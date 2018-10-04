Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One Team Haas hopes to return to America 4th in constructors’ standings

By Dan BeaverOct 4, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With one race remaining before Formula One Team Haas returns to home soil, they have a mathematical opportunity to move up to fourth in the constructors’ standings if they can do something they have done only once this season: score 12 or more points in this week’s Japanese Grand Prix at the 3.608-mile Suzuka Circuit.

“Hopefully on the flight back, I can think about a lot of points,” team principal Guenther Steiner said earlier this week in a press release. “That always puts your spirits high – when you fly home and you bring something back. We’ve never had a strong United States Grand Prix. I know everyone wants this to happen – to have the American team having a strong home race. Everybody’s working hard for that. Hopefully, this year we can pull it off.”

The laudable, albeit slightly unrealistic, goal has been made possible by the team scoring more points this year than in their two previous seasons combined. Haas earned 29 points in its inaugural 2016 season. Last year, they stretched that to 47 points. Through 16 of 21 races in 2018, Haas has amassed 80 points, which puts them behind fourth-place Renault by 11.

Haas’ best points performance came in Round 9 in Austria when Romain Grosjean placed fourth and Kevin Magnussen was fifth for a combined 22 points.

So far this season, Haas has placed their two drivers Magnussen and Grosjean in the points in the same race three times. The most recent of these came four weeks ago in the Belgian Grand Prix.

Grosjean finished seventh; Magnussen was eighth for a combined 10 points – narrowly missing the mark they need to achieve at Suzuka.

Last week, Haas F1 announced Magnussen and Grosjean would return to the organization for 2019, giving both drivers the security needed to place in the points.

“It’s always good to know what your future’s like,” Grosjean said. “For us, it’s great that it’s been confirmed. It’s a positive thing. We’re looking forward to the future.”

“It’s just nice to know I have a few more years here with Haas F1 Team,” Magnussen said. “I’m looking forward to that challenge and continuing the relationship that we’ve built over the last two years.”

After last week’s announcement, Haas F1 missed placing both drivers in the points by one position.

Magnussen finished eighth while Grosjean was 11th.

But Grosjean is confident entering the Japanese GP.

“Suzuka is definitely my favorite,” Grosjean said. “I always look forward to going there. We want to do well everywhere. We’re going to fight as hard as we can everywhere to get those points and try to beat Renault.

“It’s always difficult to say exactly why. I think it’s the flow, the corners, the high-speed nature of the track. There’s a risk, as well, with all the gravel and the narrow parts of the circuit. Overall though, it’s not one thing, and sometimes you don’t know why you like something, you just do.”

In their brief two-year history, F1 Team Haas has placed both of their drivers in the points one time in Japan.

This will be Grosjean’s eighth Japanese GP. He has three previous top-10s to his credit with a best of third in 2013 a race in which he led a career-best 26 laps. Last year, he finished ninth.

Magnussen will make his fourth start in Japan. He also placed in the top 10 with an eighth-place finish after starting 12th.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter

Hamilton aiming to move closer to title at Japanese GP

Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 4, 2018, 12:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Lewis Hamilton can take a major step toward a fifth Formula One title at this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, a race the Mercedes driver has dominated in recent years.

After winning last week’s Russian Grand Prix, Hamilton leads Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel by 50 points with five races left.

Hamilton has won three of the last four races at Suzuka with the only other win going to Hamilton’s former Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg in 2016. He heads into Sunday’s race having won five of the last six races.

“Lewis is hungry, focused and completely determined to succeed,” Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said. “It’s been great to see the power he has brought to this championship, and how he has taken it to the next level.”

Hamilton’s win in Sochi was overshadowed by the decision to have teammate Valtteri Bottas pull over to let Hamilton pass. Bottas started from pole and was in position for his first win of 2018 when the decision was made by the team.

Wolff insisted ahead of the Japanese GP that the team orders tactic was justified.

“The battle with Ferrari remains extremely close, as was underlined by Sebastian’s pace on Sunday and the pressure he put us under,” Wolff said. “In the end, we left Sochi with a bigger lead. But we know that doesn’t mean anything because our fight with Ferrari is far from being over.”

Even if Vettel wins all five remaining races, he’s not guaranteed to beat Hamilton.

But Vettel, who has had his own success at Suzuka – winning four times between 2009 and 2013 – wasn’t about to concede the championship.

“We need to keep pushing and try,” the Ferrari driver said. “Who knows what will happen in the next races.”

Meanwhile, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will be looking to follow up on his impressive showing in Russia.

On his 21st birthday, Verstappen started 19th but charged through the field to finish fifth.

It was another dramatic drive from Verstappen, who over four seasons has firmly established himself as F1’s most aggressive and exciting racer, but has never had a car capable of a true title challenge.

Verstappen has fond memories of the Suzuka circuit, having made his F1 debut here in by taking part in the first free practice at the 2014 Japanese GP.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports