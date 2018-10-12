Friday’s IMSA practice report from Road Atlanta

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Final Practice

Oliver Jarvis set the fastest time of 1:10.786 in the No. 1 Mazda Team Joest Prototype.

Filipe Albuquerque’s 1:10.801 was just .015 seconds slower in the Mustang Sampling Racing Prototype.

GT Le Mans was led by Tommy Milner with a time of 1:17.341 in the No. 4 Corvette.

GT Daytona was led by Sheldon Van Der Linde with a time of 1:17.929 in the Montaplast No. 29.

Third Practice

Norman Nato in the Tequila Patron Nissan No. 2 was fastest at 1:11.457.

Teammate Pipo Derani in the No. 22 (1:11.547) was second best, .090 seconds behind.

Ricky Taylor (1:11.663) in the No. 7 Team Penske entry was third.

GT Le Mans was led by Tommy Milner (1:17.847) in the No. 4 Corvette

GT Daytona was led by Felipe Fraga (1:20.452) in the P1 Motosports Mercedes.

Second Practice

Colin Braun set the fastest time of 1:11.669 in the No. 54 CORE Autosport entry.

Tristan Vautier 1:11.806 was .137 seconds slower in the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing Prototype.

Juan Pablo Montoya landed third among the Prototypes at 1:11.950 in an Team Penske Acura.

GT Le Mans was led by Jan Magnussen (1:18.300) in the No. 3 Corvette.

GT Daytona was led by Jeroen Bleekemolen (1:20.506) in the No. 33 Mercedes-AMG Team Riley.

First Practice

The No. 5 posted the fastest lap in the first practice session of the session with a speed of 1:11.878 with Filipe Albuquerque behind the wheel.

They beat Whelen Engineering’s No. 31 and Felipe Nasr by .274 seconds.

Chip Ganassi’s No. 66 posted the fastest lap in the GT Le Mans division with a time of 1:18.381 for Dirk Mueller.

Montaplast’s No. 29 was fastest in GT Daytona with a speed of 1:20.283. Christopher Mies was behind the wheel.