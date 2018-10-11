IndyCar notables come out in force for the Motul Petit Le Mans

Since the merger of the NASCAR Grand-Am and American Le Mans Series created the Weathertech Sports Car Championship in 2014, the Motul Petit Le Mans has closed out the year. As the combined series heads into its fifth season, it will once again wind down at the 2.54-mile Road Atlanta.
There are a few races that always attract drivers from a wide array of disciplines. The Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta is one of these. The green flag will wave over the 10-hour race shortly after 11 am ET this Saturday with several IndyCar and other notable drivers behind the wheel.
Here is a look at how they have performed in previous editions:
• Sebastien Bourdais is the only notable with a victory during the past four Petit Le Mans races. Driving a Daytona Prototype in 2015, he was part of the winning combination in class. The overall victory that year was scored by a GTLM fielded by Porsche North America. Second overall went to the GTLM BMW Team, with Bourdais and his team finishing third overall. Last year, he finished seventh in the GTLM class, which is where he will compete again in 2018.
• Scott Dixon finished second in class in 2015 in Chip Ganassi’s No. 01 Prototype, giving him a fourth-place finish overall. In 2014, the same team finished third overall and in class. In 2018, Dixon will be racing in the GTLM class where he finished with a best of eighth (14th overall) last year.
• Simon Pagenaud has made appearances in the last two Petit Le Mans, scoring a pair of top-fives in the process. He finished fourth in a Prototype in 2016 and improved to third last year. In 2018, he will once again climb behind the wheel of a Prototype.
• Gabby Chaves has made only one previous start at Road Atlanta in the Weathertech Series. He finished fourth in 2014 in a Prototype, which he will wheel again in 2018.
• Ryan Hunter-Reay is set to make his third appearance in a Prototype this year and hopes that it will go better than his two previous attempts. In 2016 and 2017, he was part of a team that failed to finish either time. His best overall performance in this class was only 35th in 2016. His best overall appearance in any class came in 2014 with a third-place GTLM result that was good enough for 11th overall.
• NBC analyst Townsend Bell will get some seat time this week in the GTD class. He has run that class three times previously with a best of fourth in class and 20th overall in 2015.
• Spencer Pigot will make his second appearance in a Prototype this week. His previous effort ended early with a 37th-place overall finish in 2016 out of 38 cars entered.
• Graham Rahal will make his first appearance in a Weathertech Petit Le Mans this week, but he has two fourth-place finishes in the Rolex 24 Hours since it went under the combined sanction umbrella in 2014.
For the 2019 season, the Weathertech Sports Car Championship will move to the NBC family of networks.