italy and Singapore, both of which Hamilton won.

Vettel seems uncertain of his chances in Russia.

“We expect to be competitive here. Having said that, we need to take into account the races where we struggled to have the race pace,” the four-time champion said Thursday.

The title is still mathematically within his grasp. Even if Hamilton finishes second to Vettel in the remaining six races, the German would win the title by two points.

“We try to give it everything we have. We still believe that we have a chance,” Vettel said. He added that he is “staying in the moment” and thanked fans for messages of support.

“We have races in the past we should have won but didn’t and others we won but shouldn’t have,” he said. “Everything is possible.”

It’s the second season in a row that Vettel has started strongly only for Hamilton to surge in the second half. Last year the British driver won five times in six races from August to October to deal a heavy blow to Vettel’s bid for a fifth title. Hamilton has won four of the last five this time round and hopes he can continue that good form to snuff out Vettel’s hopes.

Still, Hamilton rejects the idea his lead means he has one hand on the championship trophy.

“I don’t think you ever have one hand on it. You either have both hands or you don’t,” he said. “There’s still a long way to go.”

While Valtteri Bottas, Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen could still mathematically become champion, each would need at least four wins from the last six races, something which seems almost impossible.

RUSSIAN RIDDLES

Winding around arenas from the 2014 Winter Olympics, Sochi’s circuit is barely used outside of F1 race weekends and in the words of Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo “feels like driving flat out in a car park.”

The smooth asphalt and generally cool conditions mean tire wear is very low, leaving teams to work out how long the “hyper-soft” tire compound, new for this year, can last on track. The track’s gray backdrop can also make it hard to judge braking and turn-in points.

“It’s a track where the timing is crucial to find the right rhythm,” Vettel said. “Everything looks the same so there’s no reference.”

Pole position isn’t everything in Russia, as Bottas proved last year when he started third and slipstreamed past both Ferraris on the opening straight to win, but it’s hard to overtake.

CONTRACT UNCERTAINTY

The big teams have confirmed their 2019 lineups but many drivers remain on edge.

Force India’s Esteban Ocon is targeting a spot at struggling Williams – likely a step back given his eight top-10 finishes this year – but admits he may be forced to skip the 2019 season entirely.

“It could be an option to be on the bench next year, but even if that’s the case I will be back in ’20 and I will be back stronger and prepared,” he said Thursday. “The only thing I look at is Formula One and my only target is to be world champion one day.”

Williams, Force India, Toro Rosso and Haas have yet to confirm drivers for 2019, though some seats seem freer than others. Lance Stroll, for example, is widely expected to switch from Williams to Force India after his father led a takeover of the team last month.

The number of free seats dropped by one Tuesday when Sauber said Ferrari reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi will partner Raikkonen, with Marcus Ericsson dropping into a reserve role.

Williams driver Sergei Sirotkin said Thursday he was “not hugely concerned about his future,” but remarked that “unfortunately this is Formula One, so you can never be 100 percent certain about anything.”