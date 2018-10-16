NBC Sports Group

/DRIVE returns for fifth season on NBCSN starting this Sunday

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 16, 2018, 6:33 PM EDT
NBC Sports media release

/DRIVE – NBCSN’S ORIGINAL PROGRAM THAT CELEBRATES THE CULTURE OF CARS – RETURNS FOR A FIFTH SEASON THIS SUNDAY, OCTOBER 21 AT 8 P.M. ET

Automotive Journalists Chris Harris, Mike Spinelli, Alex Roy, Kristen Lee and Zack Klapman Host Six-Episode Series

STAMFORD, Conn. – October 16, 2018 – /DRIVE, NBC Sports’ dynamic motorsports show for car-enthusiasts, returns for a fifth season this Sunday, October 21 at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN, immediately following the debut of NBC Sports Groups’ new motorsports program Proving Grounds.

The six-episode series goes beyond the boundaries of traditional car shows and investigates the cultural crossroads in automotive history. Topics include an overland drive through the historic Oregon Trail in three different off-road vehicles, an examination of the French car renaissance, and an exploration of grassroots racing which features the famous Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

This season of /DRIVE also includes a special investigative episode that looks into the car culture of Los Angeles. Through interviews with the LAPD and street racers, /DRIVE examines how social media has led to a rise in underground racing and sideshows.

“This season we’ve pushed ourselves to go beyond the typical car show,” said /DRIVE Executive Producer J.F. Musial. “Not only are our hosts driving fast cars and going on adventures, as you’d expect, but they’re also experiencing and reporting on the culture of cars in a way others have been afraid to in the past.”

/DRIVE is hosted by automotive journalists Chris Harris, Mike Spinelli, Alex Roy, and newcomers Kristen Lee and Zack Klapman. New episodes will air Sunday nights on NBCSN. /DRIVE complements NBC Sports Group’s robust catalogue of motorsports properties that exceeds 1,930 programming hours in 2018, including NASCAR, IndyCar, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, and Mecum Auctions.  

A preview of /DRIVE is available here.

/DRIVE TELECAST SCHEDULE ON NBCSN 

Date  

Episode 

Time (ET) 

Sunday, October 21

A Car of the Year

8 p.m.

Sunday, October 28

L.A. Car Culture

8:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 4

How Far We’ve Come

9 p.m.

Grassroots Racing

9:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 11

Oregon Trail Road Trip

8 p.m.

French Cars 

8:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 18

Le Mans Pilgrimage 

8:30 p.m.

IndyCar’s Vasser-Sullivan expand into IMSA for 2019

James Sullivan and Jimmy Vasser. Photo IndyCar
By Jerry BonkowskiOct 16, 2018, 8:29 PM EDT
Not even one year after returning to the IndyCar ranks, Vasser-Sullivan Racing is taking AIM at the IMSA world, you might say.

While team co-owners Jimmy Vasser and James “Sulli” Sullivan will continue to partner with Dale Coyne Racing on the IndyCar side, they expanded their holdings Tuesday, announcing a partnership with AIM Autosport to campaign a new two-car Lexus-backed RC F GT3 effort in IMSA’s GT Daytona class.

The new team – named AIM Vasser-Sullivan – will replace 3GT Racing, which was part of Lexus’ sports car program launch in 2016. It will announce its two drivers in the coming weeks, the team said.

“Sulli and I are excited and looking forward to entering a new chapter in our racing careers,” Vasser said in a media release. “I have driven sports cars before, but my career was pretty much limited to the 24 Hours of Daytona, including a ‘class’ win in 1992 and second overall in 2008.

“The AIM Vasser Sullivan team, with the support of Lexus and our sponsors, has the tools to get the job done and we are looking forward to this new challenge.”

Lexus has made significant progress in its first two seasons in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship competition, having earned a combined two race wins, five poles and finished third in the 2018 GTD Manufacturer point standings.

Vasser and Sullivan were part of the ownership group of KVSH Racing in IndyCar from 2011 through 2016 before the organization folded.

They also owned Tony Kanaan’s 2013 Indianapolis 500-winning car.

After sitting out the 2017 season, Vasser, a former CART champion, and Sullivan rejoined forces this past February, just before the start of the 2018 IndyCar season, partnering with Coyne to form a satellite team led by driver Sebastien Bourdais, who previously drove for KVSH.

Bourdais kicked off the new team’s effort with a win in the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. He finished seventh in the overall season standings.

AIM Vasser Sullivan will have two home bases for its IMSA program: AIM’s current facility in Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada, as well as a new U.S. shop in Charlotte, North Carolina.

