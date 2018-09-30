IndyCar

IndyCar: A.J. Foyt Racing 2018 review

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 30, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Editor's note: Over the next two weeks, MotorSportsTalk will review how each organization in the IndyCar Series performed in 2018 and also taking a look ahead to 2019.

A.J. Foyt Racing 2018 review: By bringing in veteran Tony Kanaan and rookie Matheus Leist, expectations for an improved overall season were high for 2018. However, things did not turn as had been hoped for, with Kanaan finishing 16th in the standings, the worst single-season showing of his full-time IndyCar career, and Leist ended up 22nd. Still, things began to show promise near the end of the season, which could bode well for 2019.

TONY KANAAN

Team name: AJ Foyt Racing, No. 14 ABC Supply Co. Chevrolet

Years in IndyCar: 21 (includes CART years from 1998-2002)

Career wins and podium finishes: 17 and 77

Best career finish: 17 wins

2018 final standing: 16th

2018 final stats: 0 wins, 0 podiums, 0 poles

2018 best race finish: 6th at Toronto


SEASON WRAPUP: Kanaan got off to a good start with an 11th at St. Petersburg, followed by back-to-back 8th-place finishes at Phoenix and Long Beach. But from there it was a struggle for much of the remainder of the season, with just two other top-10 finishes the rest of the way. It was the first time in Kanaan’s full-time career that he failed to earn even one podium in a season. He also has not won a race since 2014.

LOOKING AHEAD TO 2019: Kanaan turns 44 years old on December 31. When he made his 300th consecutive start at Sonoma two weeks ago, he said he had no plans to retire any time soon. No one wants to see him turn things around more than TK. “We still have a few years left, so hopefully this is just the beginning of my veteran career,” Kanaan said.

QUOTE (after season-ending race at Sonoma): ” I think we found a direction to work on over the winter to make the cars better. … You know, it was a difficult year for us at AJ Foyt Racing but we’re coming back. We have the whole winter to think about what we did right and what we did wrong, fix it and come back stronger.”

***************************

MATHEUS LEIST

Team name: A.J. Foyt Racing, ABC Supply No. 4 Chevrolet

Years in IndyCar: 2018 was his rookie season

Career wins and podium finishes: 0 and 0

Best career finish: 11th at Pocono (2018)

2018 final standing: 22nd

2018 final stats: 0 wins, 0 podiums, 0 poles.

2018 best race finish: 11th, Pocono

SEASON WRAPUP: Expectations were high for Leist coming into the season. Like Kanaan, he is from Brazil and Kanaan served as an excellent mentor. But Leist never was able to get into a rhythm or consistency, unlike fellow rookies such as Robert Wickens or Zach Veach.

LOOKING AHEAD TO 2019: Now that he has one full IndyCar season under his belt, look for Leist to show some improvement next season. But that improvement also has to be significant. That likely means nothing less than a top-15 season finish will do.

QUOTE (after the season-ending race at Sonoma): It was a pretty tough season for everyone, not just the No. 4 car, but for the No. 14 car too. Everyone worked very hard and we tried very hard but sometimes we just couldn’t put everything together. We just didn’t have the pace. It’s a shame because all the engineers, the mechanics and the drivers deserve better results. As we’re going to stay together as a team for 2019, we must: concentrate and try to do a better job, try to do a better off-season and figure out what is going to be better for us next year. … We’ll keep working hard and better days will come, for sure. … I’m looking for a good season in 2019.”

F1: Hamilton wins Russian GP after Mercedes implements team orders

Getty Images
By Kyle LavigneSep 30, 2018, 9:13 AM EDT
Mercedes implemented team orders that saw Valtteri Bottas yield to Lewis Hamilton on Lap 26 of Sunday’s Russian Grand Prix, and Hamilton was subsequently able to take the win and extend his already substantial championship lead over Sebastian Vettel in the process.

Bottas led from the pole, while Hamilton held off Vettel to run second after the start, with Kimi Raikkonen running behind them in fourth.

Their running order remained stable until the pit stops began, with Bottas the first of the leaders to pit on Lap 12. Vettel followed suit on Lap 13, with Hamilton pitting on Lap 14.

Bottas resumed ahead of both of them, but Vettel momentarily got around Hamilton after the round of stops to effectively run second in the race. However, on Lap 16, Hamilton made a bold move inside of Vettel in Turn 7 to retake the spot.

Team orders at Mercedes then came into play a few laps later. Max Verstappen, who started 19th due grid penalties for taking new power unit components, had not stopped at that point and was in the lead. Bottas, Hamilton, and Vettel were all closing in on him, but Bottas was unable to get around Verstappen to retake the lead. As a result, Vettel began closing in on the both of them, and the top four ran nearly nose-to-tail.

Fearing that Vettel would get back around Hamilton, and subsequently gain on him in the championship, Mercedes opted to have Bottas yield the position to Hamilton.

Hamilton assumed the lead on Lap 43 after Verstappen made his stop, and went unchallenged the rest of the way to take his eighth win of the year.

Bottas finished second, with Vettel finishing third ahead of Raikkonen.

Verstappen, meanwhile, enjoyed a strong drive to fifth after starting 19th. Verstappen’s opening laps were particularly breathtaking, as he was already up to 10th by Lap 3 and was running fifth by Lap 8.

Red Bull opted to run him long before his stop – he started on the soft compound Pirellis, which allowed him to run to Lap 43 – to give him a chance to battle with Raikkonen for fourth, but he was unable to mount a challenge in the final laps.

Daniel Ricciardo finished sixth, with Charles Leclerc finishing a strong seventh after running in the points for much of the day.

Kevin Magnussen, Esteban Ocon, and Sergio Perez rounded out the points finishers in eighth, ninth, and tenth.

The win sees Hamilton extend his lead over Vettel to 50 points with five races remaining in the 2018 Formula 1 season.

Results are below.

