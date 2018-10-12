Track to be named Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in 2019

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Beginning in 2019, Road Atlanta will officially become Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta as the tire company becomes the first entitlement partner of the track.

The entitlement sponsorship builds on a current agreement that has made Michelin the official tire partner of the track.

“Michelin has been racing for more than 125 years as a way to improve tire performance, discover new technologies and bring the highest quality tires to our vehicle manufacturer partners and consumers,” said Scott Clark, chairman and president of Michelin North America in a press release on the IMSA web site. “This is the first time globally that Michelin will have naming rights with a race circuit. Road Atlanta, as an iconic race track with a rich history and a natural link to the Michelin heritage of global endurance racing, provides us with a tremendous opportunity to engage with our partners and consumers.”

As part of their enhanced presence at the track, Michelin will also sponsor a four-story control tower and media center that will be known as the Michelin Tower.

The building will house an event space on the main floor, broadcast booths as part of the second-floor media center, hospitality suites on the third and fourth floors and race control on the fourth floor. A rooftop viewing center will be added.

Demolition of the current control tower will begin immediately following this week’s Motul Petit Le Mans.

“Michelin’s legacy at Road Atlanta runs deep, and these moves will, without question, drive that legacy even further,” said Geoff Lee, president and general manager at Road Atlanta. “Michelin and Road Atlanta’s histories intersect at so many points that it would be impossible to separate them, and this partnership will solidify that bond.”

In 2019, the Weathertech Sports Car Championship will be broadcast on the NBC family of networks.