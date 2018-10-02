IndyCar’s Will Power, F1’s Ricciardo nominated for top Australian sports award

2018 Indianapolis 500 winner Will Power and 2018 Formula One Monaco Grand Prix winner Daniel Ricciardo are among eight Australian athletes nominated for “The Don,” Australia’s highest sports honor.
The award will be presented next Thursday, Oct. 11, at the 34th Sport Australia Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner in Melbourne, Australia.
“The Don” is named after the Hall of Fame’s first inductee, the late Sir Donald Bradman. It is annually awarded to an Australian athlete or team “who through their performance and example has most inspired the nation.”
In addition to Ricciardo and Power, other nominees are wheelchair racers Madison de Rozario and Kurt Fearnley, soccer star Sam Kerr, Australian men’s hockey national team captain Mark Knowles, para-triathlete Lauren Parker and cricket and soccer star Ellyse Perry.
Power is nominated for the first time for The Don, having won the Indianapolis 500 after 11 attempts, becoming the first Australian to ever win the Greatest Spectacle In Racing.
“Because of Sir Donald Bradman’s almost supernatural status, being nominated as a finalist for an award named in his honor is pretty intimidating,” Power said in a statement released by Sport Australia. “But The Don Award means even more to me knowing that I do share his standards, values and philosophy.
“So even if I don’t win, this nomination is something I can take pride in – modestly, of course. It’s very satisfying to know that my efforts are being recognized at home because although I live and work in America, I am very proud to always fly the Australian flag.”
Ricciardo, who became only the third Australian to ever win at Monaco (others were Sir Jack Brabham and Mark Webber), is nominated for the second time for The Don, having previously being among those considered for the award in 2014.
“Sir Donald Bradman is an Australian legend full stop,” Ricciardo said. “To be selected for an award in his name based on my own achievements this year is pretty special. I’m honored.”
Dale Coyne Racing’s No. 19 Honda featured three drivers in 2018: Pietro Fittipaldi, Zachary Claman De Melo, and Santino Ferrucci. Ferrucci later piloted the No. 39 Honda in the final two races of the season.
A rotation of drivers for Coyne’s team has at times been the norm, though Fittipaldi’s leg injuries forced an increase in the number of drivers in the 2018 lineup – he and Claman De Melo were originally slated to share the ride, and Ferrucci was added after Fittipaldi’s injury.
Still, all three young drivers – Fittipaldi is the oldest at the age of 22 – showed promise in their first IndyCar ventures and all three could return in 2019 in varying capacities.
Pietro Fittipaldi
Team: Dale Coyne Racing, No. 19 Paysafe Honda
Years in IndyCar: 1
Career wins and podiums: 0 wins, 0 podiums
2018 final standing: 26th
2018 final stats: 6 starts, 0 wins, 0 podiums, 0 top fives, 1 top 10
2018 best race finish: 9th (Portland)
SEASON WRAPUP: Fittipaldi’s year was defined by his comeback from the devastating leg fractures he suffered back in May. Though he planned to run in the Indianapolis 500, he needed to put those plans on hold as he recovered.
He returned to race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, albeit in a lot of pain, but he did score his first career top 10 at Portland International Raceway in the second-to-last race of the year.
It was a strong way to end a tough first season, though he demonstrated a lot of mettle in coming back so soon from the leg injuries.
LOOKING AHEAD TO 2019: A return to IndyCar is possible, and a full-season is ideal, though that obviously comes down to funding. He also could have his sights set on his Indy 500 debut after missing out in 2018.
QUOTE (following his Mid-Ohio comeback, where he finished 23rd): “Obviously I feel tired. It’s my first race back and it’s a tough one at Mid-Ohio. It’s really physically demanding here. We started the race and we didn’t have that much pace at first in our No. 19 Paysafe car, so we ended up pitting early, and then I had to let the leaders go by, so we lost a lot of time there. That said, I finished the race and that was my goal with my leg still hurting a bit. It’s still healing. I’m sure that by the time we get to our next road course in Portland, we’ll be a lot better and I’ll be back at a 100 percent, but I’m happy I was able to come here and finish the race. Now we can focus on our upcoming tests and our next race.”
Zachary Claman De Melo
Team: Dale Coyne Racing, No. 19 Paysafe Honda
Years in IndyCar: 1
Career wins and podiums: 0 wins, 0 podiums
2018 final standing: 23rd
2018 final stats: 9 starts, 0 wins, 0 podiums, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s
2018 best race finish: 12th (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course)
SEASON WRAPUP: Though another year in Indy Lights would’ve likely helped his development, Claman De Melo’s debut IndyCar season was a solid one in which he got better at seemingly every event.
He particularly excelled at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, both on the road course (where he finished a season-best 12th) and in the Indy 500, where he qualified a strong 13th on debut. He also was battling inside the top 10 at Texas Motor Speedway before he crashed out with Will Power.
Claman DeMelo is still rough around the edges, but he held a nice account for himself in the nine races in which he ran.
LOOKING AHEAD TO 2019: Assuming he returns in 2019, Claman DeMelo will look to improve on his 2018 effort and battle for top 10s.
QUOTE (following Toronto, his last race of 2018, where he finished 14th): “It was a fun race, we had quite a bit of yellow today and I think that helped us with our pit strategy. I let the race come to us, and I didn’t take any unnecessary chances in my No. 19 Paysafe car. A lot of people had different issues and I stayed out of trouble and it led to a decent finish. It’s been a fun season and I want to thank Dale Coyne Racing and Paysafe for giving me the opportunity to do these nine races with them this year. Now I get to cheer on Pietro (Fittipaldi) when he comes back for the next race.”
Santino Ferrucci
Team: Dale Coyne Racing, No. 19 Paysafe Honda (Detroit); No. 39 Cly-Del Honda (Portland, Sonoma)
Years in IndyCar: 1
Career wins and podiums: 0 wins, 0 podiums
2018 final standing: 23rd
2018 final stats: 4 starts, 0 wins, 0 podiums, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s
2018 best race finish: 11th (Sonoma Raceway)
SEASON WRAPUP: Ferrucci broke into IndyCar at the Detroit double-header, but then found himself in career saving mode after being unceremoniously released from his Formula 2 ride with Trident.
He then contested the final two events of the year, and showed great potential. Most importantly, he kept his nose clean and has begun rebuilding a reputation that took a massive hit after his F2 ousting.
LOOKING AHEAD TO 2019: Wherever Ferrucci lands in 2019, he’ll need to continue rebuilding his career. More efforts like the one he put forth in the final two races, where he showed promising speed and ran a pair of clean races, would go a long way in that front.
QUOTE (following Sonoma, where he finished 11th): “That was probably the most difficult race of my career. I can’t thank my No. 39 Cly-Del crew enough for giving us what was an unbelievable race car. We drove 85 laps with a throttle to fuel system error that not only made us use excessive fuel, but I also had to figure out how to ‘re-drive’ the car using the clutch in the slow corners because the engine wouldn’t idle. The team also did an awesome job with the pit stops, I really wish we got that T\top 10 but this felt like a bit of a win for us today.”