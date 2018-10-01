Bourdais has great empathy for his fellow IndyCar driver. Photo: IndyCar

IndyCar: Sebastien Bourdais understands what Robert Wickens is going through

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 1, 2018, 7:16 PM EDT
Sebastien Bourdais has been where Robert Wickens is, literally and figuratively.

Perhaps more than any other driver on the IndyCar circuit in recent times, Bourdais can most relate to what Wickens, who was seriously injured in a crash at Pocono Raceway on August 19, is going through.

Bourdais was injured May 20, 2017 in a crash at Indianapolis Motor Speedway during qualifying for the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500. He suffered multiple fractures to his pelvis and hip when his car violently slammed into the outside retaining wall exiting Turn 2.

Bourdais would ultimately miss the next nine races while recovering and rehabilitating, but managed to return to compete in the final three races of the 2017 season.

Sebastien Bourdais leads Robert Wickens in a race earlier this season. Photo: IndyCar.

Even though Bourdais said he still feels some after-effects of his 2017 crash, he  went through the full season in 2018, finishing seventh in the overall Verizon IndyCar Series standings.

That included winning the season-opening race in the Frenchman’s adopted hometown in the U.S., St. Petersburg, Florida.

In a story on IndyCar.com on Monday, Bourdais told writer Phillip B. Wilson that he visited Wickens last Tuesday, hours before the Victory Lap Celebration in Indianapolis.

“You want to show support and you want to go and see him,” Bourdais told Wilson.

Ironically, Wickens is in the same rehab facility that Bourdais was and brought back many memories that Bourdais would rather forget from his own crash.

“Race car drivers don’t like hospital rehab facilities,” Bourdais told IndyCar.com. “(Wickens’ room is) two rooms down from where I was last year, so I don’t need any reminders of that.”

After already undergoing a number of surgeries to treat a variety of fractures in his legs and hands, as well as a spinal column injury, the 29-year-old Wickens still has a long road of recovery ahead of him.

But the plucky Canadian, who won the 2018 Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors despite missing the last four races of the season due to his injury, has vowed to return to IndyCar racing as soon as he’s physically able to, however long that takes.

Driver of the No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan, the 39-year-old Bourdais completely understands what Wickens is going through.

“I had never gotten hurt before, so I didn’t know what it was,” Bourdais told Wilson. “It could have been a lot worse.

“You look at Robbie and it puts things in perspective. I hope he comes back. He was pretty exceptional, to do what he did in his rookie year.”

Click here for the full IndyCar.com story about Bourdais and Wickens.

IndyCar: Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 2018 review

Left to right: Sebastien Bourdais, Dale Coyne, James Sullivan and Jimmy Vasser. Photo: IndyCar
By Jerry BonkowskiOct 1, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Editor’s note: Over the next two weeks, MotorSportsTalk will review how each organization in the IndyCar Series performed in 2018 and also take a look ahead to 2019.

Thus far we have featured Juncos RacingMeyer Shank RacingCarlin Racing, Harding Racing and AJ Foyt Racing.

Today, we feature Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan. 

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 2018 review: Former CART champ Jimmy Vasser and former IndyCar team owner James “Sulli” Sullivan joined forces with veteran team owner Dale Coyne in early February, just over a month before the 2018 season began.

The team became a one-car effort under the overall Dale Coyne Racing umbrella with four-time CART champion Sebastien Bourdais behind the wheel.

The season began on a strong note as Bourdais won the 2018 opening race at St. Petersburg, Florida, and ended with a seventh-place overall finish after the season-ending race at Sonoma..

SEBASTIEN BOURDAIS

Sebastien Bourdais (Photo courtesy Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan)

Team name: Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

Years in IndyCar: 12 ½ years (including five in CART/Champ Car)

Career wins and podium finishes: 37 and 56 (includes 31 and 44 in CART/Champ Car)

Best career finish: Has won a combined 37 times, including CART/Champ Car championships in four straight seasons (2004-2007)

2018 final standing: 7th

2018 final stats: 1 win, 2 podiums, 1 pole.2018 best race finish: First (St. Petersburg)

SEASON WRAPUP: The season began with a win at St. Petersburg and a fifth at Alabama and fourth in the Indianapolis Grand Prix. But things took a tumble after a 28th place finish in the Indy 500 (due to a crash). The team failed to gain consistency until the latter part of the season, when Bourdais finished sixth at Mid-Ohio, fourth at Pocono, third at Portland and sixth in the season finale at Sonoma. Still, even though there were some disappointments, Bourdais still managed to finish with his highest single-season showing in his IndyCar career (not including CART or Champ Car).

LOOKING AHEAD TO 2019: This team is much better than its 2018 record showed. Given how strong Bourdais came on in four of the final five races, look for a much stronger season next year. Had it not been for his Indy 500 finish, which dropped him from 3rd to 8th in the standings, as well as struggles at Belle Isle 2 (21st) ad Gateway (21st after first-lap crash), Bourdais likely could have wound up with a top-five finish in 2018. Look for that top-five to come in 2019. Also, Bourdais signed a new two-year contract just before Sonoma to keep him with the Coyne, Vasser and Sullivan organization through 2020.

QUOTE (after season-ending race at Sonoma): “We just did what we had to do (and finished sixth). At the end of the day, it worked out and we finished seventh in the championship, which was the goal (at Sonoma). Thanks to the SealMaster guys, thanks to all our sponsors and let’s do it again next year.”

