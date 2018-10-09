Robert Wickens' official Twitter page

Watch as Robert Wickens, James Hinchcliffe go for a ‘ride’

Oct 9, 2018
When IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe visited best friend and Schmidt Peterson Motorsports teammate Robert Wickens on Monday, they decided to go for a ride together.

Wickens is recovering from serious injuries suffered in a crash at Pocono Raceway on August 19 and several resulting surgeries in an Indianapolis medical rehab facility.

Hinchcliffe stopped by to visit Wickens and decided to hitch a ride with his buddy, who gets around for now in a power wheelchair.

Hinchcliffe got in a regular chair with – very squeaky – wheels and let Wickens’ wheelchair pull the two of them together.

But if the self-professed “eh team” from Canada go on another “ride” anytime soon, the Mayor of Hinchtown may want to bring a can of WD-40 with him the next time.

To find out why that is, as well as to see the pair of buddies with big smiles on their faces, check out Wickens’ tweet below.

Will Power gets ‘lost’, walks onto live TV broadcast

Oct 9, 2018
2018 Indianapolis 500 winner Will Power held up Detroit-area traffic early Tuesday morning.

Well, to be exact, Power held up a Detroit-area traffic report on local TV station WXYZ when he stepped on-set while reporter Jennifer Ann Wilson was giving her report.

Power walked up to the traffic map and asked Wilson “can I get directions to Toowoomba, Australia?” (his hometown), pretending to not realize Wilson’s report was on-air and live.

Wilson, who called him “Mr. Will Powers (plural, not singular),” replied to Power’s direction request, “not yet.”

Power then asked, “Hi, are we live? I guess I got a bit lost.”

Power initially said he was “confused” and made a mistake, but later admitted it was a prank.

Power was in the Motor City to promote the 2019 Detroit Grand Prix, as tickets went on sale today for the June 1-2 event.

