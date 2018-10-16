/DRIVE returns for fifth season on NBCSN starting this Sunday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBC Sports media release

/DRIVE – NBCSN’S ORIGINAL PROGRAM THAT CELEBRATES THE CULTURE OF CARS – RETURNS FOR A FIFTH SEASON THIS SUNDAY, OCTOBER 21 AT 8 P.M. ET

Automotive Journalists Chris Harris, Mike Spinelli, Alex Roy, Kristen Lee and Zack Klapman Host Six-Episode Series

STAMFORD, Conn. – October 16, 2018 – /DRIVE, NBC Sports’ dynamic motorsports show for car-enthusiasts, returns for a fifth season this Sunday, October 21 at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN, immediately following the debut of NBC Sports Groups’ new motorsports program Proving Grounds.

The six-episode series goes beyond the boundaries of traditional car shows and investigates the cultural crossroads in automotive history. Topics include an overland drive through the historic Oregon Trail in three different off-road vehicles, an examination of the French car renaissance, and an exploration of grassroots racing which features the famous Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

This season of /DRIVE also includes a special investigative episode that looks into the car culture of Los Angeles. Through interviews with the LAPD and street racers, /DRIVE examines how social media has led to a rise in underground racing and sideshows.

“This season we’ve pushed ourselves to go beyond the typical car show,” said /DRIVE Executive Producer J.F. Musial. “Not only are our hosts driving fast cars and going on adventures, as you’d expect, but they’re also experiencing and reporting on the culture of cars in a way others have been afraid to in the past.”

/DRIVE is hosted by automotive journalists Chris Harris, Mike Spinelli, Alex Roy, and newcomers Kristen Lee and Zack Klapman. New episodes will air Sunday nights on NBCSN. /DRIVE complements NBC Sports Group’s robust catalogue of motorsports properties that exceeds 1,930 programming hours in 2018, including NASCAR, IndyCar, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, and Mecum Auctions.

A preview of /DRIVE is available here.

/DRIVE TELECAST SCHEDULE ON NBCSN