Watch as Robert Wickens, James Hinchcliffe go for a ‘ride’

When IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe visited best friend and Schmidt Peterson Motorsports teammate Robert Wickens on Monday, they decided to go for a ride together.

Wickens is recovering from serious injuries suffered in a crash at Pocono Raceway on August 19 and several resulting surgeries in an Indianapolis medical rehab facility.

Hinchcliffe stopped by to visit Wickens and decided to hitch a ride with his buddy, who gets around for now in a power wheelchair.

Hinchcliffe got in a regular chair with – very squeaky – wheels and let Wickens’ wheelchair pull the two of them together.

But if the self-professed “eh team” from Canada go on another “ride” anytime soon, the Mayor of Hinchtown may want to bring a can of WD-40 with him the next time.

To find out why that is, as well as to see the pair of buddies with big smiles on their faces, check out Wickens’ tweet below.

