A.J. Foyt named grand marshal of this weekend’s air race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 2, 2018, 11:34 PM EDT
A.J. Foyt spent decades flying around racetracks across the U.S. as a driver.

Now, the legendary 83-year-old Foyt – the first of three drivers to win the Indianapolis 500 four times – will once again be overseeing flying of a different kind around Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Foyt on Tuesday was named grand marshal for this weekend’s Red Bull Air Race World Championship event at IMS. It will mark the third straight year the Speedway has hosted the Air Race.

Foyt will meet all entered pilots before the race and then give a competition command from Race Control to get the flying going.

A.J. Foyt will be grand marshal of the air race this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Photo: IndyCar.

“I’m honored that IMS asked me to be the grand marshal for the air races,” Foyt said in a media release. “Any time I can do something at the Speedway, I’m happy to do it because I always enjoy it.

“I owe a lot to the Speedway – that is what made me. It will be my first time to see a Red Bull Air Race, which is something that I’m really looking forward to. I had planned to go last year, but something came up and I couldn’t make it.

“I would like to see one before I pass on. I don’t have a bucket list, but if I did, this would be on it.”

Foyt will travel from his Houston-area home to ride herd over the high-flying weekend, where pilots will roar around pylons suspended in the air to record the quickest time possible.

“A.J. Foyt is synonymous with excellence and speed at Indianapolis, so we’re happy to welcome him to the Speedway for this weekend featuring the best pilots and aerial competition in the world,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a statement. “A.J. always graciously says that IMS made him, and not the other way around.

“But A.J.’s passion for and success in the Indy 500 add significantly to IMS lore, and it’s always special for everyone to have him back home again in Indiana for any event.”

Practice and qualifying for the race will take place on Saturday, with actual racing on Sunday.

Pilots in the Master Class and Challenger Class fly against the clock at 200 mph, just 50 feet off the ground, through a course marked by 82-foot-tall Air Pylons over the IMS infield.

IndyCar’s Will Power, F1’s Ricciardo nominated for top Australian sports award

IndyCar
By Jerry BonkowskiOct 2, 2018, 2:50 PM EDT
2018 Indianapolis 500 winner Will Power and 2018 Formula One Monaco Grand Prix winner Daniel Ricciardo are among eight Australian athletes nominated for “The Don,” Australia’s highest sports honor.

The award will be presented next Thursday, Oct. 11, at the 34th Sport Australia Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner in Melbourne, Australia.

“The Don” is named after the Hall of Fame’s first inductee, the late Sir Donald Bradman. It is annually awarded to an Australian athlete or team “who through their performance and example has most inspired the nation.”

In addition to Ricciardo and Power, other nominees are wheelchair racers Madison de Rozario and Kurt Fearnley, soccer star Sam Kerr, Australian men’s hockey national team captain Mark Knowles, para-triathlete Lauren Parker and cricket and soccer star Ellyse Perry.

Daniel Ricciardo celebrates his win at Monaco in May. Photo: Getty Images.

Power is nominated for the first time for The Don, having won the Indianapolis 500 after 11 attempts, becoming the first Australian to ever win the Greatest Spectacle In Racing.

“Because of Sir Donald Bradman’s almost supernatural status, being nominated as a finalist for an award named in his honor is pretty intimidating,” Power said in a statement released by Sport Australia. “But The Don Award means even more to me knowing that I do share his standards, values and philosophy.

“So even if I don’t win, this nomination is something I can take pride in – modestly, of course. It’s very satisfying to know that my efforts are being recognized at home because although I live and work in America, I am very proud to always fly the Australian flag.”

Ricciardo, who became only the third Australian to ever win at Monaco (others were Sir Jack Brabham and Mark Webber), is nominated for the second time for The Don, having previously being among those considered for the award in 2014.

“Sir Donald Bradman is an Australian legend full stop,” Ricciardo said. “To be selected for an award in his name based on my own achievements this year is pretty special. I’m honored.”

