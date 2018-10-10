IndyCar withdrawal? Check out ‘Crowning of a Champion’ tonight at 6 pm ET on NBCSN

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you’re going through IndyCar withdrawal and need a fix, make sure to tune into NBCSN tonight at 6 pm ET.

We’ll be airing the final episode of the year of “Inside IndyCar,” with tonight’s edition called “Crowning of a Champion.”

Catch how Scott Dixon won his fifth career IndyCar championship and what went into doing so.

We also have a great sit-down interview with Dixon that you’ll definitely want to see.

Remember, tune in to “Inside IndyCar – Crowning of a Champion” tonight at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN, following NASCAR America.

