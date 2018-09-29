Getty Images

F1: Toro Rosso confirms Kvyat to return to F1 in 2019

Associated PressSep 29, 2018, 10:08 AM EDT
SOCHI, Russia (AP) Daniil Kvyat will be hoping it’s third time lucky at Toro Rosso.

The Russian driver is making a surprise return to Formula 1 in 2019 with the team which dropped him last year for Pierre Gasly, who in turn moves up to the main Red Bull team.

It’s the third time Kvyat has joined Toro Rosso, first in 2014 as a rookie, then in 2016 after being demoted from Red Bull following crashes and poor form. Once one of the most exciting young drivers in F1, he’s now 24 with a patchy record, something acknowledged by team principal Franz Tost.

“Daniil is a high skilled driver with fantastic natural speed, which he has proven several times in his career,” Tost said in a statement. “There were some difficult situations he had to face in the past, but I’m convinced that having had time to mature as a person away from the races will help him show his undeniable capabilities on track.”

While out of a race seat, Kvyat was working as a development driver for Ferrari, but says he’s still sharp.

“Even if my duties were primarily simulator based, I’ve learned a lot, and I now feel stronger and better prepared than when I left Toro Rosso,” he said. “I never gave up hope of racing again, I am still young and I have kept in good shape to always be prepared in case another opportunity presented itself.”

Kvyat’s announcement was good news for fans at this weekend’s Russian Grand Prix, since he’s the country’s most successful F1 driver with two podium finishes and 133 career points. It could mean two Russians on the grid next year if Sergey Sirotkin keeps his spot at Williams.

Returning to a driver it so publicly cast aside last year shows how Red Bull’s well of promising young drivers appears to have dried up, partly because of tighter requirements for an F1 license.

The young driver program doesn’t have any obvious candidates with the results to earn an F1 license for next year, still a pressing issue given Brendon Hartley’s return of just two points this year alongside Gasly in the second Toro Rosso.

Former Sauber driver Pascal Wehrlein is reportedly a contender to take over Hartley’s seat for 2019, though the New Zealander is hoping to stay.

F1: Bottas outlasts Hamilton to take Russian GP pole

By Kyle LavigneSep 29, 2018, 9:37 AM EDT
Valtteri Bottas scored a stunning pole for Sunday’s Russian Grand Prix after Lewis Hamilton made a slight error on his final lap in qualifying.

Bottas had already set the fastest lap of Q3 with a time of 1:31.387, but Hamilton was behind him on the road and in position to potentially take the pole away.

However, a small error saw Hamilton break loose and run wide in Turn 7 on his final lap. Although minor, the incident was enough to cost him Hamilton the pole, though he will flank Bottas in another front row lockout for Mercedes.

The pole is the sixth of Bottas’ career and comes at the track where he took his maiden F1 victory last year.

Ferrari teammates Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen qualified third and fourth, followed by Haas F1’s Kevin Magnussen in fifth.

Force India put Esteban Ocon in sixth, while Charles Leclerc again shined with Sauber to qualify seventh, ahead of Ocon’s teammate Sergio Perez, who qualified eighth.

Romain Grosjean ended up ninth, while Marcus Ericsson made it two Saubers in Q3 and qualified tenth.

Q2 saw peculiar strategies as a result of grid penalties and tire rules. Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo will both take grid penalties as a result of new power unit elements being installed. The same can be said of the Toro Rossos of Pierre Gasly and Brendon Hartley, as well as McLaren’s Fernando Alonso.

Verstappen, Ricciardo, and Gasly all advanced to Q2, but opted not to set a time. Regulations dictate that drivers must start the race on the tires used to set their fastest time in Q2, but if no time is set in Q2, they are free to start the race on any tire compound available that weekend.

As such, all three took advantage of that loophole and did not set times in Q2. Similarly, the Renault duo of Carlos Sainz Jr. and Nico Hulkenberg opted for the same strategy. Neither driver is facing a grid penalty, but the aforementioned ones for Verstappen, Ricciardo, and Gasly meant that the Renault drivers would start no worse than 11th and 12th respectively.

As a result, Renault also decided not to run either driver in Q2, also giving them free choice of tire compound to use at the start of Sunday’s race. This opened the door for teams like Sauber to move on to Q3.

Results are below.

