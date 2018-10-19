F1: Lewis Hamilton fastest in wet 1st practice at US Grand Prix in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest lap in Friday’s rain-soaked first practice for the U.S. Grand Prix as he chases a fifth career championship this weekend.
Hamilton’s quickest lap at the Circuit of the Americas was 1 minute, 47.502 seconds. Teammate Valtteri Bottas was 1.3 seconds behind.
Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, who must win Sunday or finish within seven points of Hamilton to extend the championship to next week in Mexico City, was fifth in the morning session.
Wet weather is likely to impact the rest of practice and qualifying ahead of Sunday’s race with rain expected through Saturday. The forecast calls for a dry race Sunday.
The slippery conditions caused plenty of early-session spinouts. Vettel ran through the circuit’s hairpin turn and Sauber’s Charles Leclerc spun into the grass.
Leclerc’s tires dragged gravel onto the track when he returned, forcing the session to be halted for several minutes for cleanup.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Fernando Alonso hinted that he could return to race the Indianapolis 500 again in 2019 after he retires from Formula One.
The McLaren driver raced at Indianapolis in 2017. He led 27 laps and was in contention to win until his engine failed in an appearance that made a splash with race fans. He skipped the race this year to be part of the winning team at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
The two-time Formula One champion spoke Thursday ahead of this weekend’s U.S. Grand Prix. He said racing Indianapolis remained an “attractive” idea but said he’s not ready to reveal his 2019 plans yet.
Alonso said any driver from a different series who would consider racing the Indy 500 would have a lot to think about. Testing the car on an oval track wore him out physically, he said.
“They need to commit to the race,” Alonso said. “I think if they just want to do a test they will never do the race after testing the car, because it feels quite bad. The car is self-steering to the left, you go on the straights and you are turning right and it feels very weird to drive the car.
“But then in the race it is just a different thing. You wake up your competitive instinct and you forget about all these weird things that those cars have and it’s a lot of fun. It’s part of history,” Alonso said.
Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo suggested he’d rather watch Alonso.
“Ovals creep me out a little bit. I won’t lie,” Ricciardo said. “It was cool watching Fernando do it.”